Hungary confirmed blocking €90 billion from the EU for Ukraine - Szijjártó says, "until oil transit is restored"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1338 views

Hungary has confirmed blocking a €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine, demanding the restoration of oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline. Slovakia also refused to participate in a military loan for Ukraine, accusing it of politically delaying the resumption of supplies.

Hungary confirmed blocking €90 billion from the EU for Ukraine - Szijjártó says, "until oil transit is restored"

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó confirmed Budapest's blocking of a €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine, UNN reports.

We are blocking the EU's 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine until oil transit to Hungary through the Druzhba pipeline is restored

- Szijjártó wrote on X.

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated in a social media post that he considers it "absolutely right that I refused to include Slovakia in the last military loan for Ukraine amounting to 90 billion euros."

Addition

The halt in Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline after a Russian attack has caused new tensions between Ukraine and EU member states Hungary and Slovakia.

Hungary and Slovakia, home to the only remaining EU refineries using Russian oil supplied by the Druzhba pipeline, have been trying to secure supplies since they were suspended on January 27.

Hungary and Slovakia accused Ukraine of delaying the resumption of supplies for political reasons, and on Wednesday announced the cessation of diesel fuel exports to Ukraine. Hungary also threatened to stop electricity and gas exports to Ukraine. As did Slovakia, whose Prime Minister Robert Fico issued an ultimatum - if Ukraine does not resume oil transit on February 22, he will ask Slovak companies to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine.

However, a report by the Center for the Study of Democracy (CSD) dated February 16 states that Hungary does not need Russian oil, as other sources are readily available.

"There are no technical or economic grounds for extending the sanctions exemption for Russian oil in Central Europe. Hungary's continued dependence is a political choice that weakens EU unity and undermines confidence in the sanctions regime. Phasing out Russian oil by the end of 2026 is both possible and important for Europe's long-term energy security," said Martin Vladimirov, Director of the CSD's Energy and Climate Program.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Reuters noted, is a staunch opponent of Ukraine's aspirations to join the EU, and both Hungary and Slovakia have maintained good relations with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for almost four years of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

