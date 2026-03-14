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In several districts of Kyiv, electric transport stopped and power went out due to shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2570 views

Due to power outages after the missile attack, trolleybus traffic is restricted in several districts. Temporary bus routes have been launched for passengers.

In several districts of Kyiv, electric transport stopped and power went out due to shelling

Due to the enemy's night shelling, electric transport traffic was temporarily suspended in some areas of Kyiv. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the reason is a power outage in certain sections of the network. In particular, restrictions apply on Holosiivskyi Avenue, Lybidska and Demiivska Squares, Teremky, Pechersk, and near Trolleybus Depot No. 1.

To ensure passenger transportation, temporary bus routes have been organized:

  • No. 45TR – Vystavkovyi Tsentr metro station – Vasylkivska metro station;
    • No. 38TR – Vydubychi metro station – Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II;
      • No. 43K – Kibtsentr – Lybidska Square.

        Meanwhile, local publics report that power outages have begun in Kyiv and the region.

        Recall

        On the night of Saturday, March 14, the enemy launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region. The Russians struck the capital with ballistic missiles. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in one of the city's districts.

        Missile attack on Brovary: one dead and wounded14.03.26, 05:13 • 10830 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        War in UkraineKyiv
        War in Ukraine
        Power outage
        Electricity
        Kyiv City State Administration
        Kyiv