In several districts of Kyiv, electric transport stopped and power went out due to shelling

Due to the enemy's night shelling, electric transport traffic was temporarily suspended in some areas of Kyiv. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the reason is a power outage in certain sections of the network. In particular, restrictions apply on Holosiivskyi Avenue, Lybidska and Demiivska Squares, Teremky, Pechersk, and near Trolleybus Depot No. 1.

To ensure passenger transportation, temporary bus routes have been organized:

No. 45TR – Vystavkovyi Tsentr metro station – Vasylkivska metro station;

No. 38TR – Vydubychi metro station – Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II;

No. 43K – Kibtsentr – Lybidska Square.

Meanwhile, local publics report that power outages have begun in Kyiv and the region.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, March 14, the enemy launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region. The Russians struck the capital with ballistic missiles. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in one of the city's districts.

Missile attack on Brovary: one dead and wounded