Volodymyr Zelenskyy

News by theme

The number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increased to 42, two children are in serious condition

As a result of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih, 42 people were injured, including two children in serious condition. Houses and educational institutions were damaged, and fires broke out.

War • 08:41 PM • 804 views

The most fighting took place in the Lymansky and Pokrovsky directions - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During the day, 116 combat clashes were recorded. The enemy launched 79 air strikes and involved 966 kamikaze drones, shelling positions and settlements.

War • 08:18 PM • 1512 views

Support parameters have already been agreed: Zelenskyy said that 2 billion hryvnias will be allocated to support 200 frontline communities

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating 2 billion hryvnias for 200 frontline and border communities in nine regions of Ukraine. The funds will be used for security needs, restoration and construction of shelters.

War • 07:53 PM • 2246 views

"How to talk directly to ballistic missiles?" - Zelenskyy assured that he is not afraid of any format of negotiations with the Russians

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia in any format after an unconditional ceasefire and on the condition that the Russians are ready for diplomacy and not remain murderers.

War • 07:26 PM • 4114 views

Erdogan confirmed that Turkey will be among the security guarantors for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has confirmed that his country will be one of the security guarantors for Ukraine.

Politics • 07:11 PM • 4960 views

Strike on Kryvyi Rih: already 16 dead, including 6 children, more than 40 wounded

The number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increased to 16, including 6 children, 40 wounded. The Russians struck the city with an Iskander cluster ballistic missile.

War • 07:01 PM • 6494 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the first step to peace is a ceasefire, and the United States is close to taking appropriate measures. According to the President, the strengthening of sanctions may affect the Russians.

War • 06:51 PM • 15644 views

There is no encirclement of the Defense Forces in Kursk region, we control the situation – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian military control the situation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Zelenskyy stated that there is no encirclement there, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding 64,000 Russians.

War • 06:40 PM • 7784 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that lawyers will present the main points of the Ukrainian draft agreement on mineral resources with the United States as early as next week. After that, the technical team will be ready to travel to the United States.

Economy • 06:32 PM • 28495 views

russia is trying to bargain frozen assets from the West – Zelensky

russia is trying to return 300 billion dollars of frozen assets, offering countries to purchase goods in exchange for assistance. Zelensky stated that Europe is not going to give them back.

Politics • 06:19 PM • 6754 views

Strike on Kryvyi Rih: Russians, preliminarily, used an Iskander cluster ballistic missile

Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander cluster ballistic missile. A headquarters for helping people is being set up in the nearest school.

War • 06:13 PM • 12217 views

This is not a problem for us: Zelenskyy on tariffs from the USA

According to Zelenskyy, the trade turnover between Ukraine and the USA is small, and the volume of arms supplies will not be affected. He added that Kyiv is working to improve conditions.

Economy • 06:10 PM • 6350 views

Work on the contingent as part of security guarantees is underway not only with France and Great Britain - Zelensky

The military contingent in Ukraine will be a coalition of countries, not just Great Britain and France. Zelensky said that the teams need a month to be fully ready.

War • 06:03 PM • 6356 views

Kyiv believes that Washington will not lift sanctions against Russia, but will instead strengthen them - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine believes that the US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but will instead strengthen them. He stressed that strong sanctions are needed to force Russia to stop the war.

War • 06:01 PM • 5308 views

Attack on Kryvyi Rih: more than 30 people in medical facilities, the youngest wounded is three months old

In Kryvyi Rih, doctors are fighting for the lives of more than 30 victims, including children. The youngest wounded is only 3 months old, he received cut wounds.

War • 05:54 PM • 9474 views

Attack on Kryvyi Rih: already known about 6 dead children, Zelenskyy demands to put pressure on the Russian Federation

A Russian missile hit residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih, killing 14 people, including 6 children. Zelenskyy stressed that only pressure on Russia will force it to abandon the war.

War • 05:17 PM • 10476 views

The number of Russian strikes on Ukraine has increased by more than 50% since the "ceasefire" - The Telegraph

Since the start of US-led peace talks, the number of Russian strikes on Ukraine has increased by more than 50%. Russia is trying to force Kyiv to make concessions.

War • April 4, 02:53 PM • 10666 views

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks by Russians, fighting continues in two locations – General Staff

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks by Russians, but fighting continues in two locations. Since the beginning of April 4, there have been 81 combat clashes in various directions of the front.

War • April 4, 02:27 PM • 10346 views

Trump believes that Zelensky and Putin are ready for a ceasefire agreement

According to Trump, there is significant progress in talks about the situation in Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukrainians have shown readiness for a ceasefire.

War • April 4, 01:33 PM • 10214 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the truce was violated, but peace is closer because the parties are talking. The US is waiting for action from Russia, not dragging out the process.

War • April 4, 01:26 PM • 22794 views

The US has set a time for Russia to respond about its readiness for peace - Rubio

The US expects Russia to respond within a specified time regarding its readiness for peace. The US Congress is already working on a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Politics • April 4, 12:25 PM • 8706 views

Trump will not fall into the trap of endless negotiations with Russia - Secretary of State

The US Secretary of State stated that if Russia delays negotiations, the US will not participate in them. Trump will not fall into the trap of endless negotiations.

War • April 4, 11:59 AM • 7448 views

US needs to know if Russia is ready for peace, and Putin has to make that decision - Rubio

The US will soon know whether Russia is ready for peace, and Putin has to make the decision. Ukraine has already shown its readiness for a ceasefire.

War • April 4, 11:50 AM • 5372 views
Exclusive

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4 marks the anniversary of the founding of NATO. The Alliance provides comprehensive support to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities. The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains complex.

War • April 4, 06:27 AM • 391821 views

Zelenskyy: "Kursk operation" saved Ukrainian Sumy and Kharkiv regions

Zelenskyy visited soldiers of the 36th Marine Brigade and the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade participating in the operation in the Kursk region. He emphasized that the operation saved many lives.

War • April 3, 07:45 PM • 5676 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

The President of Ukraine visited the command post in Sumy region, where he heard a report on the progress of the Kursk operation. They discussed the protection of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, the needs of the group and the fight against enemy UAVs.

War • April 3, 05:34 PM • 13755 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

The President of Ukraine stated that in negotiations to end the war, Ukraine will not agree to reduce the army and will not recognize the occupied territories as Russian. A just peace will only come after the return of all territories.

War • April 3, 04:08 PM • 13512 views

Ukraine is not removing NATO membership from the negotiation table – Zelensky

Ukraine is not excluding the issue of NATO membership from negotiations, despite the resistance of some countries. Zelensky emphasized the importance of security guarantees similar to NATO before joining the Alliance.

War • April 3, 02:28 PM • 11391 views

Defense Forces are holding back the Russians in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions: 62 combat clashes at the front

During the day, 62 combat clashes took place at the front. The greatest activity of the enemy is recorded in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions, but Ukrainian troops are holding the defense.

War • April 3, 02:08 PM • 10862 views

The US and Russia are in talks for a complete ceasefire – Zelensky

President Zelenskyy stated that the US and Russia are in negotiations for a complete ceasefire. Ukraine has agreed to this, and there is hope to achieve a result in the coming weeks or months.

War • April 3, 01:58 PM • 12022 views