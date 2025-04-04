As a result of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih, 42 people were injured, including two children in serious condition. Houses and educational institutions were damaged, and fires broke out.
During the day, 116 combat clashes were recorded. The enemy launched 79 air strikes and involved 966 kamikaze drones, shelling positions and settlements.
The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating 2 billion hryvnias for 200 frontline and border communities in nine regions of Ukraine. The funds will be used for security needs, restoration and construction of shelters.
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia in any format after an unconditional ceasefire and on the condition that the Russians are ready for diplomacy and not remain murderers.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has confirmed that his country will be one of the security guarantors for Ukraine.
The number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increased to 16, including 6 children, 40 wounded. The Russians struck the city with an Iskander cluster ballistic missile.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the first step to peace is a ceasefire, and the United States is close to taking appropriate measures. According to the President, the strengthening of sanctions may affect the Russians.
Ukrainian military control the situation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Zelenskyy stated that there is no encirclement there, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding 64,000 Russians.
Volodymyr Zelensky stated that lawyers will present the main points of the Ukrainian draft agreement on mineral resources with the United States as early as next week. After that, the technical team will be ready to travel to the United States.
russia is trying to return 300 billion dollars of frozen assets, offering countries to purchase goods in exchange for assistance. Zelensky stated that Europe is not going to give them back.
Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander cluster ballistic missile. A headquarters for helping people is being set up in the nearest school.
According to Zelenskyy, the trade turnover between Ukraine and the USA is small, and the volume of arms supplies will not be affected. He added that Kyiv is working to improve conditions.
The military contingent in Ukraine will be a coalition of countries, not just Great Britain and France. Zelensky said that the teams need a month to be fully ready.
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine believes that the US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but will instead strengthen them. He stressed that strong sanctions are needed to force Russia to stop the war.
In Kryvyi Rih, doctors are fighting for the lives of more than 30 victims, including children. The youngest wounded is only 3 months old, he received cut wounds.
A Russian missile hit residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih, killing 14 people, including 6 children. Zelenskyy stressed that only pressure on Russia will force it to abandon the war.
Since the start of US-led peace talks, the number of Russian strikes on Ukraine has increased by more than 50%. Russia is trying to force Kyiv to make concessions.
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks by Russians, but fighting continues in two locations. Since the beginning of April 4, there have been 81 combat clashes in various directions of the front.
According to Trump, there is significant progress in talks about the situation in Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukrainians have shown readiness for a ceasefire.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the truce was violated, but peace is closer because the parties are talking. The US is waiting for action from Russia, not dragging out the process.
The US expects Russia to respond within a specified time regarding its readiness for peace. The US Congress is already working on a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.
The US Secretary of State stated that if Russia delays negotiations, the US will not participate in them. Trump will not fall into the trap of endless negotiations.
The US will soon know whether Russia is ready for peace, and Putin has to make the decision. Ukraine has already shown its readiness for a ceasefire.
April 4 marks the anniversary of the founding of NATO. The Alliance provides comprehensive support to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities. The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains complex.
Zelenskyy visited soldiers of the 36th Marine Brigade and the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade participating in the operation in the Kursk region. He emphasized that the operation saved many lives.
The President of Ukraine visited the command post in Sumy region, where he heard a report on the progress of the Kursk operation. They discussed the protection of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, the needs of the group and the fight against enemy UAVs.
The President of Ukraine stated that in negotiations to end the war, Ukraine will not agree to reduce the army and will not recognize the occupied territories as Russian. A just peace will only come after the return of all territories.
Ukraine is not excluding the issue of NATO membership from negotiations, despite the resistance of some countries. Zelensky emphasized the importance of security guarantees similar to NATO before joining the Alliance.
During the day, 62 combat clashes took place at the front. The greatest activity of the enemy is recorded in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions, but Ukrainian troops are holding the defense.
President Zelenskyy stated that the US and Russia are in negotiations for a complete ceasefire. Ukraine has agreed to this, and there is hope to achieve a result in the coming weeks or months.