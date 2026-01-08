Russia is betting more on winter and ballistic missiles than on diplomacy and agreements with Trump - Zelenskyy

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
05:08 PM • 10389 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 14235 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 18611 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 24011 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 17476 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 14632 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 12379 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 17438 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13516 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 50947 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Publications
Exclusives
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 36230 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 39352 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 63601 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 82712 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 124130 views
The Diplomat

Russia is betting more on winter and ballistic missiles than on diplomacy and agreements with Trump - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia relies more on ballistic missiles to strike Ukrainian energy infrastructure than on diplomatic negotiations. He emphasized the need to pressure Russia and support Ukraine.

Russia is betting more on winter and ballistic missiles than on diplomacy and agreements with Trump - Zelenskyy

Russia is betting more on ballistic missiles against our energy sector than on working with America and reaching agreements with President Trump. This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Now Russia is betting more on winter than on diplomacy, on ballistic missiles against our energy sector, and not on working with America and reaching agreements with President Trump.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "this needs to be changed, and changed precisely by putting pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine."

Thank you to everyone who sees the situation this way. Thank you to everyone who is with us, who is with our people, who is with Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who helps our people.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Russia struck apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih with Iskanders - Vilkul08.01.26, 17:54 • 3010 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine