Russia is betting more on winter and ballistic missiles than on diplomacy and agreements with Trump - Zelenskyy

Russia is betting more on ballistic missiles against our energy sector than on working with America and reaching agreements with President Trump. This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Now Russia is betting more on winter than on diplomacy, on ballistic missiles against our energy sector, and not on working with America and reaching agreements with President Trump. - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "this needs to be changed, and changed precisely by putting pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine."

Thank you to everyone who sees the situation this way. Thank you to everyone who is with us, who is with our people, who is with Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who helps our people. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

