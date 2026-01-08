Russia is betting more on winter and ballistic missiles than on diplomacy and agreements with Trump - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that Russia relies more on ballistic missiles to strike Ukrainian energy infrastructure than on diplomatic negotiations. He emphasized the need to pressure Russia and support Ukraine.
Russia is betting more on ballistic missiles against our energy sector than on working with America and reaching agreements with President Trump. This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.
Now Russia is betting more on winter than on diplomacy, on ballistic missiles against our energy sector, and not on working with America and reaching agreements with President Trump.
According to him, "this needs to be changed, and changed precisely by putting pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine."
Thank you to everyone who sees the situation this way. Thank you to everyone who is with us, who is with our people, who is with Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who helps our people.
Russia struck apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih with Iskanders - Vilkul08.01.26, 17:54 • 3010 views