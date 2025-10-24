On October 25, power outages will be in effect in Ukraine from 07:00 to 23:00, affecting 1 to 2 queues. Restrictions will also apply to industrial consumers from 08:00 to 23:00.
The Kyiv Funicular's operation has been temporarily suspended due to a lack of electricity supply. The city is experiencing scheduled power outages, which has affected public transport operations.
Today, electricity outage schedules are in effect in 12 regions from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM due to Russian attacks that caused blackouts in three regions. Electricity consumption remains high, so "Ukrenergo" calls for economical use of electrical appliances.
In Chernihiv region, the situation with electricity supply remains difficult due to daily shelling, with the Koriukivka community being the most affected. Energy workers are actively working on restoration, blackout schedules are in effect, and issues with communication and water supply are also being resolved.
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the dollar at 41. 89 hryvnias, and the euro at 48.55 hryvnias. In the cash market, the dollar remained unchanged, while in banks, the rates fluctuate.
On the night of October 24, the Russian army attacked the Kirovohrad region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities in the Novoukrainskyi district. As a result of the shelling, 19 settlements were left without electricity; there were no casualties.
In Ukraine, the installation of solar power plants in medical facilities continues in preparation for winter and to strengthen energy autonomy. In Sambir, a 55.68 kW solar power plant was installed on the roof of the city hospital, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure.
DTEK has published electricity outage schedules for household consumers in Kyiv on October 24. The outages will occur in turns, covering different time intervals throughout the day.
On October 24, measures to limit electricity consumption will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. Blackouts will occur from 07:00 to 23:00, affecting 1.5 to 2.5 queues of consumers.
Iran is experiencing its deepest socio-economic crisis in recent years, with projected GDP growth of only 0. 3% in 2025 and inflation exceeding 40%. This is due to a sharp reduction in oil exports caused by international sanctions and structural problems in the economy.
The minister announced that energy workers are forced to apply hourly power outage schedules. This applies to 12 regions of the country.
DTEK announced the electricity shutdown schedules for household consumers in Kyiv on October 23. The shutdowns will occur in queues, covering different time intervals throughout the day.
On October 23, from 07:00 to 23:00, rolling blackouts will be applied in most regions of Ukraine, affecting up to three queues simultaneously. This applies to both household and industrial consumers.
Northern communities of Chernihiv region faced the most difficult situation with electricity supply due to repeated attacks on the energy system, which led to emergency blackouts.
After Russian shelling, Chernihiv region found itself in a complete blackout. The authorities deployed dozens of "points of invincibility," the police intensified patrols, and critical infrastructure switched to generators, which caused interruptions in water supply and low voltage in the network.
From 4:00 PM, all regions that experienced emergency shutdowns will have hourly outage schedules introduced, affecting up to three queues simultaneously. Also, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, power limitation schedules will be in effect for industrial consumers.
Several regions of Ukraine, including Sumy, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions, switched to hourly power outage schedules on October 22. This happened instead of emergency blackouts, which were canceled in some regions.
An additional 1. 5 billion Norwegian kroner (about $150 million) will be allocated for electricity and heating. The funds come through the EU Investment Framework for Ukraine.
After Russian strikes in Chernihiv, all critical infrastructure, including "Vodokanal" (water utility), switched to generator power. In Novhorod-Siverskyi, the enemy struck the city center, damaging a hospital, stadium, educational institution, and residential buildings.
In Ukraine, a number of regions are switching to hourly power outage schedules instead of emergency ones. However, in some regions, emergency shutdowns continue to be in effect.