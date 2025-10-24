Electricity blackout schedules

$41.900.14
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29092 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23411 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 28003 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24559 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40935 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25684 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20034 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28173 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76089 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
News by theme
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video

On October 25, power outages will be in effect in Ukraine from 07:00 to 23:00, affecting 1 to 2 queues. Restrictions will also apply to industrial consumers from 08:00 to 23:00.

October 24, 05:15 PM • 16552 views
Kyiv Funicular temporarily out of service: what's the reason?

The Kyiv Funicular's operation has been temporarily suspended due to a lack of electricity supply. The city is experiencing scheduled power outages, which has affected public transport operations.

October 24, 02:46 PM • 2628 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions

Today, electricity outage schedules are in effect in 12 regions from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM due to Russian attacks that caused blackouts in three regions. Electricity consumption remains high, so "Ukrenergo" calls for economical use of electrical appliances.

October 24, 07:57 AM • 28173 views
The most difficult situation with electricity is in Koriukivka community, Chernihiv region - Advisor to the Regional Military Administration

In Chernihiv region, the situation with electricity supply remains difficult due to daily shelling, with the Koriukivka community being the most affected. Energy workers are actively working on restoration, blackout schedules are in effect, and issues with communication and water supply are also being resolved.

October 24, 06:50 AM • 3536 views
The National Bank sharply raised the official exchange rate of the dollar and euro: official exchange rates for October 24

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the dollar at 41. 89 hryvnias, and the euro at 48.55 hryvnias. In the cash market, the dollar remained unchanged, while in banks, the rates fluctuate.

October 24, 05:02 AM • 3148 views
Russia attacked Kirovohrad region: 19 settlements left without electricity

On the night of October 24, the Russian army attacked the Kirovohrad region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities in the Novoukrainskyi district. As a result of the shelling, 19 settlements were left without electricity; there were no casualties.

October 24, 04:43 AM • 3046 views
Ukraine expands network of autonomous medical facilities: installation of solar power plants in hospitals continues

In Ukraine, the installation of solar power plants in medical facilities continues in preparation for winter and to strengthen energy autonomy. In Sambir, a 55.68 kW solar power plant was installed on the roof of the city hospital, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure.

October 23, 10:12 PM • 3594 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv on October 24: DTEK published schedules

DTEK has published electricity outage schedules for household consumers in Kyiv on October 24. The outages will occur in turns, covering different time intervals throughout the day.

October 23, 09:36 PM • 3418 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"

On October 24, measures to limit electricity consumption will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. Blackouts will occur from 07:00 to 23:00, affecting 1.5 to 2.5 queues of consumers.

October 23, 05:35 PM • 30754 views
Iran faces deep crisis: GDP stagnation, currency crisis, and energy deficit - intelligence

Iran is experiencing its deepest socio-economic crisis in recent years, with projected GDP growth of only 0. 3% in 2025 and inflation exceeding 40%. This is due to a sharp reduction in oil exports caused by international sanctions and structural problems in the economy.

October 23, 02:25 PM • 2986 views
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister

The minister announced that energy workers are forced to apply hourly power outage schedules. This applies to 12 regions of the country.

October 23, 06:59 AM • 15096 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv on October 23: DTEK published schedules

DTEK announced the electricity shutdown schedules for household consumers in Kyiv on October 23. The shutdowns will occur in queues, covering different time intervals throughout the day.

October 22, 08:11 PM • 16928 views
Up to three queues simultaneously: tomorrow, rolling blackouts will be applied in most regions of Ukraine

On October 23, from 07:00 to 23:00, rolling blackouts will be applied in most regions of Ukraine, affecting up to three queues simultaneously. This applies to both household and industrial consumers.

October 22, 03:08 PM • 3628 views
Exclusive
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most

Northern communities of Chernihiv region faced the most difficult situation with electricity supply due to repeated attacks on the energy system, which led to emergency blackouts.

October 22, 03:06 PM • 21743 views
Exclusive
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage

After Russian shelling, Chernihiv region found itself in a complete blackout. The authorities deployed dozens of "points of invincibility," the police intensified patrols, and critical infrastructure switched to generators, which caused interruptions in water supply and low voltage in the network.

October 22, 01:53 PM • 44381 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo

From 4:00 PM, all regions that experienced emergency shutdowns will have hourly outage schedules introduced, affecting up to three queues simultaneously. Also, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, power limitation schedules will be in effect for industrial consumers.

October 22, 12:56 PM • 11523 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo

Several regions of Ukraine, including Sumy, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions, switched to hourly power outage schedules on October 22. This happened instead of emergency blackouts, which were canceled in some regions.

October 22, 12:54 PM • 49630 views
Norway allocates about $150 million to Ukraine: what the funds will be used for

An additional 1. 5 billion Norwegian kroner (about $150 million) will be allocated for electricity and heating. The funds come through the EU Investment Framework for Ukraine.

October 22, 11:30 AM • 3316 views
Chernihiv region faces serious water supply problems after Russian strikes - OVA

After Russian strikes in Chernihiv, all critical infrastructure, including "Vodokanal" (water utility), switched to generator power. In Novhorod-Siverskyi, the enemy struck the city center, damaging a hospital, stadium, educational institution, and residential buildings.

October 22, 11:17 AM • 3178 views
Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedules

In Ukraine, a number of regions are switching to hourly power outage schedules instead of emergency ones. However, in some regions, emergency shutdowns continue to be in effect.

October 22, 10:59 AM • 18158 views