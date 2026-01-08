Another day with schedules in Ukraine tomorrow: on January 9, electricity will be cut off in all regions

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 4022 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 8748 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 12396 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 10568 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 10699 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 10224 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
10:13 AM • 15875 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 12589 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 47953 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
January 8, 06:38 AM • 37833 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3.2m/s
94%
730mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
France, together with partners, is preparing an action plan in case the US seizes GreenlandJanuary 8, 07:04 AM • 6344 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highwaysJanuary 8, 07:54 AM • 29816 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 28631 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo09:50 AM • 29042 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideo12:02 PM • 12803 views
Publications
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 12396 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 63664 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 68376 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 71571 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 110642 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 28712 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 35980 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 60964 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 80200 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 121703 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Fox News

Another day with schedules in Ukraine tomorrow: on January 9, electricity will be cut off in all regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

On January 9, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be applied throughout Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Another day with schedules in Ukraine tomorrow: on January 9, electricity will be cut off in all regions

Tomorrow in Ukraine will be another day with schedules - power will be cut off in all regions, reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, January 9, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. The time and volume of disconnections at your address can be found on the official pages of the oblenergos in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!

- summarized Ukrenergo.

Energy workers in Kyiv and the region are switching to an enhanced mode of operation due to bad weather and 10-degree frosts08.01.26, 16:54 • 550 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine