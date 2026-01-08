Another day with schedules in Ukraine tomorrow: on January 9, electricity will be cut off in all regions

Tomorrow in Ukraine will be another day with schedules - power will be cut off in all regions, reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, January 9, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. The time and volume of disconnections at your address can be found on the official pages of the oblenergos in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly! - summarized Ukrenergo.

