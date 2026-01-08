Energy workers in Kyiv and the region are switching to an enhanced mode of operation due to bad weather and 10-degree frosts
DTEK is putting emergency crews on enhanced alert in Kyiv and the region due to expected strong winds and a cold snap down to 10 degrees below zero. The company urges economical use of electricity to avoid network overload.
In Kyiv and Kyiv region, energy workers are switching to an enhanced mode of operation due to bad weather, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.
Details
DTEK noted that wind gusts and a significant cold snap, about 10 degrees below zero, are expected. Such weather may last a week.
DTEK emergency crews have been put on high alert and are working 24/7 to promptly eliminate possible accidents. We ask you to use electricity sparingly so as not to overload the grid
