Energy workers in Kyiv and the region are switching to an enhanced mode of operation due to bad weather and 10-degree frosts

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, energy workers are switching to an enhanced mode of operation due to bad weather, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Details

DTEK noted that wind gusts and a significant cold snap, about 10 degrees below zero, are expected. Such weather may last a week.

DTEK emergency crews have been put on high alert and are working 24/7 to promptly eliminate possible accidents. We ask you to use electricity sparingly so as not to overload the grid - the company reported.

"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice