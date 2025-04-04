In Ukraine, 2268 companies and 78 individuals have the right to use mineral resources. The legal entities are owned by representatives of 51 countries, and the "SCM", "Smart-holding" and other groups are among the shareholders of more than 10 companies.
One of the energy facilities of "Kyivteploenergo" was shelled in the Golosiivskyi district, the premises were damaged. A criminal proceeding has been opened, there is no threat to energy supply.
Ukrenergo announced power restrictions for industrial consumers and businesses on March 17 from 06:00 to 20:00 due to the consequences of attacks on energy facilities. No outages are planned for the population.
Two people were injured as a result of the night attack by UAVs on Odesa region: a truck driver in Chornomorsk and a woman in Odesa. An energy facility, enterprises, houses and vehicles were damaged.
russia massively attacked DTEK energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, leaving some residents without electricity. Infrastructure was damaged, there are wounded.
An explosion was recorded in the city of Odesa following a warning from the mayor about a ballistic threat from the territory of Crimea. Currently, there is no information about damage or destruction.
Russian drones attacked the civilian and energy infrastructure of Odesa. As a result of the attack, an industrial building and a gas station were damaged, information about the injured is being clarified.
A new attack by enemy drones has been recorded in Odesa, explosions are heard. Air defense is operational.
Due to systematic Russian shelling, 20 thousand residents of Odesa region have been left without electricity. Over the week, about 150 houses have been damaged, and just last night, 30 buildings were affected.
Russian troops attacked DTEK's gas production facilities in Poltava, forcing them to halt operations. In Odesa, systematic strikes on the company's energy infrastructure continue - the sixth attack in 2.5 weeks.
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions. The blackouts are carried out at the command of Ukrenergo.
NPC Ukrenergo has introduced emergency power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions.
During a massive attack on February 26, the occupiers hit a DTEK facility in Dnipropetrovska oblast. Specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the strike and restore the power system.
Russian troops attacked DTEK's energy facility in Odesa region for the second night in a row. Power engineers will start restoration work after receiving permission from the military and rescuers.
Russian troops attacked DTEK's energy facility in Odesa region. Power engineers restored electricity supply to 15,000 families using backup lines.
NPC Ukrenergo has canceled the schedule of emergency power outages in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Poltava and Kirovohrad regions. The cancellation of the outages came into effect at 10:30 am.
A drone attack in Chornomorsk damaged a hospital, a residential building and other facilities. Four people were injured, including a doctor who was performing surgery at the time of the attack.
Emergency power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions following a massive Russian attack on January 15 have been canceled. Earlier, restrictions were imposed in six regions of Ukraine.
An electrical substation caught fire in the center of Kyiv at 15 Khreshchatyk Street. Relevant services are working at the scene and are waiting for DTEK's crew to get access to extinguish the fire.
In 2023-2024, Kyiv RMA terminated cooperation with contractors who did not fulfill the terms of the contracts for the reconstruction of facilities. The violations included disruption of work schedules, absence of employees and misuse of funds.
A serious accident occurred at a power substation in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, leaving 68,000 families without electricity. As of 09:30 a.m., DTEK power engineers restored power supply.
DTEK's emergency repair teams restored electricity supply to 20 settlements in Donetsk Oblast between 23 and 29 December. Almost 16,000 households in the frontline region have been restored to electricity.
NPC Ukrenergo has introduced emergency power outages in Sumy, Poltava and Dnipro regions on December 28. The outages will be in effect from 15:00 to 18:00 for the 1st and 2nd stages.
Ukraine received liquefied natural gas from the United States via Greece for the first time. The OP commented.
DTEK has published new power outage schedules for Kyiv and Odesa region for December 25. After a morning attack by Russia, TPP equipment was seriously damaged, and power engineers are repairing the damage.
The falling wreckage of downed enemy drones in two districts of Kyiv region damaged 12 trucks, a cafe, and 3 private houses. The occupiers also launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy system.
Due to the massive missile attack by Russia on energy facilities, blackout schedules have been introduced in the regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo provided teams to implement the schedules in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa and other regions.
Russian troops attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure on December 25 in an attempt to deprive people of utilities. Thermal power plant equipment was severely damaged, and part of the Carpathian region was left without electricity.