We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 172 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 7176 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52044 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 191849 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111225 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 371064 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297794 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211903 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254625 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112019 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112766 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 191851 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 371067 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245121 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297794 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8792 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33316 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59706 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45846 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 116226 views
News by theme

Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

In Ukraine, 2268 companies and 78 individuals have the right to use mineral resources. The legal entities are owned by representatives of 51 countries, and the "SCM", "Smart-holding" and other groups are among the shareholders of more than 10 companies.

Economy • April 2, 07:39 AM • 557608 views

Six Ukrainians make it into Forbes' ranking of the world's richest people: names

In 2025, Forbes counted six Ukrainian billionaire businessmen. Rinat Akhmetov became the wealthiest with a fortune of $7.9 billion, and Petro Poroshenko returned to the list.

Economy • April 1, 03:11 PM • 52749 views

An energy facility was shelled in Kyiv: police are investigating the incident

One of the energy facilities of "Kyivteploenergo" was shelled in the Golosiivskyi district, the premises were damaged. A criminal proceeding has been opened, there is no threat to energy supply.

Kyiv • April 1, 01:06 PM • 30547 views

PRNext’25: coordinates of trust for those who believe in the future of their brands

The PRNext’25 forum will be held in Kyiv on April 3, dedicated to building trust in the brand in the face of chaos, crises, war and information dumps. The event will discuss the importance of reputation for business.

Business News • March 24, 08:12 AM • 63620 views

Ukrenergo will apply restrictions for industry and business on March 17

Ukrenergo announced power restrictions for industrial consumers and businesses on March 17 from 06:00 to 20:00 due to the consequences of attacks on energy facilities. No outages are planned for the population.

War • March 16, 07:23 PM • 21543 views

Two injured in Russian attack on Odesa region - Prosecutor's Office shows consequences

Two people were injured as a result of the night attack by UAVs on Odesa region: a truck driver in Chornomorsk and a woman in Odesa. An energy facility, enterprises, houses and vehicles were damaged.

War • March 15, 11:20 AM • 20571 views

Russia attacked energy facilities, some residents in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions are without electricity - DTEK

russia massively attacked DTEK energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, leaving some residents without electricity. Infrastructure was damaged, there are wounded.

Society • March 15, 08:18 AM • 78275 views

An explosion was heard in Odesa against the backdrop of a ballistic threat

An explosion was recorded in the city of Odesa following a warning from the mayor about a ballistic threat from the territory of Crimea. Currently, there is no information about damage or destruction.

War • March 11, 06:28 PM • 81083 views

Massive drone attack on Odesa: gas station and industrial building damaged

Russian drones attacked the civilian and energy infrastructure of Odesa. As a result of the attack, an industrial building and a gas station were damaged, information about the injured is being clarified.

War • March 7, 08:57 PM • 27650 views

New drone attack on Odesa, explosions are heard in the city

A new attack by enemy drones has been recorded in Odesa, explosions are heard. Air defense is operational.

War • March 7, 07:47 PM • 70796 views

In Odesa region, 20 thousand people remain without electricity due to Russian attacks - Kiper

Due to systematic Russian shelling, 20 thousand residents of Odesa region have been left without electricity. Over the week, about 150 houses have been damaged, and just last night, 30 buildings were affected.

Society • March 7, 02:09 PM • 23545 views

DTEK has suffered new attacks on facilities in the Poltava and Odesa regions

Russian troops attacked DTEK's gas production facilities in Poltava, forcing them to halt operations. In Odesa, systematic strikes on the company's energy infrastructure continue - the sixth attack in 2.5 weeks.

Society • March 7, 10:10 AM • 15431 views

Emergency blackouts introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions. The blackouts are carried out at the command of Ukrenergo.

Economy • February 28, 03:36 PM • 34193 views

Emergency power outages in two regions of Ukraine: what's going on

NPC Ukrenergo has introduced emergency power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions.

Society • February 28, 05:21 AM • 24804 views

Occupants attack DTEK's energy facility in Dnipropetrovs'k region

During a massive attack on February 26, the occupiers hit a DTEK facility in Dnipropetrovska oblast. Specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the strike and restore the power system.

Society • February 26, 07:18 AM • 25263 views

Russia attacks energy facility in Odesa region for the second night in a row - DTEK

Russian troops attacked DTEK's energy facility in Odesa region for the second night in a row. Power engineers will start restoration work after receiving permission from the military and rescuers.

War • February 20, 06:59 AM • 29804 views

Russian Federation attacks energy facility in Odesa region - DTEK

Russian troops attacked DTEK's energy facility in Odesa region. Power engineers restored electricity supply to 15,000 families using backup lines.

War • February 19, 08:19 AM • 58373 views

Emergency power outages have been canceled in number of regions

NPC Ukrenergo has canceled the schedule of emergency power outages in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Poltava and Kirovohrad regions. The cancellation of the outages came into effect at 10:30 am.

Society • February 17, 08:52 AM • 33297 views

Odesa region under Russian attack for three nights: power outages in Chornomorsk, doctor and 3 others injured during surgery

A drone attack in Chornomorsk damaged a hospital, a residential building and other facilities. Four people were injured, including a doctor who was performing surgery at the time of the attack.

War • January 31, 07:43 AM • 31543 views

Emergency power outages canceled in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions

Emergency power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions following a massive Russian attack on January 15 have been canceled. Earlier, restrictions were imposed in six regions of Ukraine.

Society • January 15, 07:13 AM • 30386 views

Electrical substation caught fire on Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv

An electrical substation caught fire in the center of Kyiv at 15 Khreshchatyk Street. Relevant services are working at the scene and are waiting for DTEK's crew to get access to extinguish the fire.

Kyiv • January 15, 06:09 AM • 37097 views

Reconstruction of Kyiv region: RMA terminates contracts with 5 contractors due to failure to fulfill obligations

In 2023-2024, Kyiv RMA terminated cooperation with contractors who did not fulfill the terms of the contracts for the reconstruction of facilities. The violations included disruption of work schedules, absence of employees and misuse of funds.

Economy • January 13, 05:05 PM • 53987 views

Power restored in Troyeschyna after a serious accident at a power substation

A serious accident occurred at a power substation in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, leaving 68,000 families without electricity. As of 09:30 a.m., DTEK power engineers restored power supply.

Society • January 10, 07:52 AM • 49536 views

DTEK restores electricity to 20 settlements in Donetsk Oblast in a week

DTEK's emergency repair teams restored electricity supply to 20 settlements in Donetsk Oblast between 23 and 29 December. Almost 16,000 households in the frontline region have been restored to electricity.

Society • January 1, 02:35 AM • 22353 views

Emergency power outages have already been introduced in three regions of Ukraine: where exactly

NPC Ukrenergo has introduced emergency power outages in Sumy, Poltava and Dnipro regions on December 28. The outages will be in effect from 15:00 to 18:00 for the 1st and 2nd stages.

Society • December 28, 02:10 PM • 21282 views

Ukraine receives LNG from the US via Greece for the first time - FT

Ukraine received liquefied natural gas from the United States via Greece for the first time. The OP commented.

Economy • December 28, 11:06 AM • 70309 views

There will be less light: DTEK has updated blackout schedules for Kyiv and Odesa region

DTEK has published new power outage schedules for Kyiv and Odesa region for December 25. After a morning attack by Russia, TPP equipment was seriously damaged, and power engineers are repairing the damage.

Society • December 25, 07:40 AM • 20372 views

Consequences of Russia's night attack on Kyiv region: damaged trucks, houses and cafes

The falling wreckage of downed enemy drones in two districts of Kyiv region damaged 12 trucks, a cafe, and 3 private houses. The occupiers also launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy system.

War • December 25, 07:15 AM • 15685 views

Power outage schedules: what is the situation in Kyiv and the regions

Due to the massive missile attack by Russia on energy facilities, blackout schedules have been introduced in the regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo provided teams to implement the schedules in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa and other regions.

Society • December 25, 06:51 AM • 17416 views

They wanted to leave us without electricity, gas, heat and water - NSDC's Center for Legal Advocacy on Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Russian troops attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure on December 25 in an attempt to deprive people of utilities. Thermal power plant equipment was severely damaged, and part of the Carpathian region was left without electricity.

Society • December 25, 06:49 AM • 14362 views