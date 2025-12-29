Why there are still no schedules and when will it end: DTEK told what's happening with electricity in Odesa region

DTEK reported on the situation with electricity in Odesa region after massive Russian attacks, and also answered the most common questions - why there are still no schedules and when this will end, UNN reports.

The company reminded that massive Russian attacks on the region's energy system during October-December led to significant destruction. Repair work is extremely difficult and has been going on for several weeks. Energy workers are working around the clock.

DTEK also answered the most common questions.

Why are there still no schedules?

A large amount of equipment was destroyed. The networks physically cannot transmit the required amount of electricity. Therefore, energy workers are forced to turn off the lights at the moment of critical load to save the surviving equipment from accidents.

These outages cannot be predicted, distributed among all homes, or a predictable schedule created.

Why are there houses where the light goes out more often?

Because they are connected to the most damaged sections of power grids - lines and substations. The more damaged the grid, the less electricity it can transmit. It is no longer possible to redistribute the load differently; we are getting the maximum out of the damaged grid.

When will this end?

It is currently impossible to predict the date of return to schedules. Constant alarms and new accidents due to overload slow down repairs.

How can everyone help right now?

If you are a business: turn off signs and advertising lighting. In the current scale of energy deficit in the region, this can help.

Households: turn on electrical appliances one by one. Simultaneous switching on of a boiler, kettle, and washing machine is the main cause of local accidents.

We thank the residents of Odesa region for their endurance, resilience, and strong support, which we feel every day. The light holds! - added the company.

Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts