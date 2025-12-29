$42.060.13
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
06:48 PM • 2830 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
06:36 PM • 4282 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
03:53 PM • 10710 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 13613 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 13912 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 17539 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 19136 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 20437 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 36854 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Why there are still no schedules and when will it end: DTEK told what's happening with electricity in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

DTEK explained the absence of power outage schedules in Odesa region after massive Russian attacks, which led to significant destruction. The company noted that it is currently impossible to predict the date of return to schedules.

Why there are still no schedules and when will it end: DTEK told what's happening with electricity in Odesa region

DTEK reported on the situation with electricity in Odesa region after massive Russian attacks, and also answered the most common questions - why there are still no schedules and when this will end, UNN reports.

The company reminded that massive Russian attacks on the region's energy system during October-December led to significant destruction. Repair work is extremely difficult and has been going on for several weeks. Energy workers are working around the clock.

DTEK also answered the most common questions.

Why are there still no schedules?

A large amount of equipment was destroyed. The networks physically cannot transmit the required amount of electricity. Therefore, energy workers are forced to turn off the lights at the moment of critical load to save the surviving equipment from accidents.

These outages cannot be predicted, distributed among all homes, or a predictable schedule created.

Why are there houses where the light goes out more often?

Because they are connected to the most damaged sections of power grids - lines and substations. The more damaged the grid, the less electricity it can transmit. It is no longer possible to redistribute the load differently; we are getting the maximum out of the damaged grid.

When will this end?

It is currently impossible to predict the date of return to schedules. Constant alarms and new accidents due to overload slow down repairs.

How can everyone help right now?

If you are a business: turn off signs and advertising lighting. In the current scale of energy deficit in the region, this can help.

Households: turn on electrical appliances one by one. Simultaneous switching on of a boiler, kettle, and washing machine is the main cause of local accidents.

We thank the residents of Odesa region for their endurance, resilience, and strong support, which we feel every day. The light holds! 

- added the company.

Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Odesa Oblast
DTEK