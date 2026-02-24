$43.300.02
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
Publications
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI

Virologist Alla Myronenko explained that the thaw is not the main reason for the surge in ARVI, and a decrease in incidence is expected in the second half of March. She emphasized the importance of prevention, including masks and ventilation.

Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI

During temperature fluctuations, Ukrainians traditionally expect a surge in viral diseases, including influenza. Also, there is a common belief in society that a thaw provokes an increase in the number of acute respiratory viral infections. Alla Myronenko, a virologist and doctor of medical sciences, told UNN in more detail about when the number of viral infections increases, how to protect oneself, and when to expect a decline in morbidity.

Details

Does a thaw really provoke a surge in morbidity? According to the virologist, epidemic processes have their own patterns that are not always related to the weather. For example, during severe frosts, the incidence rate sometimes even decreases due to less social activity of the population, while during a thaw, people are more likely to risk hypothermia, which can contribute to the development of other respiratory infections.

In fact, it has not been proven that people get sick more often precisely because of a thaw. When it comes to a flu epidemic, completely different laws apply there. During severe frosts, schoolchildren do not go to school, many people stay at home, and even the incidence can drop slightly. And during a thaw, people do not always adequately calculate how to dress, and then other respiratory infections can occur due to hypothermia.

– says the doctor.

When to expect a decline in viral diseases

Currently, influenza dominates in Ukraine, says the virologist, while COVID-19 has practically not been recorded in recent weeks. At the same time, other seasonal viruses are also circulating.

Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment24.02.26, 11:05 • 28133 views

Flu is currently in first place. We are testing for COVID, but we haven't found it at all in recent weeks. Last week, adenoviruses, respiratory syncytial viruses, rhinoviruses were detected, the week before last – also metapneumoviruses. These are various respiratory viruses, there are many of them, there are no vaccines against most of them, but usually they do not cause severe complications, except in cases of elderly people or young children.

– emphasizes Alla Myronenko.

She notes that the current season is not anomalous, moreover - the incidence rates are even lower than last year, although the season is not yet over. At the same time, a decline in morbidity is traditionally expected in the second half of March.

If we look at long-term retrospective data, then from the second week of March, there is a decrease in morbidity. The flu continues to circulate, but it no longer reaches epidemic levels. There have been exceptions when the rise began even in mid-March, but these are rather isolated cases. Now we can say that the epidemic is probably coming to an end, although the circulation of viruses will still continue.

– emphasizes the virologist.

The specialist explains the spring decrease in morbidity by the fact that people spend more time outdoors and ventilate rooms more often.

Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it09.02.26, 17:20 • 21432 views

The doctor points out that when it's warm, people spend less time indoors. There is a lot of sun, and viruses don't like ultraviolet light, they die from it. Rooms are ventilated more often, not like at -20, but when it's warmer. Ventilation also contributes to the death of respiratory viruses.

Regarding prevention, Alla Myronenko emphasizes: the simplest methods remain the most effective. In crowded places, a mask should be used, especially by people at risk, and flu vaccination, sun exposure, eating foods high in vitamins, especially citrus fruits, and regular ventilation of premises are also important.

A mask helps – I can tell you that for sure. It acts as a barrier for the respiratory tract and protects both the wearer and those around them. If possible, you should spend more time in the sun – this produces vitamin D. You can ventilate the room for 15 minutes, it is better to leave the room to avoid drafts. It is better not to get sick than to get sick, because there are no vaccines against most respiratory viruses.

– emphasized the virologist

Alla Kiosak

Health
