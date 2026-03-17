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New Chilean President begins construction of border barrier "Border Shield"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3176 views

José Antonio Kast has begun building trenches and fences on the border with Peru. The project includes drone patrols to combat illegal migration.

New Chilean President begins construction of border barrier "Border Shield"
Photo: AP

Less than a week after his inauguration, Chile's newly elected President José Antonio Kast began preparations for the construction of a border barrier in the north of the country. The initiative is part of his pre-election plan "Border Shield", aimed at combating illegal migration and crime. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Work began in the Chacalluta area on the border with Peru - one of the main routes for illegal border crossings. The project involves the creation of a system of trenches and fences, as well as patrolling the territory with drones and military units.

We have made clear and concrete decisions to close our border to illegal immigration, drug trafficking and organized crime

- Kast said.

The President also stressed that the government intends to implement this plan without delay. In parallel, he has already signed several decrees to strengthen border control and deport foreigners who are illegally in the country.

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

According to authorities, more than 300,000 undocumented migrants currently live in Chile, a significant portion of whom have arrived from Venezuela. Against the backdrop of rising migration, fears of the spread of organized crime have also increased in the country in recent years.

Chile elects president: the country could get the most right-wing leader since the dictatorship14.12.25, 21:40 • 5393 views

Stepan Haftko

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