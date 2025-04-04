$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14945 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27040 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63973 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212540 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121941 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390956 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310015 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213610 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244150 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255058 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14146 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13315 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130770 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212530 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390946 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253815 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310009 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2484 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13379 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44511 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71902 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57018 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Chile

Chile restores electricity: three people died from blackout

Chile experienced the largest blackout in 15 years, leaving 19 million people without power. Three people dependent on medical equipment died due to the blackout.

News of the World • February 27, 02:46 AM • 106836 views

Large-scale blackout in Chile: millions of people and the largest copper mine without power

Chile suffered a large-scale blackout that left millions of people and the capital city of Santiago without power. The subway was shut down, air travel was disrupted, and the world's largest copper mine, Escondida, lost power.

News of the World • February 26, 12:42 AM • 74321 views

A large asteroid may collide with Earth in 2032: scientists estimate the level of danger

The International Astronomical Union has reported a 1. 2% chance of asteroid 2024 YR4 colliding with the Earth. The object measuring 40-100 meters has a hazard level 3 on the Torino scale.

News of the World • January 29, 04:50 PM • 32682 views

Current La Niña phenomenon is weaker than expected - climatologists

A new climatic phenomenon, La Niña, has begun in the Pacific Ocean, which will be shorter and weaker than the previous ones. The phenomenon may cause an increase in precipitation in South America and increase hurricane activity in the Atlantic.

News of the World • January 20, 11:58 AM • 53349 views

From killless elephants to snails: how animals adapt to human activity

Scientists have discovered unusual adaptations of animals to urbanization and human activity. The changes include shorter wings in swallows, pale snail shells, and tuskless elephants in Africa.

News of the World • January 6, 01:18 PM • 94497 views

The Noosphere icebreaker arrived at the Akademik Vernadsky station for the first time this season: what it brought

The Ukrainian research flagship delivered a technical team and supplies for modernization to the Antarctic station. The vessel also brought fresh fruits and vegetables for the winterers.

Society • January 4, 05:56 PM • 35699 views

Earthquake with magnitude 6.1 struck northern Chile: footage from the scene

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6. 1 occurred in Chile at a depth of 104 km. The epicenter was recorded 55.5 km from Quillagua, but there is no threat of a tsunami.

News of the World • January 3, 07:18 AM • 25423 views

Authentic holiday decor for the New Year: a selection of ideas from 5 local museums

Museum staff share traditional ways of decorating a home for the New Year holidays. Didukh, a Christmas spider, straw toys, Yavoriv toys, and vytynanky are authentic elements of festive decor.

Business News • December 13, 11:39 AM • 27485 views

Scientists discover a new deep-sea predator at a depth of 7900 meters

Scientists from the United States and Chile have discovered a new species of amphipod Dulcibella camanchaca in the Atacama Trench. The 4-cm-long predator preys on smaller amphipods and is the first active predator found at such a depth.

News of the World • December 12, 02:47 PM • 101357 views

Zelensky discussed cooperation in the defense of Ukraine with the delegation of Latin American countries

A delegation from 14 Latin American countries arrived in Kyiv to participate in the Parliamentary Conference. Zelensky discussed with representatives issues of cooperation, the formula for peace and the return of deported children.

War • November 29, 11:46 PM • 20471 views

Polish farmers threaten to block the entire border with Ukraine in December

Polish farmers threaten to block all border crossings with Ukraine if the government does not fulfill their demands. Farmers are demanding the preservation of the tax and opposition to the free trade agreement with South America.

News of the World • November 26, 01:49 AM • 71722 views

Idiots: a scandal erupts between France and Haiti over Macron

The French president criticized Haiti's decision to dismiss the prime minister and blamed local authorities. Haiti summoned the French ambassador to protest Macron's unfriendly remarks.

Society • November 23, 03:07 AM • 64656 views

Five exciting premieres in November: what to watch

In November 2024, five new films of different genres will be released in Ukraine. These include an action movie with Dwayne Johnson, two horror films, a post-apocalyptic thriller, and a biographical drama about an opera singer.

Culture • October 28, 05:48 PM • 132348 views

The arrival of La Niña is postponed until November, El Niña may persist until March 2025

The expected transition to La Niña in the Pacific Ocean is postponed until November-December with a 60% probability. El Niña may persist until March 2025, which will affect global weather conditions.

News of the World • October 23, 03:18 PM • 106780 views

Fire destroys one of the oldest churches in Chile

In the Chilean city of Iquique, the San Francisco Church, a national historical monument dating back to the 17th century, burned down. The fire completely destroyed the parish and the Franciscan monastery, and at least 10 people were injured.

News of the World • October 14, 03:50 PM • 14087 views

September 26: Alpaca Day, Birthday of the gramophone

According to scientists, the ancestors of alpacas appeared on our planet about 45 million years ago. The Indians of Peru domesticated these animals about six thousand years ago.

UNN Lite • September 26, 03:07 AM • 136361 views

Workers go on strike at the world's largest copper mine in Chile

Workers at the world's largest copper mine in Chile have gone on strike over their disagreement with a new collective bargaining agreement. They are demanding shorter working hours, higher bonuses, and distribution of 1% of shareholders' dividends to employees.

Society • August 14, 12:24 AM • 33111 views

It is important for partners from Latin America to join the implementation of the Peace Formula - Yermak

The head of the OP held an online meeting with MPs on cooperation with Latin American countries. They discussed the organization of a conference on the implementation of the 5th point of the Peace Formula in Chile and strengthening cooperation with the Global South.

War • August 2, 04:31 PM • 82870 views

Euro 2024 (U-19): Ukraine's youth team starts today with a match against Northern Ireland

The youth national team of Ukraine (players born in 2005 and younger) will take part in the European U-19 Championship in Northern Ireland, the opening match against the hosts of which began on July 15 at 21:00 Kyiv time.

Sports • July 15, 06:25 PM • 22332 views

June 28: International Rosé Wine Day, Milk Chocolate Day

Today, the fourth Friday of June, is the International Rosé Day. The French region of Provence is considered to be the birthplace of rosé wine, where it was first produced in the fourteenth century.

UNN Lite • June 28, 03:03 AM • 105401 views

Finland announced the allocation of €500 thousand to Ukraine under the economic development program

Finland has allocated 500,000 euros to Ukraine under the OECD Economic Development Program to support reforms, the rule of law, the fight against corruption and business structures.

Economy • June 27, 02:04 AM • 29639 views

Passenger train collides with freight train in Chile

A passenger train collided with a freight train in San Bernardo, Chile, causing serious damage.

News of the World • June 20, 06:00 AM • 16854 views

Several countries that have direct communication with Russia have come up with specifics on the return of prisoners - Ombudsperson

According to Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, several countries in direct contact with Russia have offered specific conditions for the return of a certain number of Ukrainian prisoners, civilians and deported children.

War • June 17, 08:24 AM • 46643 views

Iraq and Jordan refuse to sign joint communiqué on peace in Ukraine

Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.

Politics • June 16, 09:34 PM • 106240 views

Ukrainian volleyball players win the Golden Euroleague 2024

Ukraine's men's national volleyball team won the 2024 Euroleague Gold, defeating Croatia 3-1 in the final, securing its second title in the tournament after winning in 2017.

Sports • June 16, 08:45 PM • 19977 views

President of Chile: We will never allow Ukrainian children to be abducted

Chilean President Gabriel Borich emphasized the need for urgent measures to protect civilians during the war and the inadmissibility of Russia's actions to abduct Ukrainian children.

War • June 16, 02:14 PM • 25970 views

Chilean President says Russia should also be brought to the negotiating table

Chilean President Gabriel Borich insisted that Russia come to the negotiating table to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, condemning Russian aggression and calling for the defense of Ukraine's sovereignty and food security at the Global Peace Summit.

War • June 15, 05:29 PM • 27411 views

After the Summit, Chile will be very actively involved in the implementation of specific points of the peace formula - President

Chile will be very actively involved in the implementation of specific points of Ukraine's peace formula after the Peace Summit.

Politics • June 15, 03:55 PM • 32165 views

Zelenskyy meets with President of Chile: discusses steps to implement the Peace Formula

President Zelenskyy met with Chilean President Gabriel Borych on the sidelines of the Peace Summit to discuss the implementation of the Peace Formula and bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Chile.

Politics • June 15, 02:12 PM • 26542 views

Colombia passes bill banning bullfighting from 2027

Colombia's Congress has passed a bill banning bullfighting across the country from 2027, with a three-year transition period to help those whose livelihoods depend on the practice.

News of the World • May 29, 02:57 PM • 21702 views