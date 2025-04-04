Chile experienced the largest blackout in 15 years, leaving 19 million people without power. Three people dependent on medical equipment died due to the blackout.
Chile suffered a large-scale blackout that left millions of people and the capital city of Santiago without power. The subway was shut down, air travel was disrupted, and the world's largest copper mine, Escondida, lost power.
The International Astronomical Union has reported a 1. 2% chance of asteroid 2024 YR4 colliding with the Earth. The object measuring 40-100 meters has a hazard level 3 on the Torino scale.
A new climatic phenomenon, La Niña, has begun in the Pacific Ocean, which will be shorter and weaker than the previous ones. The phenomenon may cause an increase in precipitation in South America and increase hurricane activity in the Atlantic.
Scientists have discovered unusual adaptations of animals to urbanization and human activity. The changes include shorter wings in swallows, pale snail shells, and tuskless elephants in Africa.
The Ukrainian research flagship delivered a technical team and supplies for modernization to the Antarctic station. The vessel also brought fresh fruits and vegetables for the winterers.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6. 1 occurred in Chile at a depth of 104 km. The epicenter was recorded 55.5 km from Quillagua, but there is no threat of a tsunami.
Museum staff share traditional ways of decorating a home for the New Year holidays. Didukh, a Christmas spider, straw toys, Yavoriv toys, and vytynanky are authentic elements of festive decor.
Scientists from the United States and Chile have discovered a new species of amphipod Dulcibella camanchaca in the Atacama Trench. The 4-cm-long predator preys on smaller amphipods and is the first active predator found at such a depth.
A delegation from 14 Latin American countries arrived in Kyiv to participate in the Parliamentary Conference. Zelensky discussed with representatives issues of cooperation, the formula for peace and the return of deported children.
Polish farmers threaten to block all border crossings with Ukraine if the government does not fulfill their demands. Farmers are demanding the preservation of the tax and opposition to the free trade agreement with South America.
The French president criticized Haiti's decision to dismiss the prime minister and blamed local authorities. Haiti summoned the French ambassador to protest Macron's unfriendly remarks.
In November 2024, five new films of different genres will be released in Ukraine. These include an action movie with Dwayne Johnson, two horror films, a post-apocalyptic thriller, and a biographical drama about an opera singer.
The expected transition to La Niña in the Pacific Ocean is postponed until November-December with a 60% probability. El Niña may persist until March 2025, which will affect global weather conditions.
In the Chilean city of Iquique, the San Francisco Church, a national historical monument dating back to the 17th century, burned down. The fire completely destroyed the parish and the Franciscan monastery, and at least 10 people were injured.
According to scientists, the ancestors of alpacas appeared on our planet about 45 million years ago. The Indians of Peru domesticated these animals about six thousand years ago.
Workers at the world's largest copper mine in Chile have gone on strike over their disagreement with a new collective bargaining agreement. They are demanding shorter working hours, higher bonuses, and distribution of 1% of shareholders' dividends to employees.
The head of the OP held an online meeting with MPs on cooperation with Latin American countries. They discussed the organization of a conference on the implementation of the 5th point of the Peace Formula in Chile and strengthening cooperation with the Global South.
The youth national team of Ukraine (players born in 2005 and younger) will take part in the European U-19 Championship in Northern Ireland, the opening match against the hosts of which began on July 15 at 21:00 Kyiv time.
Today, the fourth Friday of June, is the International Rosé Day. The French region of Provence is considered to be the birthplace of rosé wine, where it was first produced in the fourteenth century.
Finland has allocated 500,000 euros to Ukraine under the OECD Economic Development Program to support reforms, the rule of law, the fight against corruption and business structures.
A passenger train collided with a freight train in San Bernardo, Chile, causing serious damage.
According to Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, several countries in direct contact with Russia have offered specific conditions for the return of a certain number of Ukrainian prisoners, civilians and deported children.
Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.
Ukraine's men's national volleyball team won the 2024 Euroleague Gold, defeating Croatia 3-1 in the final, securing its second title in the tournament after winning in 2017.
Chilean President Gabriel Borich emphasized the need for urgent measures to protect civilians during the war and the inadmissibility of Russia's actions to abduct Ukrainian children.
Chilean President Gabriel Borich insisted that Russia come to the negotiating table to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, condemning Russian aggression and calling for the defense of Ukraine's sovereignty and food security at the Global Peace Summit.
Chile will be very actively involved in the implementation of specific points of Ukraine's peace formula after the Peace Summit.
President Zelenskyy met with Chilean President Gabriel Borych on the sidelines of the Peace Summit to discuss the implementation of the Peace Formula and bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Chile.
Colombia's Congress has passed a bill banning bullfighting across the country from 2027, with a three-year transition period to help those whose livelihoods depend on the practice.