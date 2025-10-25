Astronomers discover second-fastest asteroid in the Solar System

$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 1910 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
08:59 AM • 7608 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 12268 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
06:30 AM • 12177 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 15484 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 30537 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 47632 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 36722 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 38212 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 31427 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
5.9m/s
84%
740mm
Popular news
Kyiv suffered an enemy ballistic missile attack on Saturday night: what is knownOctober 25, 01:06 AM • 20652 views
Night attack on Kyiv: fires in the city, medics called to several districtsOctober 25, 01:34 AM • 7272 views
"Ignores reality": ISW commented on the Kremlin's threats of retaliation for the possible provision of Tomahawk missiles to UkraineOctober 25, 03:04 AM • 12768 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be06:14 AM • 11351 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - media07:29 AM • 6292 views
Publications
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to know09:55 AM • 3584 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 12282 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 31769 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 53938 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 47126 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Xi Jinping
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Metro Bridge (Kyiv)
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - media07:29 AM • 6376 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be06:14 AM • 11394 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 19721 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 22860 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 34738 views
Actual
Technology
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
Gold
Series

Astronomers discover second-fastest asteroid in the Solar System

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Astronomers have discovered asteroid 2025 SC79, which is the second fastest in the Solar System, orbiting the Sun in 128 days. It is about 700 meters long and hides in the Sun's glare, making it difficult to detect.

Astronomers discover second-fastest asteroid in the Solar System

Astronomers have discovered the second-fastest asteroid in the Solar System, hiding in the Sun's glare, UNN reports with reference to Space.com.

Details

The recently discovered cosmic object almost broke the speed record.

The asteroid, named 2025 SC79, has a trajectory inside Venus's orbit, circling the Sun in just 128 days, making it the second-fastest unique asteroid in the Solar System, according to a statement from Carnegie Science. 2025 SC79 is also a fairly large asteroid: it is about 700 meters long, which is roughly the length of a skyscraper.

Astronomer Scott Sheppard of Carnegie University, a renowned discoverer of Jupiter's, Saturn's, Uranus's, and Neptune's small moons, spotted the asteroid hiding in the sunlight on September 27. Although 2025 SC79 will not approach Earth in the near future, detecting hidden asteroids is crucial for protecting our planet, Sheppard emphasized in his statement.

The most dangerous asteroids are the hardest to detect. Most asteroid researchers find these objects in the dark of night, when they are easiest to spot. But asteroids hiding near the Sun can only be observed at dusk before sunrise or sunset. If these "twilight" asteroids approach Earth, they could pose a serious collision hazard.

- said Sheppard.

Sheppard and his team previously also discovered the fastest known asteroid, 2021 PH27, which orbits the Sun in just 113 days – less than a third of an Earth year. His research on twilight asteroids, particularly with financial support from NASA, uses the Dark Energy Camera on the National Science Foundation's (NSF) 4-meter Victor M. Blanco Telescope in Chile.

Further observations of 2025 SC79 will require several months, as it is currently behind the Sun from Earth's perspective. "Future studies of this object will reveal details about its composition, how it withstands intense heating near the Sun, and its possible origin," Carnegie University representatives said.

Astronomers have found a new exoplanet GJ 251c, which is potentially habitable24.10.25, 18:29 • 4064 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Meteorite
Chile
NASA