Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details

A Ukrainian passenger bus was involved in an accident in Finland, UNN reports with reference to Yle.

A passenger bus drove into a ditch in North Ostrobothnia, police said.

The accident occurred on the morning of January 11 at the roundabout between National Highway 4 and Asemantie.

According to the police, the Ukrainian bus entered the roundabout at too high a speed. Despite emergency braking, it drove into a ditch.

"There were passengers on the bus, but no one was injured in the accident," the report says.

