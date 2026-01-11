$42.990.00
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
09:33 AM • 12464 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 17612 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 26096 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 37143 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 57707 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 41229 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 33259 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 36728 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 59934 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
Return to the Moon: NASA rolls out Artemis 2 megarocket for final launchJanuary 11, 04:00 AM • 11023 views
Trump ordered special forces to develop a plan to invade Greenland - The Mail on SundayJanuary 11, 04:43 AM • 8306 views
Drones attacked Russian Voronezh overnight, local authorities report damageVideoJanuary 11, 06:39 AM • 7868 views
Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in IranJanuary 11, 07:03 AM • 16002 views
Night attack by Russia temporarily blacked out Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, emergency power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of Energy08:18 AM • 12186 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
09:33 AM • 12461 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 97607 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 123955 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 93891 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 112005 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 17333 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 20016 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 75663 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 76636 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 96997 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1682 views

A passenger bus from Ukraine was involved in an accident in Finland, veering into a ditch at a roundabout. No one was injured in the incident.

Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details

A Ukrainian passenger bus was involved in an accident in Finland, UNN reports with reference to Yle.

Details

A passenger bus drove into a ditch in North Ostrobothnia, police said.

The accident occurred on the morning of January 11 at the roundabout between National Highway 4 and Asemantie.

According to the police, the Ukrainian bus entered the roundabout at too high a speed. Despite emergency braking, it drove into a ditch.

"There were passengers on the bus, but no one was injured in the accident," the report says.

Bus accident with Ukrainians in Hungary: heading from Lviv to Ohrid for a dance festival06.07.25, 15:29 • 2739 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Road traffic accident
Finland
Ukraine