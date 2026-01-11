Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Kyiv • UNN
A passenger bus from Ukraine was involved in an accident in Finland, veering into a ditch at a roundabout. No one was injured in the incident.
A Ukrainian passenger bus was involved in an accident in Finland, UNN reports with reference to Yle.
Details
A passenger bus drove into a ditch in North Ostrobothnia, police said.
The accident occurred on the morning of January 11 at the roundabout between National Highway 4 and Asemantie.
According to the police, the Ukrainian bus entered the roundabout at too high a speed. Despite emergency braking, it drove into a ditch.
"There were passengers on the bus, but no one was injured in the accident," the report says.
