Bus accident with Ukrainians in Hungary: heading from Lviv to Ohrid for a dance festival

Kyiv • UNN

 381 views

A bus carrying Ukrainians, en route from Lviv to a dance festival, was involved in an accident in Hungary. As a result of the crash, 21 people were injured, and four Ukrainians sustained serious injuries.

Bus accident with Ukrainians in Hungary: heading from Lviv to Ohrid for a dance festival

A bus with Ukrainians, which got into an accident in Hungary, was traveling from Lviv to the city of Ohrid for a dance festival. As a result of the accident, 21 people were injured. Four citizens of Ukraine received serious injuries. Another four children suffered moderate injuries. This was reported to journalists by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

Details

Hungary. At the time of the accident, there were 77 people on the bus, including two drivers, participants and accompanying persons of a children's ensemble that was traveling from Lviv to the city of Ohrid for a dance festival

- reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to preliminary information, the driver lost control and drove off the road into a ditch.

As a result of the accident, 21 people were injured. Four citizens of Ukraine received serious injuries (born in 1954, 1958, 2007, 2011). Another four children received moderate injuries and will be discharged under the responsibility of accompanying persons and, together with other injured persons who received minor injuries, will be sent to the city of Kunszentmárton, where the main group is located. The carrier is taking measures to provide additional buses

- informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Diplomats and consuls of the Embassy, together with the ambassador, are monitoring the situation directly at the scene of the incident.

Addition

In Hungary, an accident occurred involving a passenger bus with Ukrainian registration. It was reported that among the injured were 17 underage citizens of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Hungary
Ukraine
Lviv
Tesla
