10:13 AM • 704 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
09:50 AM • 6690 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo
07:21 AM • 31432 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM • 25474 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 28739 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 38440 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 41612 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 31245 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 29238 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 28409 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Britain and France plan to send no more than 15,000 troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement - The TimesJanuary 8, 01:17 AM • 6884 views
In the US, an immigration officer shot and killed an American citizen during a raid to catch illegal immigrantsPhotoJanuary 8, 01:52 AM • 24275 views
CNS: Russians use toxic chemicals in Crimea's agricultural sectorJanuary 8, 02:27 AM • 10758 views
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - Fico04:35 AM • 12342 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways07:54 AM • 10602 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 44143 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 48955 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 51896 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 91889 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 128958 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 5600 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 23082 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 49884 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 69279 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 111138 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

Mayor Borys Filatov announced the declaration of a national emergency in Dnipro. The reason was the recent Russian shelling.

Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov

Due to recent Russian shelling, which caused power outages in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, a national-level emergency has been declared in Dnipro. This was reported by Mayor Borys Filatov, according to UNN.

Details

As Filatov noted, the city authorities are in constant contact with the regional military administration and all relevant ministries and services. He added that electricity is gradually being restored to hospitals.

However, I remind you that medical facilities have alternative power sources and necessary supplies

- said the mayor.

In addition, the sewage system has already been energized.

The left bank is supported by alternative power sources. The water situation on the right bank is gradually stabilizing. All thanks to the titanic efforts of energy workers and utility workers

- added Filatov.

The mayor also clarified the situation with heating. 

All boiler houses were de-energized yesterday. Now we are making every effort to restore their operation

- the statement says. 

Recall

As a result of a massive Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, most consumers were left without electricity and water supply.  

Given the current situation, in most settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region, holidays in schools have been extended until January 9 inclusive.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipro