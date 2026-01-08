Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov

Due to recent Russian shelling, which caused power outages in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, a national-level emergency has been declared in Dnipro. This was reported by Mayor Borys Filatov, according to UNN.

Details

As Filatov noted, the city authorities are in constant contact with the regional military administration and all relevant ministries and services. He added that electricity is gradually being restored to hospitals.

However, I remind you that medical facilities have alternative power sources and necessary supplies - said the mayor.

In addition, the sewage system has already been energized.

The left bank is supported by alternative power sources. The water situation on the right bank is gradually stabilizing. All thanks to the titanic efforts of energy workers and utility workers - added Filatov.

The mayor also clarified the situation with heating.

All boiler houses were de-energized yesterday. Now we are making every effort to restore their operation - the statement says.

Recall

As a result of a massive Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, most consumers were left without electricity and water supply.

Given the current situation, in most settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region, holidays in schools have been extended until January 9 inclusive.