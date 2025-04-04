$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12094 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21122 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60272 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206272 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118592 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 385146 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306183 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213034 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243847 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254915 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

In Kherson region, the occupiers are training on civilians with FPV drones, hunting children - Southern Defense Forces

In the island zone of Kherson region, Russians have set up a training center for FPV drone operators and use civilians, including children, for training, hunting them.

War • March 31, 08:00 AM • 20642 views

"Russia is mocking the world's peacekeeping efforts": Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the night attack by the Russian Federation with drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation with drones. The massive strike hit Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

War • March 29, 09:29 AM • 21977 views

Europe is considering various options regarding the contingent in Ukraine, including "somewhere along the Dnipro River" - AP

European military are planning options for deploying a contingent to Ukraine, including positioning along the Dnipro River. The strength of the forces could range from 10,000 to 30,000 troops.

War • March 27, 10:59 AM • 27112 views

Traffic on the Southern Bridge will be partially restricted in Kyiv: what is known

From March 28 to August 1, traffic on the Southern Bridge from the left bank to the right bank will be partially restricted. The restrictions are related to the repair of the right-bank overpass.

Society • March 26, 03:09 PM • 40879 views

He saw a swan and rushed to it: rescuers pulled a dog out of icy water in Kyiv

On the Sobache Gyrylo Bay in Kyiv's Obolon district, a dog saw a swan, ran out onto the thin ice and fell into the water. Rescuers successfully rescued the animal and handed it over to its grateful owner.

Kyiv • February 18, 01:45 PM • 33688 views

Transport operation during alarms in Kyiv: what KCMA decided

The KCMA is considering changing the mode of public transport during an air alert due to a transport collapse. A working group has been set up to develop new algorithms for passengers and drivers.

Society • February 6, 06:28 PM • 102589 views

Wreckage of a downed drone fell into a pond in Kyiv: what is known about the incident

The wreckage of a downed drone crashed into a water body in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, with no fire or casualties. A video of the drone floating in the Dnipro is circulating on social media.

War • January 21, 07:37 PM • 68483 views

Almost the entire island zone of the Dnipro River in Kherson region is under the fire control of the Defense Forces

Almost the entire island zone of the Dnipro River in Kherson region is under the fire control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Every day, the occupiers make 5-7 attempts to land on the islands, including Kozatsky Island, but without success.

War • December 25, 02:52 PM • 22379 views

Russian Federation in Zaporozhye prepares attack aircraft to conduct attacks in some areas - "south"

The invaders rotate and train attack aircraft in the Gulyai-pole and Orekhovsky directions. During the day, the enemy lost 68 soldiers, equipment and made 7 unsuccessful assault attempts at the mouth of the Dnieper.

War • December 9, 08:32 AM • 18929 views

The defense forces repelled 21 attacks in the Pokrovsky direction, 11 clashes continue

In the Pokrovsky direction, the invaders carried out 32 attacks in the areas of 5 settlements. In total, 119 military clashes took place during the day, the most active battles in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions.

War • December 6, 02:39 PM • 21682 views

Russian soldiers drown trying to land on Dnipro islands in Kherson - partisans

Two soldiers from the 61st Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation were killed after a drone attack near Belogrudy Island. Partisans report frequent deaths of Russians due to poor training and difficult conditions.

War • December 5, 08:41 AM • 19589 views

In the area of the Antonovsky bridge, the situation has worsened: is there a risk of forcing the Dnieper?

Near the Antonovsky bridge in Kherson, the situation has worsened due to the training of Russians to cross the river in small groups. The Southern Defense Forces report daily clashes, but no large-scale crossing is expected.

War • November 27, 02:02 PM • 20319 views

The vast majority of islands near Kherson are under the control of the Defense Forces

Ukrainian defense forces are in control of most of the islands near Kherson. The enemy tries to land and seize a bridgehead on the right bank of the Dnipro every day.

War • October 29, 06:51 PM • 24765 views

General Staff: 166 combat engagements in the frontline, one third in the Pokrovsk sector

Over the last day, 166 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy carried out 104 air strikes and over 4,500 attacks, and Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in various parts of the frontline.

War • October 23, 05:19 AM • 24228 views

Occupants mostly shell Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles - RPA

Occupants are shelling Kryvyi Rih mainly with ballistic missiles from Crimea. After the enemy retreated beyond the Dnipro River, shelling with artillery and MLRS stopped, said the head of the Kryvyi Rih Regional Military Administration.

War • October 20, 10:56 AM • 25433 views

Part of the Russian military refuses to perform combat missions in Zaporizhzhia - “ATESH”

ATES guerrillas report disobedience of soldiers of the 70th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation in the Zaporizhzhya sector. The reasons are extortion by the command, lack of proper equipment and violence against those who refuse to pay.

War • October 15, 11:28 AM • 13244 views

In Kyiv, a teenager fell into the Dnipro River after drinking alcohol. He was pulled out and handed over to doctors

After drinking alcohol, a 15-year-old boy fell into the Dnipro River and floated downstream. Passersby filmed it, called the police, and pulled him out of the water.

Crimes and emergencies • October 10, 02:34 PM • 17157 views

Russians are sending untrained conscripts and mobilized people to the Dnipro Islands - ATESH

The Dnipro group sends untrained mobilized and conscripts to the Dnipro Islands. According to the ATES movement, this is done to conceal real losses, with many soldiers dying on the way.

War • October 6, 02:45 PM • 21274 views

Emergency power outage in occupied Enerhodar

An emergency power outage has occurred in Enerhodar due to problems outside the city. The cause of the outage is unknown.

War • October 5, 02:59 PM • 21128 views

Death of Hryb's 186th battalion commander: internal investigation underway

The 123rd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is conducting an internal investigation into the death of the commander of the 186th Battalion, Ihor Hryb. The journalist reported that the commander committed suicide after the battalion retreated from Vuhledar.

War • October 5, 12:41 PM • 31767 views

Cossack seagull has already traveled about 30 thousand nautical miles around Europe: it has arrived in London

The 18th-century Ukrainian boat has arrived at the Royal Docks in London after a 30,000-mile journey. Excursions and cultural events will be held on board for everyone.

Culture • October 2, 06:20 PM • 18543 views

Homework and even expulsion for absenteeism: University for the Elderly resumes its activities in Kyiv region

The Brovary University of the Third Age has a class schedule, assigns homework, and even expels students for missing lectures without good reason.

Society • October 2, 04:57 PM • 140902 views

Ukraine announces the first online auction for the distribution of quotas for “green” energy

The Ministry of Energy has announced the first online auction for the distribution of the green energy support quota. The auction will take place on October 31, 2024, with a maximum price of 9 euro cents per 1 kWh.

Economy • September 27, 08:24 AM • 16245 views

Russia's army dropped 27 CABs in Kursk region in 226 days at the frontline - General Staff

There were 226 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The most active attacks took place in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions. Russian aviation conducted 18 strikes in the Kursk region, dropping 27 guided bombs.

War • September 20, 05:37 AM • 16152 views

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy Grad rocket launcher on the left bank of Kherson region - Likhova

Ukrainian forces destroyed a Grad multiple rocket launcher near the village of Radensk in the occupied part of Kherson region. Two-thirds of all assaults recorded by the Ukrainian military take place on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

War • August 16, 07:29 AM • 29293 views

Likhovy on the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper near Krynky: many events are taking place there

Ukrainian units successfully repel the next attacks of the enemy on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. Dmytro Likhovy reported on the activation of the enemy and the difficulty of maintaining positions due to the peculiarities of the terrain.

War • August 15, 08:38 AM • 25278 views

Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia to be closed for repairs on Sunday

On August 18, from 08:00 to 18:00, traffic on the Dnipro HPP will be restricted due to repair work. The detour will be carried out via the Arch Bridge on Khortytsia Island, New Bridges and the Preobrazhenskyi Bridge.

Society • August 14, 09:07 AM • 17326 views

35 hectares of land in Kyiv region associated with former OPFL leader returned to state ownership

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has sued 35 hectares of forest worth UAH 840 million in Obukhiv district. The land belonged to companies associated with a former MP and co-founder of the OPFL.

Crimes and emergencies • August 13, 11:19 AM • 16394 views

At night, you can admire the aurora borealis over Ukraine

On the night of August 13, 2024, the aurora borealis was seen over Dnipro and other regions of Ukraine. This rare optical phenomenon occurs in the upper atmosphere under the influence of charged particles.

Society • August 13, 12:07 AM • 28186 views

Russians are redeploying some units from the south of Ukraine to the Kursk region - Tavria JFO

A spokesman for the Tavria unit reported the movement of Russian troops from the Dnipro region to the Kursk region. This led to the intensification of hostilities on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the reasons for which are still being investigated.

War • August 12, 03:45 PM • 28877 views