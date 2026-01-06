$42.420.13
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 15574 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 69029 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 110953 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 56491 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 74503 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 58975 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 81029 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 153293 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 61287 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

UAV attack on Dnipro: high-rise building damaged, fires broke out in the city

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

As a result of a UAV attack in Dnipro, a high-rise building was damaged. Fires broke out on the territories of a kindergarten and a vocational school.

UAV attack on Dnipro: high-rise building damaged, fires broke out in the city

A multi-story building in Dnipro was damaged due to a UAV attack. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, fires broke out on the territories of a kindergarten and a vocational school.

Information is being clarified. The air raid alert continues. Stay in safe places until the all-clear is given.

Earlier, he warned that the enemy had directed drones at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and urged people to stay in safe places and protect themselves.

Recall

On the evening of January 6, an explosion occurred in Dnipro, local Telegram channels reported. The Air Force had previously warned of the threat of ballistic weapons from the southeastern direction and a high-speed target heading towards the city.

Dnipro and Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes: details05.01.26, 12:57 • 3442 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

