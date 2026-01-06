UAV attack on Dnipro: high-rise building damaged, fires broke out in the city

A multi-story building in Dnipro was damaged due to a UAV attack. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, fires broke out on the territories of a kindergarten and a vocational school.

Information is being clarified. The air raid alert continues. Stay in safe places until the all-clear is given.

Earlier, he warned that the enemy had directed drones at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and urged people to stay in safe places and protect themselves.

Recall

On the evening of January 6, an explosion occurred in Dnipro, local Telegram channels reported. The Air Force had previously warned of the threat of ballistic weapons from the southeastern direction and a high-speed target heading towards the city.

