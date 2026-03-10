New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - Klymenko

New units have been formed within the structure of the National Guard of Ukraine. The corresponding order was signed by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

Details

As Klymenko noted, a significant part of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system's units directly perform combat missions at the front. He added that this approach has already yielded results.

In particular, the corps reform in the structure of the Defense Forces, carried out last year, shows its effectiveness during combat operations. We constantly analyze their application, changes in the nature of hostilities, and our war experience to increase efficiency. We are strengthening the combat capabilities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system's units based on the analysis of combat experience and the development of modern technologies - the minister's message states.

The order provides for the creation of:

unmanned systems regiments;

assault regiments;

a separate air defense regiment.

The main goal, according to Klymenko, is to strengthen the capabilities of units on the battlefield, scale the use of modern technologies, and increase the effectiveness of countering air threats.

We will continue to scale combat experience and technological solutions to save the lives of our soldiers and increase the effectiveness of combat missions. - Klymenko summarized.

Recall

Recently, servicemen of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" received well-deserved awards from the corps command and the command of the "East" troop grouping on the occasion of the first anniversary of the creation of the "Azov" corps.