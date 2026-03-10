$43.730.0850.540.36
March 9, 07:48 PM • 12775 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 31988 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 25486 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 32415 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 38061 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 24271 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 53247 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 32044 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 48077 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65840 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Enemy attacked Kharkiv at night: private houses and outbuildings damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

A Russian drone damaged private houses and outbuildings in Kharkiv. Rescuers are working at the scene of the hit, there is currently no information about casualties.

Enemy attacked Kharkiv at night: private houses and outbuildings damaged

As a result of a "Shahed" drone hitting the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, private houses and outbuildings were damaged. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, as of now, there is no information about casualties.

Rescuers, medics, and utility services are working at the scene. The area is being inspected, and the consequences of the strike are being eliminated.

- Terekhov said.

Recall

On Monday, March 9, a Russian drone struck near an apartment building in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv. Eight people were reported injured as a result of the strike.

Rescuers have completed clearing the rubble of a five-story building in Kharkiv destroyed by a Russian missile09.03.26, 10:30 • 3200 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv