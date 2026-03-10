Enemy attacked Kharkiv at night: private houses and outbuildings damaged

As a result of a "Shahed" drone hitting the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, private houses and outbuildings were damaged. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, as of now, there is no information about casualties.

Rescuers, medics, and utility services are working at the scene. The area is being inspected, and the consequences of the strike are being eliminated. - Terekhov said.

Recall

On Monday, March 9, a Russian drone struck near an apartment building in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv. Eight people were reported injured as a result of the strike.

