Enemy attacked Kharkiv at night: private houses and outbuildings damaged
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone damaged private houses and outbuildings in Kharkiv. Rescuers are working at the scene of the hit, there is currently no information about casualties.
As a result of a "Shahed" drone hitting the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, private houses and outbuildings were damaged. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, as of now, there is no information about casualties.
Rescuers, medics, and utility services are working at the scene. The area is being inspected, and the consequences of the strike are being eliminated.
Recall
On Monday, March 9, a Russian drone struck near an apartment building in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv. Eight people were reported injured as a result of the strike.
Rescuers have completed clearing the rubble of a five-story building in Kharkiv destroyed by a Russian missile09.03.26, 10:30 • 3200 views