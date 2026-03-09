Rescuers have completed clearing the rubble of a five-story building in Kharkiv destroyed by a Russian missile

$43.730.0850.540.36
06:12 AM • 10023 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 29300 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 53120 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 83132 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 49330 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 43641 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 32796 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 40640 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 81867 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 45264 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Exclusives
Popular news
Drunk Ivano-Frankivsk resident started shooting with a starter pistol near a storeMarch 9, 12:14 AM • 8542 views
Oil price exceeds $100 for the first time since Russia's invasion of UkraineMarch 9, 12:53 AM • 29217 views
Iran confirms military aid to Russia in war against US and IsraelMarch 9, 02:04 AM • 11603 views
Ukraine sends military to the Middle East to destroy "Shaheds": ISW assesses the initiativeMarch 9, 03:17 AM • 22810 views
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from OschadbankPhoto05:15 AM • 15594 views
Publications
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 4680 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 83132 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 91270 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 95691 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 125410 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Benjamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
China
UNN Lite
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026Video07:33 AM • 5596 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 7592 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 28534 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 35560 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 37419 views
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Pantsir missile system

Rescuers have completed clearing the rubble of a five-story building in Kharkiv destroyed by a Russian missile

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1254 views

Rescuers have completed clearing the rubble of the building in Kharkiv where 10 people died. Among the victims are two children; the fate of four more residents remains unknown.

Rescuers have completed clearing the rubble of a five-story building in Kharkiv destroyed by a Russian missile

The search and rescue operation at the site of the enemy missile strike on a residential building in Kharkiv lasted more than two days and was officially completed on the morning of March 9. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that State Emergency Service specialists meticulously cleared heavy concrete structures, removing more than 2,400 cubic meters of construction debris from the tragedy site. This was reported by UNN.

Details

As a result of the night shelling, 10 people died, including two children - a 7-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. Another 16 residents sustained injuries of varying severity, including three minors. The head of the ministry emphasized the cynicism of the attack: "This was a targeted strike. In the middle of the night, when dozens of families - residents of this five-story building - were sleeping."

Search for missing persons and identification of victims

Despite the completion of the main phase of work, cynologists continue to work at the site, as the fate of four people remains unknown.

Specialists are also identifying body fragments recovered from under the rubble. In total, about two dozen buildings, an educational institution, and numerous cars of local residents were affected by Russian terror.

Attacks on rescue units during operations

Ihor Klymenko emphasized that the enemy deliberately tried to destroy State Emergency Service personnel by carrying out repeated strikes during the aftermath liquidation. During this period, seven units of rescue special equipment were destroyed in Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Poltava region. The minister noted: "Thanks to updated work algorithms, the personnel, fortunately, were not injured," expressing gratitude to everyone who worked at the impact site during these extremely difficult days.

CPD: Russia spreads fake news about Ukrainian air defense being responsible for the deaths of 11 people in Kharkiv08.03.26, 03:58 • 21136 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
Ihor Klymenko
Kharkiv