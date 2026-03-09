Rescuers have completed clearing the rubble of a five-story building in Kharkiv destroyed by a Russian missile

The search and rescue operation at the site of the enemy missile strike on a residential building in Kharkiv lasted more than two days and was officially completed on the morning of March 9. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that State Emergency Service specialists meticulously cleared heavy concrete structures, removing more than 2,400 cubic meters of construction debris from the tragedy site. This was reported by UNN.

Details

As a result of the night shelling, 10 people died, including two children - a 7-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. Another 16 residents sustained injuries of varying severity, including three minors. The head of the ministry emphasized the cynicism of the attack: "This was a targeted strike. In the middle of the night, when dozens of families - residents of this five-story building - were sleeping."

Search for missing persons and identification of victims

Despite the completion of the main phase of work, cynologists continue to work at the site, as the fate of four people remains unknown.

Specialists are also identifying body fragments recovered from under the rubble. In total, about two dozen buildings, an educational institution, and numerous cars of local residents were affected by Russian terror.

Attacks on rescue units during operations

Ihor Klymenko emphasized that the enemy deliberately tried to destroy State Emergency Service personnel by carrying out repeated strikes during the aftermath liquidation. During this period, seven units of rescue special equipment were destroyed in Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Poltava region. The minister noted: "Thanks to updated work algorithms, the personnel, fortunately, were not injured," expressing gratitude to everyone who worked at the impact site during these extremely difficult days.

