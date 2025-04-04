Igor Klymenko

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14189 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

06:32 PM • 25133 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62794 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210678 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210678 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120876 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120876 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389398 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308961 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308961 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213442 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 244062 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244062 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 255014 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255014 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71186 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71186 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21210 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43139 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43139 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128942 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128942 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13057 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129258 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129258 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210678 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389398 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253118 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253118 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308961 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1876 views

07:44 PM • 1876 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12559 views

05:58 PM • 12559 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43392 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43392 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71417 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71417 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56793 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56793 views
News by theme

Ukrainians abroad do not need to show military registration documents to get a passport

Ukrainians abroad do not need to present a military ticket to obtain a passport. Status verification will take place in the electronic register, and data will be entered automatically.

Politics • April 1, 10:04 AM • 20968 views

The Minister of Social Policy declared more than UAH 1.3 million in salary

Oksana Zholnovych declared UAH 1,389,859 in salary for 2024. She also indicated a land plot in the Lviv region, an unfinished construction object and a Renault Megane car.

Society • March 30, 10:27 AM • 53557 views

Head of the National Police Vyhivskyi declared more than UAH 1.4 million in income

Ivan Vyhivskyi declared UAH 1,465,392 in income for 2024, his salary amounted to UAH 1,455,920. The couple owns land, a rented house and significant funds in their accounts.

Economy • March 30, 06:08 AM • 37401 views

Head of the State Labor Service Degnera declared more than UAH 1.4 million in income for 2024

Ihor Degnera, head of the State Labor Service, declared UAH 1,470,889 in income for 2024, including salary and trade union payments. His wife declared UAH 417,000 in income.

Economy • March 30, 05:22 AM • 33847 views

More than 14 million UAH of income: what the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi declared

Andriy Sadovyi declared UAH 869,000 of salary for 2024, his wife Kateryna Kit-Sadova - more than UAH 13 million. The wife owns securities and corporate rights.

Economy • March 29, 07:19 AM • 99099 views

The Times: After the war in Ukraine, there may be uncontrolled arms trafficking

The British publication The Times warns that after the war, Ukraine may face the problem of uncontrolled arms trafficking. Experts fear the country's transformation into an "arms bazaar".

Society • March 23, 11:50 AM • 103489 views

The salary of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine for 2024 amounted to more than UAH 1.5 million: what else the minister declared

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko declared UAH 1,560,939 of salary for 2024, as well as land and a house in the Kyiv region. He has UAH 460.9 thousand and USD 109.1 thousand in bank accounts.

Politics • March 23, 04:17 AM • 106758 views

The first Security Center opened in Zaporizhzhia: what are its functions

The first Security Center, which will serve 13 settlements, has started operating in Zaporizhzhia. It includes a community police officer, a fire brigade, a dispatch center and a shelter.

Society • March 18, 02:30 PM • 45332 views

Preventive measure in the Hanul case: the suspect will be held in custody without the right to bail

The court has chosen a preventive measure for the suspect in the murder of Odesa activist Demyan Hanul. He will be held in custody without the right to bail.

Crimes and emergencies • March 16, 01:11 PM • 33197 views

The person detained for the murder of Odesa activist Demian Hanul was served with a notice of suspicion

The person detained for the murder of Odesa activist Demian Hanul was served with a notice of suspicion under the article on premeditated murder by order and illegal handling of weapons. The court demands detention.

Crimes and emergencies • March 16, 11:25 AM • 29235 views

Murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: police are considering three versions, including a "Russian trace"

The National Police is considering contract killing, personal animosity and a "Russian trace" as motives for the murder of activist Demyan Hanul. The suspect has already been detained.

Crimes and emergencies • March 15, 08:48 AM • 66196 views

Murder of activist Hanul: police said there were no requests for protection

Ivan Vyhivskyi stated that Hanul did not apply for personal protection after the detention of the suspect in threats. The activist was shot dead in Odesa on March 14.

Crimes and emergencies • March 14, 03:45 PM • 20229 views

Hanul murder: National Police does not rule out the involvement of Russian special services

The National Police is considering the version that the murder of Demyan Hanul was ordered by Russian special services. The President ordered to involve all forces in the investigation of the crime in Odesa.

Crimes and emergencies • March 14, 03:27 PM • 18307 views

SBU on the suspect in the murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: he turned out to be a 46-year-old deserter

A suspect has been detained in the murder of activist Demyan Hanul. He turned out to be a 46-year-old deserter. The SBU is considering the versions of contract killing and the "Russian trace".

Society • March 14, 03:04 PM • 21310 views

In Odesa, a suspect has been detained in the murder of activist Hanul - Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, reported the arrest of a suspect in the murder of activist Hanul. Weapons were found in the apartment where the criminal was hiding.

Crimes and emergencies • March 14, 02:16 PM • 141796 views

Police about the murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: a very audacious crime, the search for the shooter continues

Activist Demyan Hanul was killed in Odesa, the police called the crime audacious and opened a criminal investigation. The search for the shooter continues, video surveillance recordings are being studied.

Society • March 14, 01:19 PM • 14897 views

Two "thieves in law" have been notified of suspicion of spreading criminal influence

Irakli Khutu and Omar Ufimsky have been notified of suspicion of participating in a "gathering" and spreading influence in a correctional facility. They were resolving issues of redistribution of spheres of influence.

Crimes and emergencies • March 14, 11:19 AM • 15916 views

Murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: police do not confirm the detention of the shooter, search continues

The National Police is searching for the murderer of activist Demyan Hanul in Odesa. Information that the shooter surrendered has not been confirmed.

Society • March 14, 10:59 AM • 15965 views

Murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: police are looking for the suspect, showed a photo

Public figure Demyan Hanul was shot dead in Odesa. The police are looking for the person involved in the murder and ask to report any information.

Society • March 14, 10:32 AM • 20898 views

A criminal investigation has been launched into the murder of activist Hanul in Odesa

A criminal proceeding has been opened regarding the murder of activist Demyan Hanul in Odesa as premeditated murder by order. The National Police is investigating the crime, and measures are being taken to apprehend the perpetrator.

Crimes and emergencies • March 14, 10:03 AM • 112074 views

The murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: there are already leads, information about the shooter's military uniform has been refuted - Minister of Internal Affairs

A group of the National Police arrived in Odesa to investigate the murder. The Minister of Internal Affairs denied information about the shooter's military uniform, urging to trust only official sources.

Politics • March 14, 09:49 AM • 25242 views

The Cabinet made personnel changes: three officials were dismissed, a temporary head of the State Export Control was appointed

The government carried out personnel rotations in the leadership of state services. Three officials were dismissed, two new leaders were appointed, and a temporary head of the State Export Control was also appointed.

Politics • March 7, 10:40 AM • 14704 views

Russian drone strike at Chornobyl NPP: Interior Ministry says situation is under control, radiation background is normal

There were no casualties as a result of the Russian drone strike on the protective shelter of ChNPP Unit 4. The radiation background remains normal at 0.57 μSv/h, and rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences.

Society • February 14, 11:59 AM • 35430 views

Ukrainian men abroad will be able to get passports next week - Interior Ministry

The government is resuming issuing passports to Ukrainians abroad starting next week. Men aged 18-60 who have submitted their documents to the state enterprise Document by April 25 will be able to receive passports upon presentation of military registration documents.

Society • February 14, 11:50 AM • 179310 views

Russia's strike on Sumy: the number of victims has increased to 9, rescue operations are over

Russian shelling of a residential building in Sumy killed 9 people and injured 13. Two multi-storey buildings and more than 20 cars were damaged, and police received 129 statements from local residents.

War • January 30, 06:05 PM • 29066 views
Exclusive

Illegal handling of weapons: OGP reveals where most offenses were committed last year

In 2024, 5898 offenses related to the illegal handling of weapons were recorded in Ukraine. Most cases were reported in Dnipropetrovska, Kharkivska, and Kyivska oblasts.

Society • January 28, 03:13 PM • 126050 views

Klymenko announces the average salary of a police officer in Ukraine

The Minister of Internal Affairs said that the average salary of a police officer in Ukraine is 34-36 thousand hryvnias. An additional 10,000 is paid across the country and 30,000 in the regions of military operations.

Economy • January 17, 11:02 AM • 75641 views

Police officers can notify persons liable for military service without TCC employees

Police officers can independently notify persons liable for military service, but are not allowed to mobilize without a CMC. At the same time, employees of the CCC can mobilize citizens without the police.

War • January 14, 10:43 AM • 28796 views

Ukraine will receive new technologies for demining in 2025

In 2025, Ukraine will have a register of areas contaminated by explosive ordnance. Innovative technologies are also being introduced, including drones with magnetometers and specialized training for sappers.

Society • January 12, 01:17 PM • 39234 views

Ministry of Internal Affairs establishes prosthetic and rehabilitation center

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced the creation of a prosthetic and rehabilitation center on the basis of its medical facility. The Protez Foundation will take care of the construction, equipment and staff training.

Society • December 13, 04:47 AM • 18702 views