Igor Klymenko

Ukrainians abroad do not need to present a military ticket to obtain a passport. Status verification will take place in the electronic register, and data will be entered automatically.
Oksana Zholnovych declared UAH 1,389,859 in salary for 2024. She also indicated a land plot in the Lviv region, an unfinished construction object and a Renault Megane car.
Ivan Vyhivskyi declared UAH 1,465,392 in income for 2024, his salary amounted to UAH 1,455,920. The couple owns land, a rented house and significant funds in their accounts.
Ihor Degnera, head of the State Labor Service, declared UAH 1,470,889 in income for 2024, including salary and trade union payments. His wife declared UAH 417,000 in income.
Andriy Sadovyi declared UAH 869,000 of salary for 2024, his wife Kateryna Kit-Sadova - more than UAH 13 million. The wife owns securities and corporate rights.
The British publication The Times warns that after the war, Ukraine may face the problem of uncontrolled arms trafficking. Experts fear the country's transformation into an "arms bazaar".
Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko declared UAH 1,560,939 of salary for 2024, as well as land and a house in the Kyiv region. He has UAH 460.9 thousand and USD 109.1 thousand in bank accounts.
The first Security Center, which will serve 13 settlements, has started operating in Zaporizhzhia. It includes a community police officer, a fire brigade, a dispatch center and a shelter.
The person detained for the murder of Odesa activist Demian Hanul was served with a notice of suspicion under the article on premeditated murder by order and illegal handling of weapons. The court demands detention.
The National Police is considering contract killing, personal animosity and a "Russian trace" as motives for the murder of activist Demyan Hanul. The suspect has already been detained.
Ivan Vyhivskyi stated that Hanul did not apply for personal protection after the detention of the suspect in threats. The activist was shot dead in Odesa on March 14.
The National Police is considering the version that the murder of Demyan Hanul was ordered by Russian special services. The President ordered to involve all forces in the investigation of the crime in Odesa.
A suspect has been detained in the murder of activist Demyan Hanul. He turned out to be a 46-year-old deserter. The SBU is considering the versions of contract killing and the "Russian trace".
The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, reported the arrest of a suspect in the murder of activist Hanul. Weapons were found in the apartment where the criminal was hiding.
Activist Demyan Hanul was killed in Odesa, the police called the crime audacious and opened a criminal investigation. The search for the shooter continues, video surveillance recordings are being studied.
Irakli Khutu and Omar Ufimsky have been notified of suspicion of participating in a "gathering" and spreading influence in a correctional facility. They were resolving issues of redistribution of spheres of influence.
A criminal proceeding has been opened regarding the murder of activist Demyan Hanul in Odesa as premeditated murder by order. The National Police is investigating the crime, and measures are being taken to apprehend the perpetrator.
A group of the National Police arrived in Odesa to investigate the murder. The Minister of Internal Affairs denied information about the shooter's military uniform, urging to trust only official sources.
The government carried out personnel rotations in the leadership of state services. Three officials were dismissed, two new leaders were appointed, and a temporary head of the State Export Control was also appointed.
There were no casualties as a result of the Russian drone strike on the protective shelter of ChNPP Unit 4. The radiation background remains normal at 0.57 μSv/h, and rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences.
The government is resuming issuing passports to Ukrainians abroad starting next week. Men aged 18-60 who have submitted their documents to the state enterprise Document by April 25 will be able to receive passports upon presentation of military registration documents.
Russian shelling of a residential building in Sumy killed 9 people and injured 13. Two multi-storey buildings and more than 20 cars were damaged, and police received 129 statements from local residents.
In 2024, 5898 offenses related to the illegal handling of weapons were recorded in Ukraine. Most cases were reported in Dnipropetrovska, Kharkivska, and Kyivska oblasts.
The Minister of Internal Affairs said that the average salary of a police officer in Ukraine is 34-36 thousand hryvnias. An additional 10,000 is paid across the country and 30,000 in the regions of military operations.
Police officers can independently notify persons liable for military service, but are not allowed to mobilize without a CMC. At the same time, employees of the CCC can mobilize citizens without the police.
In 2025, Ukraine will have a register of areas contaminated by explosive ordnance. Innovative technologies are also being introduced, including drones with magnetometers and specialized training for sappers.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced the creation of a prosthetic and rehabilitation center on the basis of its medical facility. The Protez Foundation will take care of the construction, equipment and staff training.