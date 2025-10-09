$41.400.09
The Cabinet of Ministers simplified document processing for non-citizen defenders of Ukraine and their families: when will the changes take effect?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 784 views

The changes will come into force on January 16, 2026, and provide for simplified procedures for obtaining residence permits, extending the period of stay, and canceling certain certificates.

The Cabinet of Ministers simplified document processing for non-citizen defenders of Ukraine and their families: when will the changes take effect?

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has simplified the procedure for processing documents for defenders who are foreigners and stateless persons. This applies not only to the aforementioned individuals but also to their family members, reports UNN with reference to Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Details

The corresponding changes will come into force on January 16, 2026 — simultaneously with the entry into force of the Law of Ukraine on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine regarding ensuring the realization of the right to acquire and retain Ukrainian citizenship.

This resolution was developed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. The document provides for the following changes:

  • the right to obtain a temporary residence permit for foreigners and stateless persons who have assisted the units of the Defense Forces in combat zones for at least six months;
    • the possibility of extending the period of stay in Ukraine even after the expiration of passport documents;
      • cancellation of the requirement to submit medical certificates and certificates of no criminal record for certain categories of persons;
        • a clear procedure for appealing decisions to refuse immigration;
          • simplification of obtaining an immigration permit for family members of foreigners who died while serving in the Armed Forces, the National Guard, or the State Special Transport Service.

            As Klymenko noted, these changes reduce bureaucracy and guarantee more legal opportunities for those who stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians.

            Recall

            The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in its entirety the law on the introduction of the institution of multiple citizenship in Ukraine. 243 people's deputies voted "for".

            Yevhen Ustimenko

