President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has for the first time unveiled 20 points of a "basic document on ending the war."

President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails

For the first time, 20 points of a "basic document on ending the war" have emerged from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Their content was outlined by the parliamentary corps, in particular:

"1. Confirmation of Ukraine's sovereignty.

2. Non-aggression agreement between Russia and Ukraine, monitoring on the contact line.

3. Security guarantees.

4. The size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - 800 thousand in peacetime.

5. The USA, NATO and Europe will provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to Article 5. If Russia invades Ukraine, there will be a military response and sanctions will be reinstated.

6. Russia will enshrine a policy of non-aggression against Europe and Ukraine in all necessary laws.

7. Ukraine will become an EU member at a certain time (we want to fix the date of accession).

8. A global development package, which will be defined in a separate investment agreement.

9. Several funds will be created to address reconstruction issues. The goal is to attract 800 billion dollars.

10. Ukraine will accelerate the process of concluding a free trade agreement with the United States.

11. Non-nuclear status of Ukraine.

12. ZNPP. There is no compromise. The USA proposes tripartite management and Americans as the main manager. Ukraine's compromise proposal: USA and Ukraine - 50/50.

13. Educational programs in schools that promote understanding and tolerance of different cultures, eliminate racism and prejudice.

14. Territories. The most difficult point. One of the options is for Russia to withdraw from Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv regions. In Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions - "we stand where we stand". Russia wants Ukraine to withdraw from Donetsk region, the USA proposes a compromise - a free economic zone. If there is no agreement on "we stand where we stand", then a free economic zone can only be adopted by referendum and then the entire document must be put to a referendum.

15. Russia and Ukraine undertake not to change agreements by force.

16. Russia will not prevent Ukraine from using the Dnieper River and the Black Sea for commercial purposes. The Kinburn Spit will be demilitarized.

17. Exchange of all prisoners, return of civilians, children and political prisoners.

18. Ukraine must hold elections as soon as possible after the agreement is signed.

19. This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored by the Peace Council headed by Trump.

20. After all parties agree to this agreement, a complete ceasefire will immediately come into effect."

Addendum

On December 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had received a "detailed report" from the representatives of Ukraine's delegation at the peace talks, Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov, stating that as a result of meetings with the American team in Miami, USA, "drafts of several documents have been prepared," including "on security guarantees, on reconstruction, and on the basic framework for ending this war," and that "continuation of dialogue with America" is expected.

Julia Shramko

