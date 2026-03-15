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Kyiv imposed sanctions against those involved in the production of "Kometa" and "Oreshnik", as well as Russian Paralympians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

President Zelenskyy approved sanctions against 130 individuals and 48 companies from Russia and Iran. The restrictions apply to weapons developers and 10 Russian Paralympians.

Kyiv imposed sanctions against those involved in the production of "Kometa" and "Oreshnik", as well as Russian Paralympians

Ukraine has imposed new sanctions against Russian and Iranian companies and citizens involved in servicing the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state, as well as against Russian Paralympians who were involved in Russia's armed aggression. The relevant decisions of the National Security and Defense Council were enacted by a decree of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

The sanctions package against the military-industrial complex included 130 individuals and 48 legal entities. The list included, in particular, companies involved in supplying components for the production of satellite navigation equipment of the "Kometa" series, which Russia uses in drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, guided munitions, and aircraft to strike Ukrainian cities and communities.

Sanctions were also imposed against enterprises involved in the production of the Oreshnik missile system.

Ukraine imposed sanctions against 10 Russian transport and logistics companies28.02.26, 10:13 • 7041 view

Separately, the sanctions list included Iranian companies and citizens involved in the production of Iranian drones and missiles, which are used not only against Ukraine but also in the Middle East against Gulf countries. According to the Ukrainian side, these legal and physical entities helped Russia launch, deploy, and scale up the production of Shaheds on its territory.

In addition, sanctions were applied to Iranian instructors who trained Russian Shahed operators, who subsequently attacked Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure facilities.

The Russian and Iranian military-industrial complexes have long been interconnected. With this sanctions package, we are highlighting the key players involved in the production of weapons used in Russia's attacks against Ukraine and Iran's attacks against many countries. The world must do much more to break these supply chains, especially of critical components, and effectively counter this cooperation. And we will work to synchronize these sanctions.

- said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, advisor-authorized representative of the president on sanctions policy.

Another sanctions decision concerns 10 Russian Paralympians. According to the Ukrainian side, all of them participated in Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, spread Russian propaganda, and used sports events as a platform to justify Russian crimes and occupation.

Recall

A few days earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Russian judges for sentencing prisoners of war and against companies. The list included 41 judges for sentencing prisoners of war and 11 Russian companies. Among the sanctioned entities are drone developers and builders of the Crimean Bridge.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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