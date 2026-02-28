Ukraine imposed sanctions against 10 Russian transport and logistics companies

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 10 Russian transport and logistics companies that deliver goods to temporarily occupied territories. The corresponding decree was signed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

The list includes private Russian companies that deliver goods to Russian occupiers and in the opposite direction, thereby essentially providing logistical support to the Russian army.

The list also includes enterprises that operate in the temporarily occupied territories, using the seized infrastructure of "Ukrposhta". There, they not only issue pensions and other payments, but also work as a passport office, where they illegally issue passports to people and hand out draft notices.

In addition, postal operators are also under sanctions, who, circumventing sanctions, have created channels for the so-called parallel import of dual-use goods (electronics, drones).

Among those sanctioned are the so-called "postal operators" of the terrorist organizations "DPR" and "LPR", the limited liability company "SDEK-Global", the federal state unitary enterprise "Post of Crimea", which operates on the territory of the occupied Ukrainian peninsula.

The special role of postal services is to deliver microelectronics from abroad. It is abnormal when a microchip can be sent by mail from Germany to Moscow. The sanctions are also aimed at limiting these supply channels. The relevant information has already been shared with partners. - said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy.

Recall

