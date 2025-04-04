Military ID: fines for loss from UAH 510 to UAH 1,700. Algorithm of actions for restoring the document from the Ministry of Justice: application to the TCC, photo, passport, remnants of the document.
In the last week, 2,967 newborns were registered in Ukraine, which is 7 less than last week. 1,519 boys and 1,448 girls were born. A birth certificate abroad can be obtained at the consulate.
In the last week, 2,974 newborns were registered in Ukraine, including 1,525 boys and 1,449 girls. This is 386 less than were registered the week before.
In Ukraine, 3,360 newborns were registered last week, which is 580 more than the previous week. Among them are 1,711 boys and 1,649 girls.
The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine takes note of the ECHR's decision in the case of the tragic events of May 2, 2014 in Odesa and will provide a detailed analysis of the court's findings. The court recognized Russia's influence.
Military personnel can appeal the decision of the Military Medical Commission in an extrajudicial and judicial manner. For judicial appeals, the deadlines are set at 3 or 6 months, depending on the circumstances of the case.
In Ukraine, 2780 newborns were registered in the last 7 days: 1439 boys and 1341 girls. The Ministry of Justice is working on simplifying the process of obtaining the first documents for babies.
The appellate court confirmed the legality of the president's decree on sanctions against oligarch Serhiy Kurchenko. The blocking of assets for 10 years remains in force due to national security threats and support for terrorism.
The NACP has a mechanism to check unjustified assets of public officials by monitoring their declarations and lifestyles. In case of violations, the case is referred to the SAPO and the HACC for possible confiscation of property.
Private executors sold land plots for UAH 292 million, while state-owned executors sold land plots for only UAH 110 million.
A journalistic investigation revealed real estate worth millions of dollars, registered in the name of the uncle of the Deputy Minister of Justice Andriy Haichenko. The property includes elite apartments, houses and land plots, acquired during Haichenko's work at the Ministry of Justice.
The HACC upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover the assets of sanctioned Russian oligarch Mikhail Shelkov. Claims to $29 million from Demurinsky GOK are nationalized.
The Ministry of Defense is launching support services for the military and their families after the registration of Order No. 59. The services will provide advice and assistance on legal, social and medical issues.
The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has denied information that a lawsuit is being prepared to ban the European Solidarity party. The Ministry emphasized that it has no authority to initiate a ban on political parties.
In 2024, Ukrainians concluded 452 thousand real estate purchase and sale agreements, 60% of which were for land plots. The number of land transactions is 1.5 times higher than housing transactions, and mortgages have also grown in popularity.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine held a meeting on mechanisms for confiscating frozen Russian assets. Ukraine will receive $50 billion as part of the G7 initiative, with the first tranches already received.
Ukraine will receive from the Netherlands a modern mobile laboratory consisting of 13 containers for investigating war crimes. The equipment allows for DNA and fingerprint analysis and data extraction from mobile devices in the field.
The Stockholm Court of Appeal has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Cypriot companies to set aside an arbitration award in the Ukrnafta case. The shareholders will have to reimburse Ukraine over USD 22 million in legal costs with interest.
The Ministry of Justice upheld the complaint of the Ministry of Defense and canceled the registration action to change the head of the State Enterprise “Defense Procurement Agency”. Bezrukova was suspended, and Zhumadilov was granted the status of interim director.
“White Business Club” or a threat to national security? The SBU should check companies with ties to Russia.
The state budget of Ukraine received UAH 1. 89 billion from the privatization of Aerok LLC, which belonged to Russian oligarch Molchanov. The asset was sold at Prozorro. Sale, where its price doubled from the starting price.
The HACCU Appeals Chamber dismissed Boguslaev's appeal and confirmed the confiscation of his assets in case No. 991/9618/24.
The Government increased the staff of the Ministry of Regional Development by 70 employees. At the same time, the staff of a number of other government agencies, including the Ministry of Justice, the State Statistics Service, and the State Labor Service, was reduced.
The Unified State Register and the Civil Registry Office have been restored, so the Diia app again offers access to deeds, sole proprietorship services, employee booking, and other services.
The Law abolished the status of “limitedly fit” and introduces only two statuses: “fit” and ‘unfit’. Persons liable for military service must undergo a second medical examination by February 4, otherwise they will be fined up to UAH 25,500.
In 2024, more than 176,000 children were born in Ukraine. Anna, Sofia, Artem, and Maksym are the most popular names, while Barbie, Mercy, Svyatogor, and Sultan are among the unusual ones.
From January 17 to January 20, 2025, final technical work will be carried out to restore the registers after a cyberattack by Russia. Five state registries, including the USR and the civil registry, may be unstable.
Critical state registries have already been restored after the cyberattack by Russia. The registries of encumbrances, movable property and enforcement proceedings are scheduled to be launched by the end of January.
Access to digital certificates from the Civil Registry Office has been restored in the Diia app. Users can again obtain birth, marriage, divorce, and name change certificates.
The Ministry of Justice has transferred all paper civil status records to the electronic registry of civil registrars. Over the first 5 days after the registry was reopened, more than 36,000 records were entered.