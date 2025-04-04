Ministry of Justice of Ukraine

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2504 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10940 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53755 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194763 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112768 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374000 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299557 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212166 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243340 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254686 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

What to do if you lose your military ID: the Ministry of Justice has announced a step-by-step algorithm

Military ID: fines for loss from UAH 510 to UAH 1,700. Algorithm of actions for restoring the document from the Ministry of Justice: application to the TCC, photo, passport, remnants of the document.

Society • April 3, 11:24 AM • 9542 views

Fewer babies were born in Ukraine than a week earlier: almost 3 thousand

In the last week, 2,967 newborns were registered in Ukraine, which is 7 less than last week. 1,519 boys and 1,448 girls were born. A birth certificate abroad can be obtained at the consulate.

Society • March 31, 09:57 AM • 23973 views

Nearly 3,000 babies registered in Ukraine last week - Ministry of Justice

In the last week, 2,974 newborns were registered in Ukraine, including 1,525 boys and 1,449 girls. This is 386 less than were registered the week before.

Society • March 23, 07:28 AM • 31272 views

How many babies were registered per week in Ukraine: the Ministry of Justice responded

In Ukraine, 3,360 newborns were registered last week, which is 580 more than the previous week. Among them are 1,711 boys and 1,649 girls.

Society • March 16, 03:05 AM • 18209 views

Ukraine has reacted to the ECHR's decision in the case of the tragedy in Odesa on May 2, 2014

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine takes note of the ECHR's decision in the case of the tragic events of May 2, 2014 in Odesa and will provide a detailed analysis of the court's findings. The court recognized Russia's influence.

Politics • March 13, 02:17 PM • 21217 views

How to appeal the decision of the Military Medical Commission: The Ministry of Justice named two ways to review the ruling

Military personnel can appeal the decision of the Military Medical Commission in an extrajudicial and judicial manner. For judicial appeals, the deadlines are set at 3 or 6 months, depending on the circumstances of the case.

Society • March 10, 12:11 PM • 19765 views

How many babies were registered in a week in Ukraine: the Ministry of Justice responded

In Ukraine, 2780 newborns were registered in the last 7 days: 1439 boys and 1341 girls. The Ministry of Justice is working on simplifying the process of obtaining the first documents for babies.

Society • March 8, 02:07 PM • 40650 views

Kurchenko's defense was denied the appeal against sanctions: the legality of asset blocking confirmed - Ministry of Justice

The appellate court confirmed the legality of the president's decree on sanctions against oligarch Serhiy Kurchenko. The blocking of assets for 10 years remains in force due to national security threats and support for terrorism.

Economy • March 7, 10:26 AM • 15822 views
Exclusive

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

The NACP has a mechanism to check unjustified assets of public officials by monitoring their declarations and lifestyles. In case of violations, the case is referred to the SAPO and the HACC for possible confiscation of property.

Politics • February 26, 04:41 PM • 128798 views

The State Enforcement Service of the Ministry of Justice loses three times to private bailiffs in the sale of land plots

Private executors sold land plots for UAH 292 million, while state-owned executors sold land plots for only UAH 110 million.

Economy • February 26, 09:48 AM • 22589 views
Exclusive

Investigators have uncovered new property linked to the family of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko

A journalistic investigation revealed real estate worth millions of dollars, registered in the name of the uncle of the Deputy Minister of Justice Andriy Haichenko. The property includes elite apartments, houses and land plots, acquired during Haichenko's work at the Ministry of Justice.

Society • February 25, 03:30 PM • 80540 views

Court allows national analysis of assets of sanctioned Russian oligarch Shelkov worth USD 29 million

The HACC upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover the assets of sanctioned Russian oligarch Mikhail Shelkov. Claims to $29 million from Demurinsky GOK are nationalized.

Economy • February 17, 04:57 PM • 32970 views

The Ministry of Defense launches support services for military and their families

The Ministry of Defense is launching support services for the military and their families after the registration of Order No. 59. The services will provide advice and assistance on legal, social and medical issues.

Society • February 17, 01:27 PM • 25062 views

Ban on European Solidarity: Ministry of Justice reacts

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has denied information that a lawsuit is being prepared to ban the European Solidarity party. The Ministry emphasized that it has no authority to initiate a ban on political parties.

Society • February 14, 02:15 PM • 28322 views

Ukrainians are 1.5 times more likely to buy land than housing: what's happening on the market

In 2024, Ukrainians concluded 452 thousand real estate purchase and sale agreements, 60% of which were for land plots. The number of land transactions is 1.5 times higher than housing transactions, and mortgages have also grown in popularity.

Society • February 12, 06:41 AM • 30274 views

Shmyhal: We insist that all frozen Russian assets should be confiscated and transferred to Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Ukraine held a meeting on mechanisms for confiscating frozen Russian assets. Ukraine will receive $50 billion as part of the G7 initiative, with the first tranches already received.

Politics • February 7, 08:59 PM • 30477 views

The Netherlands donates a mobile forensic laboratory to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive from the Netherlands a modern mobile laboratory consisting of 13 containers for investigating war crimes. The equipment allows for DNA and fingerprint analysis and data extraction from mobile devices in the field.

War • February 7, 01:07 AM • 33120 views

Ukraine wins a court case in Sweden against Ukrnafta shareholders: the company is to be compensated $22 million

The Stockholm Court of Appeal has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Cypriot companies to set aside an arbitration award in the Ukrnafta case. The shareholders will have to reimburse Ukraine over USD 22 million in legal costs with interest.

Economy • February 3, 10:28 AM • 30044 views

Ministry of Justice canceled the change of leadership in the Defense Procurement Agency: Zhumadilov is acting, and Bezrukova is suspended

The Ministry of Justice upheld the complaint of the Ministry of Defense and canceled the registration action to change the head of the State Enterprise “Defense Procurement Agency”. Bezrukova was suspended, and Zhumadilov was granted the status of interim director.

Politics • January 31, 11:36 AM • 33856 views
Exclusive

“White Business Club” or a threat to national security? SBU should check companies with ties to Russia

“White Business Club” or a threat to national security? The SBU should check companies with ties to Russia.

Politics • January 30, 12:52 PM • 122679 views

Ukraine's budget received UAH 1.89 billion from privatization of assets of Russian oligarch Molchanov

The state budget of Ukraine received UAH 1. 89 billion from the privatization of Aerok LLC, which belonged to Russian oligarch Molchanov. The asset was sold at Prozorro. Sale, where its price doubled from the starting price.

Economy • January 28, 12:27 PM • 27339 views

Court confirms confiscation of Boguslaev's property: what exactly became state property

The HACCU Appeals Chamber dismissed Boguslaev's appeal and confirmed the confiscation of his assets in case No. 991/9618/24.

Politics • January 24, 06:55 AM • 30156 views

The Cabinet of Ministers increased the number of employees of the Ministry of Development and reduced the number of various state bodies

The Government increased the staff of the Ministry of Regional Development by 70 employees. At the same time, the staff of a number of other government agencies, including the Ministry of Justice, the State Statistics Service, and the State Labor Service, was reduced.

Politics • January 21, 02:02 PM • 24521 views

Booking and more: Diya restores access to important public services after Russian cyberattack

The Unified State Register and the Civil Registry Office have been restored, so the Diia app again offers access to deeds, sole proprietorship services, employee booking, and other services.

Society • January 20, 02:04 PM • 29778 views

“Limitedly fit” must undergo a medical examination by February 4: what you need to know

The Law abolished the status of “limitedly fit” and introduces only two statuses: “fit” and ‘unfit’. Persons liable for military service must undergo a second medical examination by February 4, otherwise they will be fined up to UAH 25,500.

Society • January 20, 12:24 PM • 195135 views

From Barbie to Sviatohor: what names Ukrainians choose for their children

In 2024, more than 176,000 children were born in Ukraine. Anna, Sofia, Artem, and Maksym are the most popular names, while Barbie, Mercy, Svyatogor, and Sultan are among the unusual ones.

Society • January 17, 09:14 AM • 32267 views

When registries will resume operation after cyberattack by Russia: date announced

From January 17 to January 20, 2025, final technical work will be carried out to restore the registers after a cyberattack by Russia. Five state registries, including the USR and the civil registry, may be unstable.

Society • January 17, 09:07 AM • 28213 views

Ministry of Justice has announced the timing of the restoration of three more registries after the Russian cyberattack

Critical state registries have already been restored after the cyberattack by Russia. The registries of encumbrances, movable property and enforcement proceedings are scheduled to be launched by the end of January.

Politics • January 15, 12:38 PM • 23131 views

Certificates are available in Diia again. Work is still underway to return marriage online

Access to digital certificates from the Civil Registry Office has been restored in the Diia app. Users can again obtain birth, marriage, divorce, and name change certificates.

Society • January 11, 02:35 PM • 30228 views

All paper records entered into State Register of Civil Status Acts after Russian cyberattack - Ministry of Justice

The Ministry of Justice has transferred all paper civil status records to the electronic registry of civil registrars. Over the first 5 days after the registry was reopened, more than 36,000 records were entered.

Society • January 10, 11:43 AM • 21939 views