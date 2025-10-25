Austrian court to consider extradition of former SBU general Naumov - SBI

An Austrian court will soon consider the extradition to Ukraine of Andriy Naumov, the former head of the SBU's Main Department of Internal Security. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation's press service, according to UNN.

According to UNN sources, the person in question is Andriy Naumov.

The Regional Court of Korneuburg (Austria) will soon consider the issue of extraditing the former head of the SBU's Main Department of Internal Security to Ukraine. The State Bureau of Investigation and the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine maintain an active dialogue with Austrian law enforcement agencies regarding the application of this legal mechanism. - the statement reads.

Andriy Naumov was dismissed from the post of head of the SBU's Main Department of Internal Security at the end of July 2021.

Naumov was arrested on June 7, 2022, when he tried to enter North Macedonia from Serbia.

In Ukraine, Naumov was served with two suspicions – of misappropriation, embezzlement of property or its seizure by abuse of office, and of abuse of power or official position, and of fraud and causing damage to the state in the amount of over 3.2 million hryvnias.

In 2023, the High Court of Niš sentenced former head of the SBU's Main Department of Internal Security Andriy Naumov to one year in prison on charges of money laundering.

In January 2024, it was reported that Andriy Naumov, a former SBU general suspected of treason in Ukraine, who was sentenced to one year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released.

DBR investigators completed a pre-trial investigation against him under a number of articles of the Criminal Code.

After serving a one-year prison sentence in Serbia for violating local legislation, the former official, according to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, moved to Austria in October 2025, of which Austrian colleagues were informed.