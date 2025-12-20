$42.340.00
02:15 PM • 1746 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
11:29 AM • 11039 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
10:44 AM • 14158 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
09:25 AM • 15384 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 16403 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 15624 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 23080 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 37913 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 27246 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 32788 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 70203 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 47558 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 55737 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 49608 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 74638 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1752 views

Ukraine discussed holding elections with the US, which may indicate that the American side understands how to ensure secure elections. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has begun to address the issue of the necessary infrastructure abroad for Ukrainians to vote.

Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy

Ukraine discussed elections with the US, and the fact that the American side raised this topic may indicate their understanding of how to help ensure security. At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs began to address the issue of the necessary infrastructure for elections abroad. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing that "it is not up to Putin to decide when and in what format elections will be held in Ukraine," UNN reports.

It is not up to Putin to decide when and in what format elections will be held in Ukraine, because these are exclusively Ukrainian elections. He is definitely not a citizen of Ukraine, he will definitely not influence anything.

- Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro.

Also, according to him, "there is a practice of voting abroad, this is a normal story."

Of course, in this situation, when we get to the elections, it will be a little more complicated due to the number of Ukrainians, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has all the tasks for this. They have already started dealing with this, they have contacts with our partners abroad. For this, it is necessary to approach with possible infrastructure abroad so that it is possible to vote.

- Zelenskyy said.

He added that elections cannot be held in the territories not controlled by Ukraine, temporarily occupied, because "it is clear how this will happen."

Elections depend on two things: security and legislation. Legislation... we need to find some steps to change it, but something needs to be done with security. This is the most important thing. It is important that our military, who defend the state, can vote. We have already spoken with our American partners, they raised this issue. I think if they raise this issue, it means they know how to help us ensure safe elections. This, first of all, can be a ceasefire or the end of the war. Or a ceasefire, at least for the duration of the elections.

- Zelenskyy pointed out.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that he does not seek to remain in office as president.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Luís Montenegro
Portugal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine