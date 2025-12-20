Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy

Ukraine discussed elections with the US, and the fact that the American side raised this topic may indicate their understanding of how to help ensure security. At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs began to address the issue of the necessary infrastructure for elections abroad. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing that "it is not up to Putin to decide when and in what format elections will be held in Ukraine," UNN reports.

It is not up to Putin to decide when and in what format elections will be held in Ukraine, because these are exclusively Ukrainian elections. He is definitely not a citizen of Ukraine, he will definitely not influence anything. - Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro.

Also, according to him, "there is a practice of voting abroad, this is a normal story."

Of course, in this situation, when we get to the elections, it will be a little more complicated due to the number of Ukrainians, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has all the tasks for this. They have already started dealing with this, they have contacts with our partners abroad. For this, it is necessary to approach with possible infrastructure abroad so that it is possible to vote. - Zelenskyy said.

He added that elections cannot be held in the territories not controlled by Ukraine, temporarily occupied, because "it is clear how this will happen."

Elections depend on two things: security and legislation. Legislation... we need to find some steps to change it, but something needs to be done with security. This is the most important thing. It is important that our military, who defend the state, can vote. We have already spoken with our American partners, they raised this issue. I think if they raise this issue, it means they know how to help us ensure safe elections. This, first of all, can be a ceasefire or the end of the war. Or a ceasefire, at least for the duration of the elections. - Zelenskyy pointed out.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that he does not seek to remain in office as president.