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Top 5 comedies for an evening that will make you laugh non-stop

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2272 views

The selection includes iconic films from American Pie to Mrs. Doubtfire. These films will help you relax and forget about daily worries.

Top 5 comedies for an evening that will make you laugh non-stop

What could be better than spending an evening with friends watching a comedy that makes it impossible to hold back laughter? UNN has prepared a selection of five films that will help you laugh, relax, and forget about everyday worries.

"American Pie" (1999) — a classic of teen comedies. The story of friends experiencing their first romantic adventures is full of curious situations and life moments familiar to many. The awkward moments of growing up, related to sexual education and friendship, make the film relevant and very funny even today, 27 years after the release of the first part. 

"Scary Movie" (2000) — a parody comedy that ridicules popular horror films. Scary scenes turn into funny ones, and absurd situations and unexpected jokes make the film ideal for a fun evening at home. 

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"Little Man" (2006) — a comedy where the main character gets into a series of funny and absurd adventures. By nature, he is a gangster who has to pretend to be a child to steal a diamond that accidentally ends up in a woman's bag. The main character manages to do this because he is a dwarf, and therefore looks like a baby. A series of events related to how an adult man behaves in a family causes extremely amusing episodes that you want to rewatch again and again. 

"Mrs. Doubtfire" (1993) — a warm family comedy starring Robin Williams. A father, disguised as a housekeeper, tries to stay close to his children. The film combines humor with sincerity and reminds us that a smile can sometimes solve any situation.

"Bridesmaids" (2011) — a modern comedy about the adventures of girls in Las Vegas. Funny situations, curious moments, and friendship make the film bright and hilarious. An ideal option for an evening with friends or just for a good mood.

Each of these films is unique: from classic teen adventures to family humor and fun adventures in the big city. Choose a film according to your mood, stock up on popcorn and laughter — and the evening is guaranteed to be fun and unforgettable.

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