The fourth Spider-Man film is titled "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and is scheduled to premiere on July 31, 2026. Filming will begin this summer.
Sam Mendes presented the cast: Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn and Barry Keoghan will play the members of the band. Each film will be dedicated to a separate member of the Beatles.
Pam Bondi said that a series of attacks on Tesla dealerships are acts of terrorism directed against Elon Musk. Vandals damaged the company's cars and buildings in several cities.
A Tesla Cybertruck driver used ChatGPT to plan an explosion near the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Investigators determined that the incident was a suicide attack by a 37-year-old special forces soldier.
Jensen Huang said that the development of Nvidia's AI chips is outpacing Moore's Law. The company's new superchip is 30 times faster than the previous generation in artificial intelligence tasks.
Law enforcement agencies in Washington are stepping up security due to three important events in 15 days. These include the certification of election results, Carter's funeral, and Trump's inauguration.
37-year-old Special Forces officer Matthew Leavensberger blew up a Tesla Cybertruck near a hotel in Las Vegas and was killed. In his suicide note, he called his act a “wake-up call” for the country.
Investigators have determined that the January 1 explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas was an act of suicide. The driver was probably 37-year-old special forces soldier Matthew Livelsberger, who shot himself before the explosion.
An unknown gunman opened fire outside the Amazura nightclub in Queens, wounding 11 people, mostly teenagers. Police are searching for a gray Infiniti, and all the victims are in stable condition.
A terrorist driver drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing 15 people. The FBI is investigating a possible link between this attack and the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck near the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas.
Jennifer Lopez posted a video with the highlights of 2024, where she did not mention her husband Ben Affleck. The video shows her career achievements, personal moments, and footage from the new movie.
Jennifer Lopez shared her thoughts on her divorce from Ben Affleck in an interview with Vogue. The singer said that she perceives the breakup as an important life lesson that helped her become stronger.
Alexander Smirnov has entered into a plea agreement in the case of evidence tampering against Joe and Hunter Biden. He faces 4 to 6 years in prison for perjury and tax evasion.
Verstappen won his fourth consecutive Formula 1 world title ahead of schedule. The Dutchman equaled the number of championships with the legendary Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel.
Legendary singer Cher releases the first part of her memoirs “Cher: The Memoir - Part One”. The book covers the period from childhood to the breakup with Sonny Bono, with the second part expected next year.
Thailand is preparing a bill to legalize casinos in 2025 to attract foreign investment. Annual gambling revenue is expected to reach $9.1 billion, making the country the third largest market in the world.
The 38-year-old actress Megan Fox has announced that she is expecting her fourth child with Machine Gun Kelly. The news comes a year after the couple suffered the loss of a child due to a miscarriage.
US Vice President Kamala Harris will announce her vice presidential candidate on July 5. The first joint rally will take place on August 6 in Philadelphia, after which they will visit six more cities.
Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 after an event in Las Vegas. The US President has been vaccinated, has mild symptoms, and is self-isolating at home in Delaware, continuing to perform his duties.