We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12520 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21953 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60876 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207363 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119129 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386269 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306846 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213105 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243889 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254945 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54959 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69019 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 19502 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40845 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125920 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126412 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 207368 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386277 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251720 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306848 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 640 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12009 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41233 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69376 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55302 views
The fourth installment of the "Spider-Man" saga starring Tom Holland has received an official title and release date

The fourth Spider-Man film is titled "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and is scheduled to premiere on July 31, 2026. Filming will begin this summer.

News of the World • April 1, 04:49 PM • 134399 views

Four biopics about the Beatles announced for 2028: the star cast has been revealed

Sam Mendes presented the cast: Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn and Barry Keoghan will play the members of the band. Each film will be dedicated to a separate member of the Beatles.

News of the World • April 1, 06:11 AM • 185161 views

US Attorney General calls Tesla vandalism "domestic terrorism"

Pam Bondi said that a series of attacks on Tesla dealerships are acts of terrorism directed against Elon Musk. Vandals damaged the company's cars and buildings in several cities.

News of the World • March 19, 11:55 AM • 13982 views

Tesla Cybertruck explosion near Trump International Hotel: Suspect may have used ChatGPT to plan the bombing

A Tesla Cybertruck driver used ChatGPT to plan an explosion near the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Investigators determined that the incident was a suicide attack by a 37-year-old special forces soldier.

News of the World • January 8, 08:37 AM • 21416 views

Nvidia CEO: AI chips are developing faster than Moore's Law

Jensen Huang said that the development of Nvidia's AI chips is outpacing Moore's Law. The company's new superchip is 30 times faster than the previous generation in artificial intelligence tasks.

Technologies • January 8, 08:19 AM • 23873 views

Washington is in a state of “high threat” after the terrorist attacks

Law enforcement agencies in Washington are stepping up security due to three important events in 15 days. These include the certification of election results, Carter's funeral, and Trump's inauguration.

News of the World • January 4, 08:57 PM • 29485 views

US soldier who set off Tesla explosion left a note about “wake-up call”

37-year-old Special Forces officer Matthew Leavensberger blew up a Tesla Cybertruck near a hotel in Las Vegas and was killed. In his suicide note, he called his act a “wake-up call” for the country.

News of the World • January 4, 04:18 AM • 51047 views

Musk threatens to sue media over coverage of Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas

Elon Musk may sue the media over reports that a Tesla Cybertruck exploded near a hotel in Las Vegas. The investigation found that the incident was an act of suicide by a military officer, not a vehicle malfunction.

News of the World • January 3, 02:06 PM • 37780 views

Investigators consider Tesla explosion in Las Vegas an act of suicide

Investigators have determined that the January 1 explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas was an act of suicide. The driver was probably 37-year-old special forces soldier Matthew Livelsberger, who shot himself before the explosion.

News of the World • January 2, 11:51 PM • 25141 views

A US soldier was killed near Trump's hotel: what is known about the explosion of a Tesla car in Las Vegas

37-year-old Green Beret Special Forces officer Matthew Leavensberger died in a rented Tesla Cybertruck near Trump's hotel in Las Vegas. The incident occurred during his vacation, and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

News of the World • January 2, 06:59 PM • 32143 views

A mass shooting took place near a nightclub in New York: 11 wounded

An unknown gunman opened fire outside the Amazura nightclub in Queens, wounding 11 people, mostly teenagers. Police are searching for a gray Infiniti, and all the victims are in stable condition.

News of the World • January 2, 07:31 AM • 27053 views

New Orleans car crashes into crowd: 15 dead, possible link to Cybertruck bombing in Las Vegas investigated

A terrorist driver drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing 15 people. The FBI is investigating a possible link between this attack and the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck near the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas.

News of the World • January 2, 07:07 AM • 27386 views

Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas: Musk suggests connection to terrorism

A Tesla Cybertruck explodes in Las Vegas, which could have been caused by fireworks or a bomb. Elon Musk links the incident to the terrorist attack in New Orleans, and Biden ordered an investigation.

News of the World • January 2, 05:35 AM • 29650 views

Tesla Cybertruck caught fire near Trump's hotel in Las Vegas: what is known

A Tesla Cybertruck truck caught fire near the Trump International Beach Resort hotel in Las Vegas. The police are investigating the cause of the incident, and there is no information about the victims.

Crimes and emergencies • January 1, 06:48 PM • 42822 views

Jennifer Lopez left Ben Affleck out of the 2024 results

Jennifer Lopez posted a video with the highlights of 2024, where she did not mention her husband Ben Affleck. The video shows her career achievements, personal moments, and footage from the new movie.

News of the World • December 31, 09:04 AM • 101982 views

Jennifer Lopez reveals unexpected truth about her divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shared her thoughts on her divorce from Ben Affleck in an interview with Vogue. The singer said that she perceives the breakup as an important life lesson that helped her become stronger.

News of the World • December 23, 08:20 AM • 114158 views

Ex-FBI agent admits to lying about bribes to Biden from Ukrainian company

Alexander Smirnov has entered into a plea agreement in the case of evidence tampering against Joe and Hunter Biden. He faces 4 to 6 years in prison for perjury and tax evasion.

Politics • December 14, 12:40 AM • 19267 views

Max Verstappen wins fourth consecutive Formula 1 world title

Verstappen won his fourth consecutive Formula 1 world title ahead of schedule. The Dutchman equaled the number of championships with the legendary Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel.

Sports • November 24, 08:32 AM • 21515 views

Cher releases the first part of her memoirs in a book with more than 400 pages

Legendary singer Cher releases the first part of her memoirs “Cher: The Memoir - Part One”. The book covers the period from childhood to the breakup with Sonny Bono, with the second part expected next year.

UNN Lite • November 19, 02:47 PM • 101027 views

Thailand plans to legalize casinos: it can make it a competitor to Macau and Las Vegas

Thailand is preparing a bill to legalize casinos in 2025 to attract foreign investment. Annual gambling revenue is expected to reach $9.1 billion, making the country the third largest market in the world.

News of the World • November 15, 10:33 AM • 14690 views

Actress Megan Fox is expecting her fourth child with Machine Gun Kelly

The 38-year-old actress Megan Fox has announced that she is expecting her fourth child with Machine Gun Kelly. The news comes a year after the couple suffered the loss of a child due to a miscarriage.

News of the World • November 12, 11:09 AM • 83591 views

US elections: Harris to announce vice presidential candidate on July 5

US Vice President Kamala Harris will announce her vice presidential candidate on July 5. The first joint rally will take place on August 6 in Philadelphia, after which they will visit six more cities.

News of the World • July 31, 05:57 AM • 15575 views

U.S. President Joe Biden falls ill with COVID-19

Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 after an event in Las Vegas. The US President has been vaccinated, has mild symptoms, and is self-isolating at home in Delaware, continuing to perform his duties.

Politics • July 17, 10:34 PM • 103496 views