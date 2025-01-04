ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
US soldier who set off Tesla explosion left a note about “wake-up call”

US soldier who set off Tesla explosion left a note about “wake-up call”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50966 views

37-year-old Special Forces officer Matthew Leavensberger blew up a Tesla Cybertruck near a hotel in Las Vegas and was killed. In his suicide note, he called his act a “wake-up call” for the country.

The American serviceman who caused the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck near the International Hotel in Las Vegas and killed himself left a note warning that his act should be a "wake-up call" for the country. This is reported by the AR, according to UNN.

It's not a terrorist attack, it's a wake-up call. Americans only pay attention to spectacle and violence. What better way to get your point across than with fireworks and explosives

- the attacker wrote in a letter found by law enforcement.

Details

It is noted that Matthew Leavensberger, a 37-year-old Green Beret from Colorado Springs, also wrote that he needed to "clear his mind" of the memories of the lost lives of people he knew, as well as the burden of the lives he took.

Representatives of the Las Vegas police suggested that Leavensberger had no malicious intentions towards President-elect Donald Trump.

Although this incident has gained more publicity and sensationalism than usual, it appears to be a tragic case of suicide by a highly decorated combat veteran who struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues

- FBI spokesman Spencer Evans said in this regard.

Law enforcement officials also said on Friday that Livelsberger acted alone.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , the investigation foundthat the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas on January 1 was an act of suicide. The driver was probably 37-year-old special forces soldier Matthew Livelsberger, who shot himself before the explosion.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
las-vegasLas Vegas
tesla-incTesla, Inc.

Contact us about advertising