10:46 AM
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22311 views

The Donald Trump administration curtailed an interagency group that was meant to compel Russia to negotiate with Ukraine. Trump expressed doubts about U.S. mediation in this process.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has curtailed the activities of the interagency working group on pressuring Russia to accelerate peace talks with Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

According to three American officials, who wished to remain anonymous, Trump, instead of intensifying diplomatic efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, began to express doubts about the need for further US participation as a mediator in this process.

This caused concern among US allies in Europe, especially before the upcoming NATO summit in late June. Critics note that the actions of the US President may undermine the unity of the West, which Russia may take advantage of.

Reference

The interagency working group was created in the spring of this year and coordinated by the US National Security Council. It included representatives from the State Department, the Pentagon, the Ministry of Finance, and US intelligence.

The group's goal was to form a unified Washington policy aimed at forcing the Kremlin to the negotiating table with Ukraine.

Recall

During the G7 summit, Donald Trump stated that the US will not impose new sanctions against Russia until the EU does so first.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of the Treasury
United States Department of State
The Pentagon
United States National Security Council
Reuters
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Ukraine
