The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters

The administration of US President Donald Trump has curtailed the activities of the interagency working group on pressuring Russia to accelerate peace talks with Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

According to three American officials, who wished to remain anonymous, Trump, instead of intensifying diplomatic efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, began to express doubts about the need for further US participation as a mediator in this process.

This caused concern among US allies in Europe, especially before the upcoming NATO summit in late June. Critics note that the actions of the US President may undermine the unity of the West, which Russia may take advantage of.

Reference

The interagency working group was created in the spring of this year and coordinated by the US National Security Council. It included representatives from the State Department, the Pentagon, the Ministry of Finance, and US intelligence.

The group's goal was to form a unified Washington policy aimed at forcing the Kremlin to the negotiating table with Ukraine.

Recall

During the G7 summit, Donald Trump stated that the US will not impose new sanctions against Russia until the EU does so first.