Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats

National security advisers from the "coalition of the willing" countries and Ukraine have scheduled a meeting in Ukraine on January 3, after which a meeting at the leaders' level is expected on January 6 in France, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, indicating the "readiness" of US President Donald Trump's team "to participate in all effective formats," UNN reports.

Rustem Umerov has just reported on an agreement with national security advisers from the Coalition of the Willing countries to meet in the near future. We are planning for January 3 in Ukraine. Soon after that, we will talk at the leaders' level – meetings are needed. We are planning for January 6 in France. - Zelenskyy announced on social media.

At the same time, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the team of US President Donald Trump.

I am grateful to President Trump's team for their readiness to participate in all effective formats. Today, our teams communicated, and now we have discussed with Rustem further steps and accents in the negotiations. We are not losing a single day. Thank you! - the President noted.

