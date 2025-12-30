$42.220.15
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

National security advisors from the "coalition of the willing" countries and Ukraine will meet on January 3 in Ukraine. After that, a meeting at the level of leaders will take place in France on January 6.

Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats

National security advisers from the "coalition of the willing" countries and Ukraine have scheduled a meeting in Ukraine on January 3, after which a meeting at the leaders' level is expected on January 6 in France, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, indicating the "readiness" of US President Donald Trump's team "to participate in all effective formats," UNN reports.

Rustem Umerov has just reported on an agreement with national security advisers from the Coalition of the Willing countries to meet in the near future. We are planning for January 3 in Ukraine. Soon after that, we will talk at the leaders' level – meetings are needed. We are planning for January 6 in France.

- Zelenskyy announced on social media.

At the same time, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the team of US President Donald Trump.

I am grateful to President Trump's team for their readiness to participate in all effective formats. Today, our teams communicated, and now we have discussed with Rustem further steps and accents in the negotiations. We are not losing a single day. Thank you!

- the President noted.

A series of meetings in January, followed by one with the Russian side: Zelenskyy revealed a phased action plan within the framework of peace negotiations29.12.25, 11:35 • 3124 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine