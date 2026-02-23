$43.270.01
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
06:24 AM • 14135 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 23913 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 44554 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 41752 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 45943 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 43330 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 49878 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 55260 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 43785 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by buses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6534 views

Ukrzaliznytsia provided operational information on train movements on February 23. In Kherson, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, traffic is organized taking into account the security situation, and some routes have been replaced by buses.

Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by buses

In six regions, train traffic is organized taking into account the security situation, part of the routes are replaced by buses, in particular between Mykolaiv and Kherson and mostly between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Monday, February 23, writes UNN.

Kherson region

Our monitoring groups are working in an enhanced mode, so train traffic will be organized taking into account the security situation. Between Mykolaiv and Kherson, passenger transportation is carried out by buses. In case of a prolonged air raid alarm in Mykolaiv, please wait in a shelter.

Carefully follow the notifications in the Ukrzaliznytsia application and announcements by railway workers at stations and on trains.

Sumy and Chernihiv regions

Regional trains temporarily run to/from Konotop.

On the Nizhyn direction, adapted schedules for suburban connections are in effect.

Kharkiv and Donetsk regions

From Lozova in the Kramatorsk direction, passengers travel by bus. Regional express trains in the Izium direction run according to schedule.

Zaporizhzhia

Currently, traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia is organized mainly with the involvement of bus carriers.

Travelers were urged to follow the instructions of train crews and station staff and to enable push notifications in the UZ application.

Ukrzaliznytsia changed train routes after the Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 2222.02.26, 09:37 • 14935 views

