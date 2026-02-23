Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by buses

In six regions, train traffic is organized taking into account the security situation, part of the routes are replaced by buses, in particular between Mykolaiv and Kherson and mostly between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Monday, February 23, writes UNN.

Kherson region

Our monitoring groups are working in an enhanced mode, so train traffic will be organized taking into account the security situation. Between Mykolaiv and Kherson, passenger transportation is carried out by buses. In case of a prolonged air raid alarm in Mykolaiv, please wait in a shelter.

Carefully follow the notifications in the Ukrzaliznytsia application and announcements by railway workers at stations and on trains.

Sumy and Chernihiv regions

Regional trains temporarily run to/from Konotop.

On the Nizhyn direction, adapted schedules for suburban connections are in effect.

Kharkiv and Donetsk regions

From Lozova in the Kramatorsk direction, passengers travel by bus. Regional express trains in the Izium direction run according to schedule.

Zaporizhzhia

Currently, traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia is organized mainly with the involvement of bus carriers.

Travelers were urged to follow the instructions of train crews and station staff and to enable push notifications in the UZ application.

