The President of France commented on the verdict against Marine Le Pen in the case of embezzlement of funds. He emphasized that
the law is the same for everyone, the judiciary is independent.
The Paris Court of Appeal will consider appeals against Marine Le Pen's sentence by the summer of 2026. She was sentenced to 4
years in prison and banned from running in elections.
The US State Department spokeswoman expressed concern about the imprisonment of Marine Le Pen and recalled the importance of
American billionaire Elon Musk has expressed support for French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen, who was sentenced to four years in prison and banned from participating in elections. Musk accused the radical left of abusing the judicial system.
The French court is considering the case of Marine Le Pen regarding the misuse of 3 million euros from the European Parliament. She faces a fine, imprisonment, and a ban on running for election.