Marine Le Pen

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10134 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 17689 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 57913 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 202153 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116456 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 381009 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303778 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212759 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243701 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254835 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 51507 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 51507 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 65489 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 65489 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 16865 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37231 views

01:48 PM • 37231 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 121074 views

02:15 PM • 121074 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 121941 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 202204 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 381053 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249487 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303803 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11112 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37875 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66120 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52118 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121993 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Marine Le Pen

French politician (born 1968)
"The law is the same for everyone": Macron comments on the court verdict against Marine Le Pen for the first time

The President of France commented on the verdict against Marine Le Pen in the case of embezzlement of funds. He emphasized that the law is the same for everyone, the judiciary is independent.

News of the World • April 2, 01:10 PM • 12096 views

The decision on the appeal against Le Pen's sentence may be made in the summer of 2026 - media

The Paris Court of Appeal will consider appeals against Marine Le Pen's sentence by the summer of 2026. She was sentenced to 4 years in prison and banned from running in elections.

News of the World • April 1, 05:57 PM • 12423 views

""It causes particular concern"": The US State Department commented on Le Pen's verdict

The US State Department spokeswoman expressed concern about the imprisonment of Marine Le Pen and recalled the importance of democratic values. The leader was sentenced to 4 years in prison and banned from running for office.

Politics • March 31, 11:00 PM • 15901 views

"Abusing the justice system": Musk supported Le Pen after her imprisonment and ban from running for office

American billionaire Elon Musk has expressed support for French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen, who was sentenced to four years in prison and banned from participating in elections. Musk accused the radical left of abusing the judicial system.

Politics • March 31, 07:54 PM • 8713 views

Marine Le Pen sentenced to 4 years in prison and banned from participating in elections

The court found Marine Le Pen guilty of embezzling public funds and sentenced her to 4 years in prison, 2 of which are suspended. She was also banned from participating in elections for 5 years.

News of the World • March 31, 11:12 AM • 29381 views

Marine Le Pen found guilty of embezzling state funds: details of the case

The leader of the French party "National Rally" Marine Le Pen has been found guilty of embezzling state funds. Eight other MEPs are also involved in the case.

News of the World • March 31, 09:36 AM • 191560 views

Marine Le Pen faces ban from running in elections due to criminal case

The French court is considering the case of Marine Le Pen regarding the misuse of 3 million euros from the European Parliament. She faces a fine, imprisonment, and a ban on running for election.

News of the World • March 31, 06:42 AM • 9620 views