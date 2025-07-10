ECtHR rejected Le Pen's application to restore her right to participate in elections

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 06:25 PM • 24529 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 96184 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 64955 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 73281 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 104342 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 58711 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 120660 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 56665 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68742 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 91045 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
93%
741mm
Popular news
"Where did you learn to speak English?" Trump embarrassed himself in front of the Liberian presidentJuly 9, 07:08 PM • 4399 views
Zelenskyy to hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome tomorrow: what's in focusJuly 9, 07:40 PM • 6216 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: the enemy hit a residential building11:02 PM • 2606 views
Kyiv suffered a massive attack: residential buildings hit, fires, injured reported11:43 PM • 16799 views
US resumes arms supplies to Ukraine - AP12:09 AM • 6058 views
Publications
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 35606 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 42467 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 49642 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universitiesJuly 9, 02:59 PM • 96170 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensationJuly 9, 01:25 PM • 99256 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 123543 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 254365 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 434937 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 264739 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 373782 views
Actual
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

ECtHR rejected Le Pen's application to restore her right to participate in elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 409 views

The European Court of Human Rights rejected Marine Le Pen's application to suspend a court ruling that deprived her of the right to participate in elections. The court did not find an imminent risk of irreparable harm to a right protected by the Human Rights Convention.

ECtHR rejected Le Pen's application to restore her right to participate in elections

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has rejected the application of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen to suspend a court verdict that deprived her of the right to participate in elections. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

According to the ECHR's decision, at this stage of the proceedings, it was not proven that there was a real risk of irreparable harm to a right protected by the Human Rights Convention or its protocols.

The Court rejected the application of Marine Le Pen, head of the "National Rally" faction, on the grounds that, in any case, the existence of an imminent risk of irreparable harm to a right protected by the European Convention on Human Rights or its protocols was not established.

- stated in the ECHR decision.

It is noted that the decision was unanimously adopted by seven judges from the chamber to which the case was referred.

Recall

In March, Marine Le Pen and 8 members of the European Parliament were found guilty of misappropriating state funds in the case of the assistants of the "National Rally" parliamentarians. Le Pen was sentenced to 4 years in prison, 2 of which were suspended. She was also deprived of the right to participate in elections for 5 years.

On July 8, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen filed a complaint with the ECHR, challenging the court's decision to bar her from elections.

"The law is the same for everyone": Macron comments on the court verdict against Marine Le Pen for the first time02.04.25, 16:10 • 12391 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Marine Le Pen
France
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9