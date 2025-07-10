ECtHR rejected Le Pen's application to restore her right to participate in elections

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has rejected the application of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen to suspend a court verdict that deprived her of the right to participate in elections. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

According to the ECHR's decision, at this stage of the proceedings, it was not proven that there was a real risk of irreparable harm to a right protected by the Human Rights Convention or its protocols.

The Court rejected the application of Marine Le Pen, head of the "National Rally" faction, on the grounds that, in any case, the existence of an imminent risk of irreparable harm to a right protected by the European Convention on Human Rights or its protocols was not established. - stated in the ECHR decision.

It is noted that the decision was unanimously adopted by seven judges from the chamber to which the case was referred.

Recall

In March, Marine Le Pen and 8 members of the European Parliament were found guilty of misappropriating state funds in the case of the assistants of the "National Rally" parliamentarians. Le Pen was sentenced to 4 years in prison, 2 of which were suspended. She was also deprived of the right to participate in elections for 5 years.

On July 8, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen filed a complaint with the ECHR, challenging the court's decision to bar her from elections.

"The law is the same for everyone": Macron comments on the court verdict against Marine Le Pen for the first time