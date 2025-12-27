Ukraine did not start this war, it wants peace. But Russia shows a desire to continue the war. And it will not stop, despite any agreements, any eloquent messages from them. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

For Ukraine, peace is a priority, but for this, it is necessary to be strong at the negotiating table. To be strong, Ukraine needs the support of the world - Europe and the United States of America, the President said.

Air defense - currently not enough, weapons - currently not enough, money - thank God, there is a European solution now, but, frankly, there is a constant shortage of money, in particular, for the production of weapons and, most importantly, drones - the head of state's post reads.

If Ukraine, the US, and European countries are on the same side, it will help stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. But if the US or Europe are on the other side of the barricades, it will not stop the war, Zelenskyy noted.

There are no more options here. And this is a risk for all countries of the world. Because Russia will not stop, despite any agreements, any eloquent messages from them. They will not stop at Ukraine - summarized the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he "will resolve the issue by military means if Ukraine does not seek peace." As Western analysts noted, he is not going to abandon the idea of territorial conquests in Ukraine, his claims go far beyond the already occupied regions.

At the same time, Europe and the US are preparing for surprises after the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump.