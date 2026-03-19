Ukraine remains "partially free" in Freedom House ranking

In 2026, Ukraine retained its status as a "partially free" country in the annual Freedom in the World report. This is stated in the study by the international human rights organization Freedom House, reports UNN.

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According to the report, despite the war and external aggression, Ukraine continues to maintain democratic institutions, but the level of political rights and civil liberties remains limited.

Freedom House also emphasized that the global situation with freedoms has been deteriorating for two decades in a row.

Global freedom declined for the 20th consecutive year in 2025. 54 countries saw a deterioration in political rights and civil liberties, while only 35 saw an improvement. - the report says.

Analysts note that the main reasons for this decline are wars, coups, and the strengthening of authoritarian regimes.

Armed conflicts, attacks on democratic institutions, and increased repression by authoritarian regimes have become key factors in the deteriorating situation worldwide. - the study notes.

The report also emphasizes that even among democratic countries, there is a decrease in the level of freedoms, particularly in the USA, Italy, and Bulgaria.

At the same time, experts emphasize that despite negative trends, democracies remain resilient.

Despite significant challenges, most democracies demonstrate an ability to adapt and correct their political course. - the report says.

Ukraine remains in the category of "partially free" states amid a full-scale war with Russia and restrictions related to martial law.

Democracy in Ukraine is alive despite the war - Zelenskyy