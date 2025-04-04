$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15727 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28698 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64775 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213822 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122616 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391890 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310765 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213749 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244221 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131870 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213822 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391890 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254346 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310765 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3106 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14206 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45414 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72107 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57196 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Bulgaria

News by theme

Zelensky: the agreement on silence at sea should cover Odesa and Mykolaiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the agreement on silence should extend to port infrastructure and the cities where it is located, including Odesa and Mykolaiv. Monitoring can be carried out by the USA, Turkey, and other countries.

War • March 28, 06:47 PM • 42989 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587547 views

Romania and Bulgaria concerned about US-Russia talks on Black Sea - FT

Romania and Bulgaria fear that a deal between the US and Russia could restore Moscow's influence in the Black Sea. The talks concern the safety of navigation and exports.

War • March 24, 10:58 AM • 110734 views

Italy is among the top five countries contributing to the “democratic recession” in Europe - report

Italy is among the top five countries shaping the "decline" of the rule of law in Europe. The impact of government decisions in Slovakia and Croatia is also a cause for concern, and Romania, France and Germany are not immune to problems in the context of the “democratic recession”.

News of the World • March 17, 10:16 AM • 37721 views

Which European countries can boast long-livers - research

Eurostat reported a record life expectancy in the EU – 81. 4 years. The longest life expectancy is in Spain (Madrid), Italy (Trento) and the Åland Islands, and the shortest is in Bulgaria.

Health • March 14, 03:39 PM • 15837 views

In Bulgaria, members of parliament lost their seats after a recount of votes

The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria признав неправомірність обрання 16 депутатів. This was revealed after a partial recount of votes in the October elections, which led to a redistribution of seats.

News of the World • March 14, 10:28 AM • 10921 views

Procurement of equipment in Bulgaria for two power units of Khmelnytskyi NPP: Zelenskyy signed the bill

The President of Ukraine signed a bill allowing "Energoatom" to purchase equipment in Bulgaria for the construction of power units No. 3 and No. 4 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

Economy • March 13, 08:15 PM • 17051 views

Three Bulgarians in London sentenced for espionage on behalf of Russia

The court at Old Bailey found three Bulgarian citizens guilty of espionage activities on behalf of Russia. The group operated under the leadership of Yan Marsalek and was involved in surveillance of Christo Grozev and data theft.

Crimes and emergencies • March 8, 03:17 AM • 6774 views

Three Bulgarians in London convicted of espionage on behalf of Russia

The court found three Bulgarian citizens guilty of espionage activities on behalf of Russia, and they face up to 14 years in prison. The espionage network was run by Austrian fugitive Jan Marsalek from Moscow.

News of the World • March 7, 04:21 PM • 18689 views

Last year's elections in Bulgaria may be recognized as illegal: what is known

Bulgaria's Constitutional Court has ordered the CEC to recount all votes from the 2024 parliamentary elections. The audit revealed discrepancies in the count at 17% of polling stations.

News of the World • February 27, 01:27 AM • 115592 views

Budanov explained under what conditions Poland could become the next target for Russia

The head of the Defense Intelligence Service said that Russia is seeking to restore an empire modeled after the USSR with the Warsaw Pact countries, and the next targets could be Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria.

War • February 25, 12:34 PM • 49282 views

Ukrainian kickboxers win 13 medals at the European Cup in Bulgaria

The Ukrainian kickboxing team won 6 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals at the WAKO European Cup in Plovdiv. The competition took place from February 20 to 23, and the Ukrainians showed good results in different weight categories.

Sports • February 25, 11:41 AM • 22870 views

Hungary says 4 EU countries demand to restrict imports of agricultural products from Ukraine

The agriculture ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia have called on the European Commission to return to pre-war quotas for Ukrainian agricultural products. They also demanded that Ukraine comply with EU standards.

Politics • February 24, 01:56 AM • 126720 views

In Bulgaria, protesters against the introduction of the euro stormed the building of the EU mission, some people were injured

Thousands of supporters of the ultra-nationalist Revival party tried to seize the building of the EU Delegation in Sofia, opposing the introduction of the euro. The protesters threw Molotov cocktails and set fire to the front door, and 10 police officers were injured.

News of the World • February 23, 05:58 AM • 25892 views

Maguchikh started the season with a victory at a tournament in Italy

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh won the high jump competition in Udine with a score of 1. 94 meters. Hungary's Lilianna Batory took second place with a personal best of 1.91 meters.

Sports • February 7, 07:17 AM • 26427 views

“Still have more to give": Bill Gates reveals how many billions he has given over

Bill Gates said he has donated more than $100 billion through his charitable foundation. The Microsoft founder plans to give away most of his fortune, leaving his children a “not so huge” amount.

News of the World • February 3, 09:37 AM • 121291 views
Exclusive

Return of Ukrainians from abroad: expert explains what the government can do to help

Yevhenia Blyzniuk explained that the government should develop separate incentive packages for different groups of refugees. According to her, the easiest way to return Ukrainians from Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria is through logistical proximity.

Society • January 30, 08:09 AM • 105791 views
Exclusive

Free out-of-school education in Brovary: over 1800 children develop their talents at the Palace of Creativity

Free extracurricular education in Brovary: over 1800 children develop their talents at the Palace of Creativity.

Society • January 27, 11:48 AM • 27069 views

Yemeni Houthis release the crew of a ship seized in 2023: Ukrainians are among the crew members

Yemeni Houthi rebels released 25 crew members of the Galaxy Leader, including Ukrainians. The release was mediated by Oman as part of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

News of the World • January 22, 09:57 PM • 33542 views

Erdogan promises Slovak PM to help with Russian gas supplies

Turkey's President is ready to negotiate on the transit of Russian gas to Slovakia through the Turkish Stream. Slovak Prime Minister Fico plans to send the Minister of Economy to Turkey for further talks.

Economy • January 21, 04:32 AM • 110380 views

Bulgaria finally got a government after 7 elections: who joined the unusual coalition

The Bulgarian parliament approved a coalition government uniting pro-Western, pro-Russian and populist forces. The government was supported by 125 MPs after a long period of political instability in the country.

News of the World • January 16, 03:42 PM • 29292 views

How can Ukrainians abroad establish disability within the framework of the MSEC reform? The Ministry of Health provided clarification

Since 2025, a new system of functional status assessment has been in place in Ukraine, replacing the MSEC. Ukrainians abroad can be assessed remotely under a special procedure.

Health • January 15, 05:30 PM • 57570 views

Cyprus may join the Schengen area this year

Cyprus plans to finalize all technical issues to join the Schengen area by the end of 2025. The country's president announced the expected benefits for tourism and investment, but experts warn of possible complications due to the island's divided status.

News of the World • January 11, 11:28 PM • 25692 views

Ukraine has destroyed the Russian monopoly in the field of nuclear fuel - SNRIU

Ukraine has set an example for European countries in refusing to use Russian nuclear fuel for Soviet-designed reactors. Three EU countries already use Westinghouse fuel, and two more are preparing to switch.

Economy • January 10, 09:02 AM • 35842 views

Kazakh company offers $1 billion to buy Russian refinery in Bulgaria

KazMunayGas proposes to buy Bulgaria's only oil refinery from Russia's Lukoil. The deal could strengthen the position of Kazakh oil in Europe and double the company's refining capacity in the region.

News of the World • January 10, 07:43 AM • 22720 views

Ukraine and Bulgaria sign agreement on cooperation in education and science

The Ministers of Education of Ukraine and Bulgaria signed a cooperation agreement for the next 4 years. The document provides for academic mobility, teacher exchanges and support for national minorities.

Society • January 8, 01:16 AM • 26418 views

Ukrainian film about a forester from the Carpathians wins Grand Prix at the OKO Film Festival

The documentary Bartka by Volodymyr Bakuma won the audience vote at the OKO Film Festival. The film tells the story of a forester from the Carpathians and raises environmental issues.

Culture • January 3, 02:21 PM • 28804 views

A ban on burqas comes into effect in Switzerland

In Switzerland, starting from January 1, 2025, it will be illegal to cover your face in public places. Violations are subject to a fine.

News of the World • January 2, 09:08 AM • 27548 views

The case of fraud in Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement: a suspect is extradited from Bulgaria

The head of a private company suspected of embezzling UAH 94. 8 million in the purchase of transformers for Ukrzaliznytsia was extradited from Bulgaria. The HACC imposed on her a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 9.9 million.

Crimes and emergencies • January 1, 02:39 PM • 26772 views

Romania and Bulgaria join Schengen: what it means for travel

On January 1, 2025, Romania and Bulgaria officially became part of the Schengen area. Passport checks at land borders have been canceled, making it easier to travel between EU countries.

News of the World • January 1, 04:36 AM • 25860 views