Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the agreement on silence should extend to port infrastructure and the cities where it is located, including Odesa and Mykolaiv. Monitoring can be carried out by the USA, Turkey, and other countries.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
Romania and Bulgaria fear that a deal between the US and Russia could restore Moscow's influence in the Black Sea. The talks concern the safety of navigation and exports.
Italy is among the top five countries shaping the "decline" of the rule of law in Europe. The impact of government decisions in Slovakia and Croatia is also a cause for concern, and Romania, France and Germany are not immune to problems in the context of the “democratic recession”.
Eurostat reported a record life expectancy in the EU – 81. 4 years. The longest life expectancy is in Spain (Madrid), Italy (Trento) and the Åland Islands, and the shortest is in Bulgaria.
The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria признав неправомірність обрання 16 депутатів. This was revealed after a partial recount of votes in the October elections, which led to a redistribution of seats.
The President of Ukraine signed a bill allowing "Energoatom" to purchase equipment in Bulgaria for the construction of power units No. 3 and No. 4 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP.
The court at Old Bailey found three Bulgarian citizens guilty of espionage activities on behalf of Russia. The group operated under the leadership of Yan Marsalek and was involved in surveillance of Christo Grozev and data theft.
Bulgaria's Constitutional Court has ordered the CEC to recount all votes from the 2024 parliamentary elections. The audit revealed discrepancies in the count at 17% of polling stations.
The head of the Defense Intelligence Service said that Russia is seeking to restore an empire modeled after the USSR with the Warsaw Pact countries, and the next targets could be Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria.
The Ukrainian kickboxing team won 6 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals at the WAKO European Cup in Plovdiv. The competition took place from February 20 to 23, and the Ukrainians showed good results in different weight categories.
The agriculture ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia have called on the European Commission to return to pre-war quotas for Ukrainian agricultural products. They also demanded that Ukraine comply with EU standards.
Thousands of supporters of the ultra-nationalist Revival party tried to seize the building of the EU Delegation in Sofia, opposing the introduction of the euro. The protesters threw Molotov cocktails and set fire to the front door, and 10 police officers were injured.
Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh won the high jump competition in Udine with a score of 1. 94 meters. Hungary's Lilianna Batory took second place with a personal best of 1.91 meters.
Bill Gates said he has donated more than $100 billion through his charitable foundation. The Microsoft founder plans to give away most of his fortune, leaving his children a “not so huge” amount.
Yevhenia Blyzniuk explained that the government should develop separate incentive packages for different groups of refugees. According to her, the easiest way to return Ukrainians from Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria is through logistical proximity.
Free extracurricular education in Brovary: over 1800 children develop their talents at the Palace of Creativity.
Yemeni Houthi rebels released 25 crew members of the Galaxy Leader, including Ukrainians. The release was mediated by Oman as part of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.
Turkey's President is ready to negotiate on the transit of Russian gas to Slovakia through the Turkish Stream. Slovak Prime Minister Fico plans to send the Minister of Economy to Turkey for further talks.
The Bulgarian parliament approved a coalition government uniting pro-Western, pro-Russian and populist forces. The government was supported by 125 MPs after a long period of political instability in the country.
Since 2025, a new system of functional status assessment has been in place in Ukraine, replacing the MSEC. Ukrainians abroad can be assessed remotely under a special procedure.
Cyprus plans to finalize all technical issues to join the Schengen area by the end of 2025. The country's president announced the expected benefits for tourism and investment, but experts warn of possible complications due to the island's divided status.
Ukraine has set an example for European countries in refusing to use Russian nuclear fuel for Soviet-designed reactors. Three EU countries already use Westinghouse fuel, and two more are preparing to switch.
KazMunayGas proposes to buy Bulgaria's only oil refinery from Russia's Lukoil. The deal could strengthen the position of Kazakh oil in Europe and double the company's refining capacity in the region.
The Ministers of Education of Ukraine and Bulgaria signed a cooperation agreement for the next 4 years. The document provides for academic mobility, teacher exchanges and support for national minorities.
The documentary Bartka by Volodymyr Bakuma won the audience vote at the OKO Film Festival. The film tells the story of a forester from the Carpathians and raises environmental issues.
In Switzerland, starting from January 1, 2025, it will be illegal to cover your face in public places. Violations are subject to a fine.
The head of a private company suspected of embezzling UAH 94. 8 million in the purchase of transformers for Ukrzaliznytsia was extradited from Bulgaria. The HACC imposed on her a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 9.9 million.
On January 1, 2025, Romania and Bulgaria officially became part of the Schengen area. Passport checks at land borders have been canceled, making it easier to travel between EU countries.