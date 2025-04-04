The case of fraud in Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement: a suspect is extradited from Bulgaria

The head of a private company suspected of embezzling UAH 94. 8 million in the purchase of transformers for Ukrzaliznytsia was extradited from Bulgaria. The HACC imposed on her a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 9.9 million.