"This will be a critical week": The State Department revealed details of Rubio's conversation with Lavrov

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about "next steps in the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks." This is stated in a statement by the U.S. Department of State, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the conversation with Lavrov took place at the initiative of the Russian side.

The Secretary of State stressed to his Russian counterpart the next steps in the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and the need for an immediate end to the war. The United States is serious about helping to end this senseless war - the statement reads.

At the same time, CNN points out that the call took place after a meeting between U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"This will be a critical week for efforts to end the war in Ukraine," the publication quotes Rubio.

Recall

The day before, a telephone conversation took place between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. According to the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, a "productive exchange of views" on key aspects of the Russian-American political dialogue was continued, with the main focus on the topic of the "Ukrainian crisis."

