russian president vladimir putin's spokesman dmitry peskov said that russia is waiting for "signals" from ukraine regarding "readiness for direct negotiations". this is reported by russian telegram channels and "media", reports unn.

Details

According to peskov, moscow "does not see" "readiness for direct negotiations" on the part of kyiv "at the moment." at the same time, he said that the us efforts to "bring the process in ukraine to a peaceful course" are allegedly continuing.

putin's spokesman added that russia "has repeatedly spoken about its readiness for a peace process." peskov also reacted to us president donald trump's words about a ceasefire in ukraine.

Well, there were such words. but the svo continues. the russian side's readiness, without any preconditions, to start the negotiation process with ukraine in order to reach a peaceful course has been repeatedly confirmed. that's all i can say - peskov said

let us remind you

russian dictator vladimir putin received in the russian federation special envoy of us president donald trump steve witkoff. the negotiations concerned the peaceful settlement of the russian-ukrainian war.

at the same time, according to bloomberg, the us may offer russia a joint business in energy and metals after the end of the war in ukraine and the lifting of sanctions.