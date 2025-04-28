Moscow expects "signals" from Ukraine for direct negotiations - Russian "Media"

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 21342 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 25095 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 31884 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 60432 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 108109 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 93906 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 68183 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 138342 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 67430 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 52539 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
2m/s
28%
761 mm
Popular news

The military showed how the drones of border guards destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment of the occupiers

April 28, 01:26 AM • 15018 views

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 12543 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 14421 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

03:17 AM • 18036 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 19400 views
Publications

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 21342 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 138342 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 115271 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 143766 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 193838 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ruslan Kravchenko

Binyamin Netanyahu

Ivan Fedorov

Scott Bessent

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Washington, D.C.

Iran

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 108109 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 44535 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 79836 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 70468 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 73972 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Pantsir missile system

Brent Crude

Telegram

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Moscow expects "signals" from Ukraine for direct negotiations - Russian "Media"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2446 views

Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is waiting for "signals" from Ukraine about readiness for direct negotiations. Moscow declares its readiness for a peaceful process without preconditions.

Moscow expects "signals" from Ukraine for direct negotiations - Russian "Media"

russian president vladimir putin's spokesman dmitry peskov said that russia is waiting for "signals" from ukraine regarding "readiness for direct negotiations". this is reported by russian telegram channels and "media", reports unn.

Details

According to peskov, moscow "does not see" "readiness for direct negotiations" on the part of kyiv "at the moment." at the same time, he said that the us efforts to "bring the process in ukraine to a peaceful course" are allegedly continuing.

putin's spokesman added that russia "has repeatedly spoken about its readiness for a peace process." peskov also reacted to us president donald trump's words about a ceasefire in ukraine.

Well, there were such words. but the svo continues. the russian side's readiness, without any preconditions, to start the negotiation process with ukraine in order to reach a peaceful course has been repeatedly confirmed. that's all i can say

 - peskov said

let us remind you

russian dictator vladimir putin received in the russian federation special envoy of us president donald trump steve witkoff. the negotiations concerned the peaceful settlement of the russian-ukrainian war.

at the same time, according to bloomberg, the us may offer russia a joint business in energy and metals after the end of the war in ukraine and the lifting of sanctions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.87
Bitcoin
$94,698.80
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.70
Золото
$3,297.35
Ethereum
$1,804.67