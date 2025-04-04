$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15663 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28547 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64711 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213727 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122562 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391840 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310718 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213741 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255098 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Sybiha met with Rubio at NATO headquarters: informed about Russia's violation of the energy truce

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha met with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio and discussed Russia's violation of the energy truce. Ukraine is interested in developing investment cooperation.

Politics • April 3, 07:10 PM • 5574 views

Corruption in the coal sector: the investigation into the case of former Deputy Minister of Energy Heila has been completed

The investigation into the case of Oleksandr Heila, who is suspected of receiving a bribe for permission to export equipment from the front line, has been completed. NABU has opened defense materials for review.

Crimes and emergencies • March 20, 05:33 PM • 13369 views

International Day of Loneliness, Library Lovers' Day: what else to celebrate on February 14

February 14 is not only Valentine's Day, but also International Day of Loneliness and Library Lovers' Day. It is also the International Winter Day “Bike to Work” and the Day of Sound Healing.

Society • February 14, 04:25 AM • 25856 views

Does not provide for moving to the United States: Kuleba commented on cooperation with Harvard

Dmitry Kuleba was appointed a non-resident senior researcher at the Belfer Center. He confirmed that he will stay in Ukraine and will only make short visits to Harvard.

Society • December 5, 08:55 PM • 50154 views

Kuleba is now in the US: from the Foreign Ministry to a Harvard researcher

Dmitry Kuleba has been appointed a senior fellow at the Belfer Center at Harvard Kennedy School. He will be engaged in research on global security and geopolitics, periodically attending the University.

Politics • December 5, 12:43 PM • 16629 views

Ukrainian pysanka recognized as a cultural heritage of humanity

At the 19th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee, the Ukrainian Easter egg was included in the list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity. The application was submitted jointly with Estonia and approved in the capital of Paraguay.

Society • December 3, 11:01 PM • 18413 views

107 protesters were detained during a protest in Tbilisi. The Georgian Interior Ministry says about 10 wounded security forces

The Georgian Interior Ministry detained 107 people during protests in Tbilisi for disobeying the police and hooliganism. Security forces used water cannons and gas, 10 law enforcement officers were injured.

News of the World • November 30, 07:43 AM • 20024 views

Kuleba compared modern Georgia with Ukraine in 2013: what the ex-minister meant

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba draws parallels between the actions of the Georgian authorities and the Yanukovych regime. The former head of Ukrainian diplomacy warns Georgians against losing their freedom and being absorbed by Russia.

Society • November 29, 09:22 AM • 19579 views

"Russians will find themselves at the gates of Dnipro, Poltava and Zaporizhia": Dmitry Kuleba on the consequences of Trump's possible refusal to support Ukraine

The former foreign minister warned of the threat of the fall of the front line and the advance of Russians to the Dnieper in the event of a stop in the supply of weapons to the United States. Kuleba expressed doubts about Europe's ability to compensate for American aid.

War • November 27, 09:31 AM • 21195 views

“It will be a political end": Dmytro Kuleba reveals under what conditions Zelenskyy may not sign a peace agreement

The former Ukrainian Foreign Minister said that Zelensky cannot sign a peace agreement that recognizes the occupation of Crimea or Donbass. According to Kuleba, this is prohibited by the Constitution and will mean the political end of the president.

War • November 27, 09:05 AM • 20166 views

Dmytro Kuleba believes that Trump will not be able to reach a peace agreement on the war in Ukraine

The former Ukrainian Foreign Minister warned of the threat of falling of the front line without US support. According to him, Putin is not ready for a peace agreement, and the Russians may find themselves near the Dnieper and Poltava.

War • November 27, 08:51 AM • 21079 views

Sibiga calls on the West to step up support for Ukraine as Russia engages DPRK in war

Minister Sibiga called for lifting restrictions on long-range strikes and intercepting Russian missiles over Ukraine. He emphasized that the DPRK is sending regular units to participate in the war against Ukraine.

War • October 18, 04:12 PM • 34301 views

Sibiga held a telephone conversation with the UAE Foreign Minister

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga discussed with the UAE Vice Prime Minister support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. The importance of continuing bilateral dialogue and achieving a just peace based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula was emphasized.

Politics • October 8, 09:45 PM • 75371 views

Borrell: If allies refuse to support Ukraine, Russia will end the war in 15 days

EU diplomat Josep Borrell said that without international support, Ukraine could lose the war in 15 days. He emphasized the importance of continuing assistance so that Ukraine can negotiate with Russia on favorable terms.

War • October 7, 01:16 PM • 15935 views

Siberia did not discuss any territorial compromises: Foreign Ministry denies Financial Times article

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson denied the Financial Times' report that territorial compromises with Russia were being discussed. He emphasized that Minister Sibiga's position on Ukraine's sovereignty is unwavering.

War • October 1, 12:59 PM • 15282 views

A very expensive joke: a man fined $6 million in the US for making calls in Biden's voice

The US fined a man $6 million for thousands of automated calls in Joe Biden's voice. He urged people not to participate in the election by using voice cloning and caller ID fraud.

News of the World • September 27, 06:06 PM • 22138 views

US Senator falls victim to a diplomatic call from Kuleba

Senator Ben Cardin received a video call from fake Dmytro Kuleba via Zoom. Suspicions arose when “Kuleba” began asking politically charged questions and demanding an opinion on sensitive foreign policy issues.

News of the World • September 26, 11:55 AM • 14054 views

While world leaders are gathering at the UNGA: Siberia responds to Russia's brutal attack on Kharkiv

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga condemns the Russian attack on a residential building in Kharkiv during a meeting of world leaders at the UN General Assembly. The attack left a number of people dead and wounded, and the number of injured has risen to 22.

War • September 24, 02:16 PM • 14638 views

President changed the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff

The President of Ukraine has renewed the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. It includes Kamyshin, Sibiga, Smetanin and Oleksiy Kuleba, while Dmytro Kuleba has been removed from the staff.

Politics • September 20, 05:44 AM • 17835 views

"Usyk was released and no one is detaining him anymore", — Zelenskyi

The President of Ukraine personally spoke with Oleksandr Usyk during his detention in Krakow. Zelensky instructed ministers to look into the incident and said that the boxer had already been released.

Sports • September 17, 09:07 PM • 68152 views

Kuleba calls with Indian Foreign Minister amid reports of Modi's possible visit

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed bilateral relations and political dialogue with his Indian counterpart. The conversation took place amid reports of a possible visit of the Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine.

Politics • August 16, 12:42 PM • 29718 views

Borrell supports Ukrainian Armed Forces counteroffensive in Kursk region

Josep Borrell discussed with Dmytro Kuleba the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive in the Kursk region. He reaffirmed the EU's full support for the struggle of the Ukrainian people and noted that Putin is forced to retreat deeper into Russia.

War • August 13, 11:47 PM • 105214 views

Kuleba meets with US assistant secretary of state: they talked about F-16s, air defense and long-range strikes on russia

Minister Kuleba met with James O'Brien in Kyiv. They discussed NATO membership, air defense, the F-16 program, and the possibility of Ukraine using long-range weapons against military targets in Russia.

War • August 13, 05:23 PM • 31079 views

Kuleba discusses cooperation in arms production and operation in Kursk region with Borrell

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a phone conversation with EU diplomat Josep Borrell. They discussed expanding cooperation in arms production and details of Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region of Russia.

War • August 13, 04:44 PM • 31007 views

The MFA is working on the digitalization of consular services

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is implementing large-scale digitalization of consular services for Ukrainians abroad. This will make it possible to transfer some services to a remote format, reduce the workload of consuls and improve citizens' access to services.

Society • August 13, 12:03 PM • 21522 views

More than 30 hours on the plane, 7 meetings and 5 agreements: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summarized Kuleba's African tour

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba concludes his tour of Malawi, Zambia and Mauritius. The visit included talks to increase support for Ukraine, signing of agreements and agreement on 5 intergovernmental agreements.

Economy • August 9, 05:21 PM • 39225 views

Ukraine and Mauritius sign an agreement on visa-free regime

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Mauritius sign a visa-free agreement. The parties discussed deepening ties with Africa and prospects for cooperation, including the involvement of Mauritian investors in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Economy • August 8, 01:03 PM • 32994 views

Kuleba meets with Foreign Minister of Mauritius: discusses attracting investments for Ukraine's recovery

Minister Kuleba made his first ever visit to Mauritius. They discussed support for Ukraine, the Peace Formula and prospects for economic cooperation between the two countries.

Economy • August 8, 12:18 PM • 31030 views

Kuleba: Ukraine and Mauritius have agreed on investment and taxation agreements

Minister Kuleba held talks with the Prime Minister of Mauritius. The parties agreed to start working on agreements on investment protection and avoidance of double taxation, and discussed cooperation in politics, trade and the restoration of Ukraine.

Economy • August 8, 12:12 PM • 28330 views

Kuleba discusses with Norwegian Foreign Minister expansion of F-16 initiative to Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a conversation with his Norwegian counterpart. They discussed the Ukrainian Formula for Peace, the expansion of the F-16 coalition, and additional assistance to Ukraine, including strengthening the energy system.

War • August 8, 12:00 PM • 36158 views