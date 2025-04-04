Dmytro Kuleba

"Russians will find themselves at the gates of Dnipro, Poltava and Zaporizhia": Dmitry Kuleba on the consequences of Trump's possible refusal to support Ukraine

The former foreign minister warned of the threat of the fall of the front line and the advance of Russians to the Dnieper in the event of a stop in the supply of weapons to the United States. Kuleba expressed doubts about Europe's ability to compensate for American aid.