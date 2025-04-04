Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha met with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio and discussed Russia's violation of the energy truce. Ukraine is interested in developing investment cooperation.
The investigation into the case of Oleksandr Heila, who is suspected of receiving a bribe for permission to export equipment from the front line, has been completed. NABU has opened defense materials for review.
Dmitry Kuleba was appointed a non-resident senior researcher at the Belfer Center. He confirmed that he will stay in Ukraine and will only make short visits to Harvard.
At the 19th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee, the Ukrainian Easter egg was included in the list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity. The application was submitted jointly with Estonia and approved in the capital of Paraguay.
The Georgian Interior Ministry detained 107 people during protests in Tbilisi for disobeying the police and hooliganism. Security forces used water cannons and gas, 10 law enforcement officers were injured.
Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba draws parallels between the actions of the Georgian authorities and the Yanukovych regime. The former head of Ukrainian diplomacy warns Georgians against losing their freedom and being absorbed by Russia.
The former foreign minister warned of the threat of the fall of the front line and the advance of Russians to the Dnieper in the event of a stop in the supply of weapons to the United States. Kuleba expressed doubts about Europe's ability to compensate for American aid.
The former Ukrainian Foreign Minister said that Zelensky cannot sign a peace agreement that recognizes the occupation of Crimea or Donbass. According to Kuleba, this is prohibited by the Constitution and will mean the political end of the president.
The former Ukrainian Foreign Minister warned of the threat of falling of the front line without US support. According to him, Putin is not ready for a peace agreement, and the Russians may find themselves near the Dnieper and Poltava.
Minister Sibiga called for lifting restrictions on long-range strikes and intercepting Russian missiles over Ukraine. He emphasized that the DPRK is sending regular units to participate in the war against Ukraine.
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga discussed with the UAE Vice Prime Minister support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. The importance of continuing bilateral dialogue and achieving a just peace based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula was emphasized.
EU diplomat Josep Borrell said that without international support, Ukraine could lose the war in 15 days. He emphasized the importance of continuing assistance so that Ukraine can negotiate with Russia on favorable terms.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson denied the Financial Times' report that territorial compromises with Russia were being discussed. He emphasized that Minister Sibiga's position on Ukraine's sovereignty is unwavering.
Senator Ben Cardin received a video call from fake Dmytro Kuleba via Zoom. Suspicions arose when “Kuleba” began asking politically charged questions and demanding an opinion on sensitive foreign policy issues.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga condemns the Russian attack on a residential building in Kharkiv during a meeting of world leaders at the UN General Assembly. The attack left a number of people dead and wounded, and the number of injured has risen to 22.
The President of Ukraine has renewed the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. It includes Kamyshin, Sibiga, Smetanin and Oleksiy Kuleba, while Dmytro Kuleba has been removed from the staff.
The President of Ukraine personally spoke with Oleksandr Usyk during his detention in Krakow. Zelensky instructed ministers to look into the incident and said that the boxer had already been released.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed bilateral relations and political dialogue with his Indian counterpart. The conversation took place amid reports of a possible visit of the Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine.
Josep Borrell discussed with Dmytro Kuleba the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive in the Kursk region. He reaffirmed the EU's full support for the struggle of the Ukrainian people and noted that Putin is forced to retreat deeper into Russia.
Minister Kuleba met with James O'Brien in Kyiv. They discussed NATO membership, air defense, the F-16 program, and the possibility of Ukraine using long-range weapons against military targets in Russia.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a phone conversation with EU diplomat Josep Borrell. They discussed expanding cooperation in arms production and details of Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region of Russia.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is implementing large-scale digitalization of consular services for Ukrainians abroad. This will make it possible to transfer some services to a remote format, reduce the workload of consuls and improve citizens' access to services.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba concludes his tour of Malawi, Zambia and Mauritius. The visit included talks to increase support for Ukraine, signing of agreements and agreement on 5 intergovernmental agreements.
The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Mauritius sign a visa-free agreement. The parties discussed deepening ties with Africa and prospects for cooperation, including the involvement of Mauritian investors in the reconstruction of Ukraine.
Minister Kuleba made his first ever visit to Mauritius. They discussed support for Ukraine, the Peace Formula and prospects for economic cooperation between the two countries.
Minister Kuleba held talks with the Prime Minister of Mauritius. The parties agreed to start working on agreements on investment protection and avoidance of double taxation, and discussed cooperation in politics, trade and the restoration of Ukraine.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a conversation with his Norwegian counterpart. They discussed the Ukrainian Formula for Peace, the expansion of the F-16 coalition, and additional assistance to Ukraine, including strengthening the energy system.