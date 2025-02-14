International Day of Loneliness, Library Lovers' Day: what else to celebrate on February 14

Today, on February 14, people who have not yet found their soul mate can celebrate the International Day of Singles, book lovers will celebrate two holidays, and active people can ride a bicycle to work, thus marking the International Winter Day "To Work by Bike," UNN writes.

Although today is Valentine's Day, it is also the International Day of Loneliness.

This is an event for people who value their individuality, inner harmony, and personal space. But at the same time, they are looking for true love and sincere feelings, rather than preferring short-term relationships.

Today, book lovers can also celebrate two holidays. In particular, in 2006, Australia launched Library Lovers' Day.

The event is dedicated to honoring the invaluable role that libraries play in our society, the dedication of librarians and the love of books and reading.

At the same time, in 2012, the United States introduced Book Giving Day. The purpose of the event is to remind people that a good book is still one of the best and most valuable gifts.

February 14 is also the Day of Dwarf Chimpanzees (bonobos).

These animals share 98.7% of their genetic makeup with humans. Bonobos differ from common chimpanzees by their more peaceful nature, matriarchal society, and complex social relations.

February 14 - World Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Day This day is aimed at raising awareness and informing people about congenital heart disease.

Heart disease is a structural disorder of the heart, heart walls and valves. They are fundamentally divided into acquired and congenital. And while acquired ones are usually the result of an unhealthy lifestyle and past illnesses, congenital ones are the subject of serious scientific research. Most patients with congenital heart disease require lifelong cardiac care.

Active recreation enthusiasts can ride a bike to work this day, as it is the International Winter Bike to Work Day, a global movement for environmentally friendly commuting.

This initiative is aimed at popularizing cycling as a sustainable way of transportation that helps to preserve the environment and human health. The event usually takes place on the second Friday of February.

Those who like to relax will celebrate World Sound Healing Day, a day dedicated to achieving harmony and peace of mind through sounds or music. A person and the world around them are closely connected to auditory sensations. Along with vision, hearing is an integral part of life.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Cyril the Equal-to-the-Apostles, who, together with his brother Methodius, spread Christianity in the Slavic lands and created the Slavic alphabet.

Today Kirill, Fedor, and Mikhail celebrate their name days.