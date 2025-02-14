International Day of Loneliness, Library Lovers' Day: what else to celebrate on February 14

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 7777 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51236 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75180 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106338 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76603 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117781 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101125 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113064 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116708 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153591 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110334 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89407 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56821 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86225 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46160 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106338 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117781 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153591 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144221 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176556 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46160 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86225 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134369 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136269 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164510 views
Actual
International Day of Loneliness, Library Lovers' Day: what else to celebrate on February 14

International Day of Loneliness, Library Lovers' Day: what else to celebrate on February 14

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25577 views

February 14 is not only Valentine's Day, but also International Day of Loneliness and Library Lovers' Day. It is also the International Winter Day “Bike to Work” and the Day of Sound Healing.

Today, on February 14, people who have not yet found their soul mate can celebrate the International Day of Singles, book lovers will celebrate two holidays, and active people can ride a bicycle to work, thus marking the International Winter Day "To Work by Bike," UNN writes. 

Although today is Valentine's Day, it is also the International Day of Loneliness.

This is an event for people who value their individuality, inner harmony, and personal space. But at the same time, they are looking for true love and sincere feelings, rather than preferring short-term relationships.

Valentine's Day: history of the holiday and traditions of celebration around the world14.02.25, 06:03 • 34401 view

Today, book lovers can also celebrate two holidays. In particular, in 2006, Australia launched Library Lovers' Day.

The event is dedicated to honoring the invaluable role that libraries play in our society, the dedication of librarians and the love of books and reading.  

At the same time, in 2012, the United States introduced Book Giving Day. The purpose of the event is to remind people that a good book is still one of the best and most valuable gifts.

Romance, crazy feelings, love: premieres to watch on Valentine's Day08.02.25, 17:57 • 171374 views

February 14 is also the Day of Dwarf Chimpanzees (bonobos).

These animals share 98.7% of their genetic makeup with humans. Bonobos differ from common chimpanzees by their more peaceful nature, matriarchal society, and complex social relations.

A monkey left an entire country without electricity: what happened in Sri Lanka10.02.25, 07:17 • 29725 views

February 14 - World Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Day This day is aimed at raising awareness and informing people about congenital heart disease. 

Heart disease is a structural disorder of the heart, heart walls and valves. They are fundamentally divided into acquired and congenital. And while acquired ones are usually the result of an unhealthy lifestyle and past illnesses, congenital ones are the subject of serious scientific research. Most patients with congenital heart disease require lifelong cardiac care.

In Ukraine, the first operation of heart retransplantation was performed15.01.25, 12:13 • 30926 views

Active recreation enthusiasts can ride a bike to work this day, as it is the International Winter Bike to Work Day, a global movement for environmentally friendly commuting.

This initiative is aimed at popularizing cycling as a sustainable way of transportation that helps to preserve the environment and human health. The event usually takes place on the second Friday of February.

Kuleba met with an Estonian MP who cycled from Tallinn to Kyiv and raised €30,000 for the Armed Forces03.05.24, 23:15 • 60333 views

Those who like to relax will celebrate World Sound Healing Day, a day dedicated to achieving harmony and peace of mind through sounds or music. A person and the world around them are closely connected to auditory sensations. Along with vision, hearing is an integral part of life.

Paul McCartney gave a secret concert in New York for $50 per ticket12.02.25, 19:03 • 123381 view

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Cyril the Equal-to-the-Apostles, who, together with his brother Methodius, spread Christianity in the Slavic lands and created the Slavic alphabet.

Today Kirill, Fedor, and Mikhail celebrate their name days.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
australiaAustralia
new-york-cityNew York City
united-statesUnited States
tallinnTallinn
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising