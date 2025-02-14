Valentine's Day: history of the holiday and traditions of celebration around the world

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 21688 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 62783 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 86756 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 84590 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119867 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101622 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113134 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116774 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154995 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 98881 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 67343 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 37060 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 99580 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 60568 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109343 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119867 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154995 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145493 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177762 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 60568 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 99580 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134789 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136694 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164873 views
Actual
Valentine's Day: history of the holiday and traditions of celebration around the world

Valentine's Day: history of the holiday and traditions of celebration around the world

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34405 views

Valentine's Day has a long history dating back to the third century AD and the Roman priest Valentine. Today, this holiday is celebrated in different countries around the world with unique traditions - from valentine cards to declarations of love to animals.

Today, February 14, the whole world celebrates Valentine's Day, a holiday dedicated to lovers. For some people, this day is an opportunity to confess their feelings, please their loved one with a gift or spend an evening together, while for others it is just another ordinary day in the calendar, without any special significance.

However, not everyone knows that the history of this holiday dates back to ancient Roman times, and in the UK, people declare their love not only to people but also to animals on this day.

UNN tells about the origins of the holiday, who St. Valentine is, and what traditions are observed on this day in a new article.

History of the holiday 

Although the true history of the holiday is unknown, according to one legend, the holiday dates back to the third century AD. For example, it is believed that St. Valentine was a Christian priest in Rome who, contrary to the orders of Emperor Claudius II, who forbade soldiers to marry, secretly married lovers. When the ruler found out about it, the bishop was captured, severely tortured, and later beheaded for "anti-state" activities. Also, according to legend, before his execution, St. Valentine wrote a letter to the jailer's daughter, signing it "Your Valentine." This is where the tradition of sending "valentines" comes from.

Although there are several different versions of the holiday's origins, it was officially established in the fifth century when Pope Gelasius I proclaimed February 14 as Valentine's Day. This holiday was established to supplant the ancient pagan holiday of the Roman "Lupercalia" celebrated on February 15. Pope Gelasius I decided to turn this day into a Christian celebration dedicated to St. Valentine to emphasize the spiritual dimension of love between a man and a woman, rather than the physical or worldly aspects that were glorified during the Lupercalia. This became the basis for the formation of the tradition of celebrating Valentine's Day, which gained new momentum over the centuries.

Image

An unforgettable gift for your beloved girl on Valentine's Day30.01.25, 10:47 • 50715 views

How Valentine's Day is celebrated around the world 

Valentine's Day is celebrated in many countries around the world, and although the main theme of the holiday is love, the traditions of celebration vary depending on the culture, history and social norms of different countries.

USA and Canada

In these countries, Valentine's Day is very popular, and it is believed to be a holiday of gifts, flowers, cards, and romantic dinners. For example, gifts such as chocolate, soft toys, and jewelry are often exchanged on this day. Many establishments offer special romantic dinners and discounts for couples.

United Kingdom

In the UK, the holiday is traditionally associated with giving valentines or dedicating sweet poems. Interestingly, however, it is customary to declare your love not only to people but also to your pets.

Image

France

France, with its romantic image, is one of the most popular places to celebrate Valentine's Day. It is traditional to give lingerie, chocolate mousses, candies, romantic trips, "lucky" lottery tickets, and other similar things that somehow remind you of the holiday's theme.

Italy

In Italy, Valentine's Day is an equally important holiday. Here, the tradition of celebrating begins with the exchange of gifts and flowers, but the most popular is to give sweet gifts. Once upon a time, lovers exchanged marzipan, which was considered a valuable gift because sugar was expensive. And when sugar began to be produced from sugar beets, it became traditional to give red and white caramel candies with declarations of love written on them. 

Cocktails for February 14: how to make the evening even more special07.02.25, 16:46 • 120579 views

The main traditions of February 14

1. Exchange of valentines

This is one of the most common traditions. Lovers give each other cards with sweet words and poems. For some, it is an opportunity to confess their love, and for others, it is another moment to remind them of their feelings.

2. Gifts

It can be flowers, chocolate, perfume or jewelry. Gifts are a symbol of attention and expression of feelings for the person you love.

Image

3. Romantic dinner

Many couples celebrate this day by having romantic dinners in restaurants or at home, creating a romantic atmosphere of celebration.

4. Marriage proposal 

On February 14, many people use this day to take an important step in their relationships - to start a family.

5. Symbols of love

The traditional symbols of this day are hearts, red and pink colors. These symbols can be seen on gifts, in decorations, on Valentine's cards, even in the form of chocolates or jewelry.

An astrologer has revealed the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for all signs07.02.25, 09:42 • 141001 view

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCulture
romeRome
canadaCanada
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising