Valentine's Day: history of the holiday and traditions of celebration around the world

Today, February 14, the whole world celebrates Valentine's Day, a holiday dedicated to lovers. For some people, this day is an opportunity to confess their feelings, please their loved one with a gift or spend an evening together, while for others it is just another ordinary day in the calendar, without any special significance.

However, not everyone knows that the history of this holiday dates back to ancient Roman times, and in the UK, people declare their love not only to people but also to animals on this day.

UNN tells about the origins of the holiday, who St. Valentine is, and what traditions are observed on this day in a new article.

History of the holiday

Although the true history of the holiday is unknown, according to one legend, the holiday dates back to the third century AD. For example, it is believed that St. Valentine was a Christian priest in Rome who, contrary to the orders of Emperor Claudius II, who forbade soldiers to marry, secretly married lovers. When the ruler found out about it, the bishop was captured, severely tortured, and later beheaded for "anti-state" activities. Also, according to legend, before his execution, St. Valentine wrote a letter to the jailer's daughter, signing it "Your Valentine." This is where the tradition of sending "valentines" comes from.

Although there are several different versions of the holiday's origins, it was officially established in the fifth century when Pope Gelasius I proclaimed February 14 as Valentine's Day. This holiday was established to supplant the ancient pagan holiday of the Roman "Lupercalia" celebrated on February 15. Pope Gelasius I decided to turn this day into a Christian celebration dedicated to St. Valentine to emphasize the spiritual dimension of love between a man and a woman, rather than the physical or worldly aspects that were glorified during the Lupercalia. This became the basis for the formation of the tradition of celebrating Valentine's Day, which gained new momentum over the centuries.

How Valentine's Day is celebrated around the world

Valentine's Day is celebrated in many countries around the world, and although the main theme of the holiday is love, the traditions of celebration vary depending on the culture, history and social norms of different countries.

USA and Canada

In these countries, Valentine's Day is very popular, and it is believed to be a holiday of gifts, flowers, cards, and romantic dinners. For example, gifts such as chocolate, soft toys, and jewelry are often exchanged on this day. Many establishments offer special romantic dinners and discounts for couples.

United Kingdom

In the UK, the holiday is traditionally associated with giving valentines or dedicating sweet poems. Interestingly, however, it is customary to declare your love not only to people but also to your pets.

France

France, with its romantic image, is one of the most popular places to celebrate Valentine's Day. It is traditional to give lingerie, chocolate mousses, candies, romantic trips, "lucky" lottery tickets, and other similar things that somehow remind you of the holiday's theme.

Italy

In Italy, Valentine's Day is an equally important holiday. Here, the tradition of celebrating begins with the exchange of gifts and flowers, but the most popular is to give sweet gifts. Once upon a time, lovers exchanged marzipan, which was considered a valuable gift because sugar was expensive. And when sugar began to be produced from sugar beets, it became traditional to give red and white caramel candies with declarations of love written on them.

The main traditions of February 14

1. Exchange of valentines

This is one of the most common traditions. Lovers give each other cards with sweet words and poems. For some, it is an opportunity to confess their love, and for others, it is another moment to remind them of their feelings.

2. Gifts

It can be flowers, chocolate, perfume or jewelry. Gifts are a symbol of attention and expression of feelings for the person you love.

3. Romantic dinner

Many couples celebrate this day by having romantic dinners in restaurants or at home, creating a romantic atmosphere of celebration.

4. Marriage proposal

On February 14, many people use this day to take an important step in their relationships - to start a family.

5. Symbols of love

The traditional symbols of this day are hearts, red and pink colors. These symbols can be seen on gifts, in decorations, on Valentine's cards, even in the form of chocolates or jewelry.

