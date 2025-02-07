Cocktails for February 14: how to make the evening even more special
A selection of romantic cocktails to celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14. Drink recipes include Strawberry Kiss, Heartthrob, Dirty Shirley, and other options with detailed cooking instructions.
Valentine's Day is not only a time of declarations of love and pleasant gifts, but also a great opportunity to please your soul mate with delicious drinks that will create a romantic atmosphere.
UNN offers to prepare cocktails on this special day, which are ideal for celebrating February 14 and will help make your evening unforgettable.
Strawberry kiss
This cocktail has not only a bright pink color, but also a sweet strawberry flavor reminiscent of romantic moments. Strawberry puree adds an incredible flavor to the drink, and sparkling champagne makes it festive.
Ingredients:
- 50 ml of vodka
- 50 ml of strawberry puree
- 100 ml of champagne
- 20 ml of lemon juice
- ice
- strawberries for decoration
Cooking method
Step 1
Mix vodka, strawberry puree, and lemon juice in a shaker with ice.
Step 2
Pour the mixture into a champagne glass.
Step 3
Next, add the champagne.
Step 4
Garnish the drink with strawberries.
Heartthrob
This cocktail is one of the variations of the Beetroot Bliss drink, popular in the 2000s.
This cocktail is ideal for lovers of unusual flavors.
Ingredients:
- 50 ml of vodka
- 30 ml of raspberry liqueur
- 50 ml of beetroot juice
- 20 ml of lemon juice
- ice
Cooking method
Step 1
Mix all ingredients in a shaker with ice.
Step 2
Pour the mixture into a glass.
Step 3
Garnish the glass with fresh or frozen raspberries.
Dirty Shirley cocktail
If you want to create a light atmosphere and add a little playfulness to your evening, try the Dirty Shirley cocktail. This drink combines the taste of lemonade with light alcohol and notes of cherry.
Ingredients:
- 50 ml of vodka;
- 100 ml of lemonade (you can use Sprite or 7Up);
- 15 ml of cherry liqueur (Grenadine or Maraschino);
- ice;
- cherries for decoration.
Cooking method
Step 1
Mix vodka, lemonade, and cherry liqueur.
Step 2
Pour the mixture into a glass.
Step 3
Garnish the glass with a cherry
Cocktail for Valentine's Day
This cocktail is a true delight for lovers of creamy drinks. It combines Baileys, coffee liqueur, vodka and cream to create the perfect dessert in the form of a drink.
Ingredients:
- 25 ml of Baileys liqueur
- 25 ml of coffee liqueur
- 25 ml of vodka
- 25 ml of cream
- chocolate chips for decoration
Method of preparation
Step 1
Pour the liqueurs, vodka and cream into a shaker with ice.
Step 2
Shake well until the shaker is cold.
Step 3
Pour the cocktail into a chilled glass and garnish with chocolate chips.
Cocktail with ginger and jasmine
This cocktail creates real magic. Ginger and jasmine add flavor and warmth, and the sparkling rosé wine at the end gives a pleasant festivity. This drink is created for those who want something unusual and special.
Ingredients:
- 0.75 cups of simple syrup
- 8 slices of fresh ginger
- 180 ml of jasmine tea at room temperature
- 90 ml of vodka
- 45 ml of fresh lemon juice
- Sparkling rose wine Santa Margherita
Cooking method
Step 1
Mix the ginger and sugar syrup.
Step 2
Add tea, lemon juice, and vodka.
Step 3
Pour the mixture into a glass and add a generous drop of sparkling rosé wine on top.
Step 4
Garnish with lemon.