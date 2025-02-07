Cocktails for February 14: how to make the evening even more special

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 50127 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 98933 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103418 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119418 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126722 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103005 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113249 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116869 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160282 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104395 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100432 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 74355 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108384 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102684 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119418 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126722 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160282 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150539 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 182703 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102654 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108359 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137351 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139141 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167026 views
Cocktails for February 14: how to make the evening even more special

Cocktails for February 14: how to make the evening even more special

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120583 views

A selection of romantic cocktails to celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14. Drink recipes include Strawberry Kiss, Heartthrob, Dirty Shirley, and other options with detailed cooking instructions.

Valentine's Day is not only a time of declarations of love and pleasant gifts, but also a great opportunity to please your soul mate with delicious drinks that will create a romantic atmosphere. 

UNN offers to prepare cocktails on this special day, which are ideal for celebrating February 14 and will help make your evening unforgettable.

Strawberry kiss 

Image

This cocktail has not only a bright pink color, but also a sweet strawberry flavor reminiscent of romantic moments. Strawberry puree adds an incredible flavor to the drink, and sparkling champagne makes it festive.

Ingredients:

  • 50 ml of vodka
  • 50 ml of strawberry puree
  • 100 ml of champagne
  • 20 ml of lemon juice
  • ice
  • strawberries for decoration

Cooking method 

Step 1

Mix vodka, strawberry puree, and lemon juice in a shaker with ice.

Step 2

Pour the mixture into a champagne glass.

Step 3

Next, add the champagne.

Step 4

Garnish the drink with strawberries.

Heartthrob

Image

This cocktail is one of the variations of the Beetroot Bliss drink, popular in the 2000s.

This cocktail is ideal for lovers of unusual flavors. 

Ingredients:

  • 50 ml of vodka
  • 30 ml of raspberry liqueur
  • 50 ml of beetroot juice
  • 20 ml of lemon juice
  • ice

Cooking method 

Step 1

Mix all ingredients in a shaker with ice. 

Step 2

Pour the mixture into a glass.

Step 3

Garnish the glass with fresh or frozen raspberries.

Dirty Shirley cocktail

Image

If you want to create a light atmosphere and add a little playfulness to your evening, try the Dirty Shirley cocktail. This drink combines the taste of lemonade with light alcohol and notes of cherry. 

Ingredients:

  • 50 ml of vodka;
  • 100 ml of lemonade (you can use Sprite or 7Up);
  • 15 ml of cherry liqueur (Grenadine or Maraschino);
  • ice;
  • cherries for decoration.

Cooking method 

Step 1

Mix vodka, lemonade, and cherry liqueur.

Step 2

Pour the mixture into a glass.

Step 3

Garnish the glass with a cherry

Cocktail for Valentine's Day

Image

This cocktail is a true delight for lovers of creamy drinks. It combines Baileys, coffee liqueur, vodka and cream to create the perfect dessert in the form of a drink.

Ingredients:

  • 25 ml of Baileys liqueur
  • 25 ml of coffee liqueur
  • 25 ml of vodka
  • 25 ml of cream
  • chocolate chips for decoration

Method of preparation 

Step 1

Pour the liqueurs, vodka and cream into a shaker with ice.

Step 2

Shake well until the shaker is cold.

Step 3

Pour the cocktail into a chilled glass and garnish with chocolate chips. 

Cocktail with ginger and jasmine

Image

This cocktail creates real magic. Ginger and jasmine add flavor and warmth, and the sparkling rosé wine at the end gives a pleasant festivity. This drink is created for those who want something unusual and special. 

Ingredients:

  • 0.75 cups of simple syrup
  • 8 slices of fresh ginger
  • 180 ml of jasmine tea at room temperature
  • 90 ml of vodka
  • 45 ml of fresh lemon juice
  • Sparkling rose wine Santa Margherita

Cooking method 

Step 1

Mix the ginger and sugar syrup. 

Step 2

Add tea, lemon juice, and vodka.

Step 3

Pour the mixture into a glass and add a generous drop of sparkling rosé wine on top. 

Step 4

Garnish with lemon.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyUNN LiteLife hack

