Cocktails for February 14: how to make the evening even more special

Valentine's Day is not only a time of declarations of love and pleasant gifts, but also a great opportunity to please your soul mate with delicious drinks that will create a romantic atmosphere.

UNN offers to prepare cocktails on this special day, which are ideal for celebrating February 14 and will help make your evening unforgettable.

Strawberry kiss

This cocktail has not only a bright pink color, but also a sweet strawberry flavor reminiscent of romantic moments. Strawberry puree adds an incredible flavor to the drink, and sparkling champagne makes it festive.

Ingredients:

50 ml of vodka

50 ml of strawberry puree

100 ml of champagne

20 ml of lemon juice

ice

strawberries for decoration

Cooking method

Step 1

Mix vodka, strawberry puree, and lemon juice in a shaker with ice.

Step 2

Pour the mixture into a champagne glass.

Step 3

Next, add the champagne.

Step 4

Garnish the drink with strawberries.

Heartthrob

This cocktail is one of the variations of the Beetroot Bliss drink, popular in the 2000s.

This cocktail is ideal for lovers of unusual flavors.

Ingredients:

50 ml of vodka

30 ml of raspberry liqueur

50 ml of beetroot juice

20 ml of lemon juice

ice

Cooking method

Step 1

Mix all ingredients in a shaker with ice.

Step 2

Pour the mixture into a glass.

Step 3

Garnish the glass with fresh or frozen raspberries.

Dirty Shirley cocktail

If you want to create a light atmosphere and add a little playfulness to your evening, try the Dirty Shirley cocktail. This drink combines the taste of lemonade with light alcohol and notes of cherry.

Ingredients:

50 ml of vodka;

100 ml of lemonade (you can use Sprite or 7Up);

15 ml of cherry liqueur (Grenadine or Maraschino);

ice;

cherries for decoration.

Cooking method

Step 1

Mix vodka, lemonade, and cherry liqueur.

Step 2

Pour the mixture into a glass.

Step 3

Garnish the glass with a cherry

Cocktail for Valentine's Day

This cocktail is a true delight for lovers of creamy drinks. It combines Baileys, coffee liqueur, vodka and cream to create the perfect dessert in the form of a drink.

Ingredients:

25 ml of Baileys liqueur

25 ml of coffee liqueur

25 ml of vodka

25 ml of cream

chocolate chips for decoration

Method of preparation

Step 1

Pour the liqueurs, vodka and cream into a shaker with ice.

Step 2

Shake well until the shaker is cold.

Step 3

Pour the cocktail into a chilled glass and garnish with chocolate chips.

Cocktail with ginger and jasmine

This cocktail creates real magic. Ginger and jasmine add flavor and warmth, and the sparkling rosé wine at the end gives a pleasant festivity. This drink is created for those who want something unusual and special.

Ingredients:

0.75 cups of simple syrup

8 slices of fresh ginger

180 ml of jasmine tea at room temperature

90 ml of vodka

45 ml of fresh lemon juice

Sparkling rose wine Santa Margherita

Cooking method

Step 1

Mix the ginger and sugar syrup.

Step 2

Add tea, lemon juice, and vodka.

Step 3

Pour the mixture into a glass and add a generous drop of sparkling rosé wine on top.

Step 4

Garnish with lemon.