Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84

Dianne Holechek, the high school sweetheart of Hollywood actor Chuck Norris, to whom he was married for several decades, has passed away. This was reported by TMZ, writes UNN.

Details

Mike Norris, Dianne and Chuck's son, told the publication that Dianne passed away peacefully at her home in Texas after a long battle with dementia.

Mike said, "We are grateful that she no longer has to suffer. She was the best, a wonderful mother. We were very lucky to have her."

Chuck and Dianne met in high school in Torrance, California, in the late 1950s and married in 1958 when they were just 18 and 17 years old, respectively.

They had two children — Mike and his younger brother Eric Norris, a former NASCAR driver.

During their time together, Chuck was unfaithful, fathering a daughter in the early 1960s with another woman while serving in the U.S. Air Force.

Dianne supported him during his meteoric rise to fame as a martial arts champion and action movie star in the 1970s and 1980s, although they eventually separated in 1988 and divorced the following year.

