American actress Sally Kirkland, known for her role in the film "Anna," for which she was nominated for an Oscar, has died at the age of 84. According to her agent Michael Green, the actress passed away on Tuesday morning at a hospice in Palm Springs, California. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

Kirkland gained recognition for her role as a fading Czechoslovak film star trying to revive her career in New York. The film "Anna" (1984) brought her not only an Oscar nomination but also Golden Globe and Independent Spirit awards.

Her filmography includes supporting roles in classic films such as "The Sting" (1973), "The Way We Were" (1973), "JFK" (1991), and "Bruce Almighty" (2003).

Notorious ex-MP and leader of the "5.10" party Hennadiy Balashov has died

Los Angeles Times film critic Sheila Benson wrote: "Kirkland is one of those actresses whose talent was a secret to her fellow actors but somewhat of a mystery to the general public."

Reference

Sally Kirkland was born on October 31, 1941, in New York City. She was named after her mother, a fashion editor for Vogue and LIFE magazines, and began her modeling career as a child, later studying with the legendary Lee Strasberg.

Anyone who knew Sally's work as an actress understands that she was a master of her craft largely due to her deep and sincere compassion for all people – her representatives said in a statement.

Dynasty star Betty Harford dies aged 98 - Daily Mail