Dynasty star Betty Harford dies aged 98 - Daily Mail

American actress Betty Harford, known for her roles in the films "Dynasty" and "The Paper Chase," has died at the age of 99. This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

The cause of death was the actress's prolonged age-related illnesses. She passed away at noon on November 2, 2025.

She was born in New York on January 28, 1927. Her television career spanned several decades. She began acting at the age of 20.

Harford got her first film roles in the 1950s: she starred in projects such as "Gunsmoke," "Crime Classics," "Fireside Theatre," and "Alfred Hitchcock Presents."

She gained the most popularity for her role as Mrs. Nottingham in the series "The Paper Chase" - she also starred in the project "Dynasty."

Harford was married to California sculptor Oliver Andrews. They had a son, whom they named Chris (born September 29, 1952), but they divorced in the late 1970s. She then lived with Hungarian actor Alex de Nazody until his death.

