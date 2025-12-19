Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinations
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has launched the first artificial intelligence-based service for forensic examinations. It simplifies document preparation, helps choose the type of examination, and formulate questions.
Details
The AI assistant helps users to formulate an application or a resolution on the appointment of a forensic examination. It also suggests which type of examination to choose, helps to determine the objects of research, and ensures the correct formulation of questions for the expert.
Individuals, lawyers, and investigators who order forensic examinations or expert research can use the AI assistant. The service helps to avoid common mistakes when preparing documents.
The pilot project was implemented on the basis of the Research Center for Independent Forensic Examinations of the Ministry of Justice
